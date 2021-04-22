Democrats introduce bill to encourage electric school buses

A group of Democratic lawmakers are introducing a bill that would incentivize schools to make the switch to electric buses through a grant program.

The measure, led by Sen. Alex Padilla from California, would invest $25 billion to covert the country's school buses to electric. It would authorize federal grants over 10 years to cover the cost of purchasing electric school buses, building charging stations and providing workplace training.

Research suggests emissions from the current fleet, which relies mostly on diesel, may be bad for children. The emissions from diesel engines have been shown to contribute to respiratory illnesses in children.

The legislation is in line with the administration's efforts to shift more toward renewable energy as part of its fight against climate change.

President Biden is expected to announce a new pledge to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 during a climate summit with world leaders on Thursday and Friday.