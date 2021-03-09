Former President Trump requests mail ballot after false election fraud claims

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday's municipal elections may not have former President Donald Trump's name on the ballot, but it appears he does intend to cast his vote.

Despite his false claims about vote-by-mail during the 2020 election cycle, the Palm Beach Post reported Trump requested a mail ballot on Friday. This is his third time requesting a mail ballot in Palm Beach County.

The request was made nearly a week after the deadline to have a ballot be sent by mail. Mail ballots can be requested through Tuesday, but must be picked up in person by the voter or a designee.

Mail ballots have remained popular as the pandemic continues. As many as 127,000 ballots were mailed to Palm Beach County voters, likely a carryover from the November presidential election.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said she believes the vote-by-mail system in Palm Beach County is safe and works the way it is currently.

But Republican lawmakers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have proposed some tighter restrictions on mail-in voting this legislative session, including possibly reducing collection locations for mail-in ballots and not allowing multi-year requests for vote-by-mail ballots.

Trump has voted in person only once as a Palm Beach voter and he was the first incumbent president to vote in person as a Florida resident.