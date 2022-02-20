Watch
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

Matt Rourke/AP
Customers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus shop at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Philadelphia city officials lifted the city's vaccine mandate for indoor dining and other establishments that serve food and drinks, but an indoor mask mandate remains in place. Philadelphia Public Health officials announced that the vaccine mandate was lifted immediately Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 6:44 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 18:44:15-05

Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country.

Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In New York, the number of cases went down by more than 50% over the last two weeks.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Thomas Russo said what’s influencing the decline in Omicron cases is that it has built up some population immunity.

Public health experts say they are feeling hopeful.

However, many expressed concern that vaccine uptick in the U.S. has still been below expectations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
