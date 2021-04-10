Vaccine distributed to members of at-risk community

Hundreds of people living in at-risk communities in South Florida are getting help with COVID-19 vaccines.

FoundCare, a nonprofit federally qualified health center partnered with the Florida Department of Health and the City of Lake Worth Beach on Saturday to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at The Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were distributed to minority individuals in the community who do not have access to public transportation or computers to book appointments.

“They don’t even know to access some of these phone numbers to call folks. So by doing it at the grassroots level, we are finding that we are meeting the needs of those folks,” said Yolette Bonnet, CEO of FoundCare, Inc.

In the coming weeks, FoundCare will be rotating through different cities in Palm Beach County.