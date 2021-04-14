Dairy Queen’s Summer Blizzards Are Here And They Look Delicious

Just in time for warm weather and ice cream cravings, Dairy Queen is launching a new Summer Blizzard Treat Menu filled with a whopping six Dairy Queen summer Blizzards!

Available at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time, the new Dairy Queen summer blizzards represent the best parts of the season, with mix-ins ranging from cookies to fruit and candy. Flavors include mint, chocolate, raspberry and even cotton candy.

First up on the Dairy Queen summer blizzards menu is a treat created with another icon of summer: Girl Scouts. The Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard features Thin Mints cookie pieces and cool mint blended with DQ soft serve. The treat is available exclusively at DQ stores, so you won’t find an ice cream blended with Thin Mints anywhere else.

Dairy Queen

Next up on the Dairy Queen summer Blizzard menu are Brownie Batter and Raspberry Fudge Bliss. Brownie Batter is made with creamy DQ soft serve, rich brownie batter and chewy brownie dough pieces. The Raspberry Fudge Blizzard has r eal raspberries, soft fudge pieces andâ¯choco chunks blended with signatureâ¯DQâ¯soft serve.

The final three Blizzards are for the kid in all of us: Drumstick with Peanuts, Frosted Animal Cookie and Cotton Candy. The Drumstick Blizzard combines DQ soft serve with crispy, choco-covered Drumstick waffle cone pieces and chopped peanuts, while the Frosted Animal Cookie treat blends ice cream with frosted animal cookie pieces and pinkâ¯confetti frosting.

Lastly, the Cotton Candy Blizzard doesn’t have actual cotton candy but instead blends cotton candy sprinkles into the ice cream.

Dairy Queen

Of course, Dairy Queen’s regular Blizzard flavors are also still available if you’re looking for something more classic. Flavors include Oreo, Reese’s, Chocolate Chip Cookie and more.

If Blizzards aren’t your thing, however, DQ is also serving up some other spring and summer treats, like the Dreamsicle-dipped cone and a handful of new drinks, including a tropical slushie and three milkshakes.

Covering DQ’s soft-serve ice cream, the orange-and-vanilla-flavored crunchy coating on the Dreamsicle-dipped cone offers a bright pop of color and a creamy-citrus flavor, while the Tropical Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush features bold, swirling colors and layered flavors of mango, lemon-lime and lemonade.

The new Chip Shakes are made with DQ’s creamy soft-serve blended with milk and chocolate chip “confetti,” and then finished with whipped topping. They’re available in three flavors: Choco Hazelnut (made with chocolate-hazelnut spread), Mint Chip (made with crème de menthe) and Raspberry Chip (made with real raspberries).

Dairy Queen

If thoughts of animal cookies, cotton candy and milkshakes are leaving you feeling nostalgic, there’s also a new ice cream treat you can buy and keep right in your freezer for when the mood strikes: ice cream inspired by the classic sitcom “Friends”!

Made by Serendipity, the Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge ice cream is named after the show’s iconic cafe and features coffee ice cream with a fudge swirl and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

Serendipity Brands

The brand is also releasing a few other limited-edition flavors, including “The Goonies” Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad?, “Caddyshack” Gopher Tracks and “A Christmas Story” Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae.

All flavors will be available at the suggested retail price of $5.99 in supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers nationwide and online.

Serendipity Brands

Of course, you can also make your own ice cream for a serious dose of some nostalgia. The Pioneer Woman just released a new homemade ice cream line that includes an old-fashioned-style ice cream maker.

The ice cream collection is exclusive to Walmart and along with the ice cream maker also includes ice cream mixes and other goodies like signature-patterned scoopers, rock salt and melamine bowls. Ice cream mix flavors include Birthday Cake, Salted Caramel, Toffee Caramel or Mint Chip, or you can make your own flavor.

Or, if you’re looking for less work, you could also swing by Sam’s Club and grab these new Hershey’s Sundae Creations, which have enough pre-chopped Reese’s Pieces, KitKat and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for 24 sundaes.

Just add vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, nuts and a cherry for a traditional sundae. Or, pick up your favorite flavor or a new one you haven’t tried to create your own concoction.



What is your favorite way to eat ice cream?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.