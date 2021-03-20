Vaccinations continue at Riviera Beach pod as eligibility expands next week

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — As Florida gets ready to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility next week, efforts continued Saturday to get people vaccinated in Riviera Beach.

People who made appointments at the Wells H. Recreation Center received the Moderna vaccine.

It is put on by the city of Riviera Beach Fire Rescue in conjunction with the state.

The city says this location first started out as a temporary pod, but now has become a permanent one.

They are doing vaccinations every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, administering around 200 vaccinations each of those days.

It is for people who meet state eligibility requirements such as school employees and sworn law enforcement officers age 50 and older, plus citizens age 60 and older.

City officials recommend people to make appointments ahead of time and have the proper documentation which can be found on their website.

It's all in the effort to be prepared once you arrive there to get the shot.

“That way we can ensure that you have all the documentation and that you're ready to go and it should be a very quick process,” said DaWayne Watson, Master Public Information Officer of Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

Residents who came to the location said that the process was smooth and important.

“I was a little bit hesitant about getting the shot myself. But I feel like it's the thing to do. I want to travel and see my dad, who's going to be 95. I have my second shot on April 17 and it’s going to be wonderful to be able to get on the plane,” said resident Nancy Noonan.

People who were vaccinated Saturday, must return in 28 days for their second shot.

The city says that appointment phone lines will be open on Monday at 9 am. To schedule, the number is: 877-574-8437.