Crochet Cupcake Hats Might Be The Cutest Thing You Can Put On Your Kid’s Head

Cupcakes and cute kids are two things about which you might say, “I could just eat you up!” So with the help of some crafty Etsy vendors, who combined the two into handmade hats, kids (and adults) will have an adorable — though inedible — accessory to inspire more sweet comments.

With rainbow sprinkles, pretty pink icing and a cherry on top, StellasKnits sells mouthwatering-looking cupcake hats starting at $15 for preemies and going up to $25 for adult sizes. One reviewer said, “I cannot get over how freaking cute and so much detail is on this hat.”

We also love the 3D sprinkle effect on MadeByHandByDonna‘s cupcake hats with ear flaps. The Etsy seller also makes a $49.99 squee-worthy cupcake hat and scarf set for kids.

Cupcake hats aren’t just for girls. The Red Velvet Cupcake Beanie here looks adorable on anyone and comes in newborn to adult sizes for between $24-$30. This Etsy vendor, CriselleBelle, also makes a delightful Cotton Candy Teddy Bear Beanie with fluffy pink pompom bear ears that look like spun sugar.

Etsy’s KeepEmNStitches has a Strawberry Shortcake hat that comes in a variety of colors and in baby to adult sizes ($20-26). The maker suggests pairing the cupcake hat with a tutu for Halloween but we think this is cute enough to wear any day you need to stay cozy.

If you’re a cupcake purist, this simple and sweet cupcake cap with a solid-colored bottom, white layers of icing and a red cherry on top is for you. SkyeKnitsforBabies sells it in preemie to adult sizes for $19.99-$39.99. You can also get a matching diaper cover!

Speaking of sets, FiberFlowersAndBeads sells a newborn to 3-month-sized pink and white-ruffled diaper cover to match its white and pink cupcake hat. Get both for $44.

If you have crochet skills yourself, you can order downloadable cupcake hat patterns on Etsy too. Cutie Patooties Designs sells newborn to 8-year-old-sized patterns for $6.50. SandysCapeCodOrig has a $5.95 pattern for a frothy blue, pink and white cupcake dress and hat that fits kids up to 2T.

And Angels Chest Boutique has a pattern download, seen below, that goes through adult sizes for $6.99. Reviewers praise it for its detailed photos and instructions. You can also buy a $5.99 design for a cupcake scarf!

But we know what you’re thinking: “What about the cats?!” Fear not, you can buy a cupcake hat for your cat or extra-small dog from PurrsAndStitches for $16.49-$20.49. No guarantee your pets will keep it on, but the knitted hat does have a string to tie around their furry faces.

No pet? No kid? No desire to wear a hat yourself? This marshmallow mug and matching cupcake cozy is available from CherryFlamingo for $15. You can customize the color too.

Which of these hats makes you want a cupcake pronto?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.