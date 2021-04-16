WASHINGTON, D.C. — A shouting match occurred on the house floor Thursday afternoon as the nation's top health officials testified before Congress.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Dr. Anthony Fauci locked horns during the hearing after Jordan asked Fauci when the nation can begin relaxing physical distancing measures and mask-wearing.

Fauci started to answer, but jordan interrupted.

"What measure, what standard, what objective outcome do we have to reach before, before Americans get their liberty and freedoms back?" Jordan asked.

"You know, you're indicating liberty and freedom. I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to the hospital. You're making this a personal thing and it isn't," Fauci said.

"It's not a personal thing," Jordan said.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, Dr. Anthony Fauci engage in heated exchange during COVID-19 hearing

"You know, you are, that is exactly what you're doing. We're not talking about liberties. We're talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans," Fauci said.

"I get that," Jordan said.

"That's what we're talking about," Fauci said.

The back-and-forth between Fauci and Jordan -- who have clashed before -- continued for a few minutes until Democratic U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, announced that Jordan's time expired.

When Jordan tried to continue questioning Fauci, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, told Jordan "shut your mouth."

The hearing came as the FDA and CDC recommend pausing Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine after six women reported blood clots and one died.

The CDC said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing -- particularly for younger people -- while deaths are going down.