Vaccination event held in Stuart

Cars were lined up around the 10th Street Recreation Center in Stuart on Saturday for a vaccination event.

The event was hosted by Reverend Frederick James of Saint Paul AME church, along with state and local agencies.

Stuart's mayor, Eula Clarke, said collaboration is the key and wants more generations to get their shots.

“If young people are seeing this, we want them to get vaccinated. We need our young people, they are the future generation,” Clarke said.

The goal on Saturday was to vaccinate 600 people.

