Sunday's deaths rise by four-month low 30; cases up 3,699 vs. 4,098 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Health Department reported encouraging data Sunday, with deaths rising by 30, the fewest since 29 on Nov. 15 and one day after 80, as cases increased by 3,999, only the third time under 4,000 in fourth months, after 5,244 Saturday.

Of the increased deaths, 10 were of people 85 and older and long-term facilities had a reduction of 2 in a data revision.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by one as the Treasure Coast didn't change. Okeechobee also didn't go up for the sixth day in a row.

Only California and New York posted triple-digit deaths increases Sunday. Increased U.S. deaths: 576, lowest since 571 Nov. 8. Increased cases: 38,222, the lowest since 35,767 Oct. 4.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 79,536, one day after 118,777 and after 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.69 percent, one day after 5.14, two days after 4.87, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, seven days after 4.9, two-week high of a 6.45 March 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.68 percent, one day after also 5.13, on March 5 4.49 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.96 Feb. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.79 percent, one day after 6.81, two days after 6.34, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, two-week high of 8.75 Feb. 28 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,976,808, including 125,866 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 374 days, the death toll has reached 32,255, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,860, which rose by 1 to 605.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Until Sunday's deaths increase of 30, Wednesday's increase of 59 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29. On Thursday they rose by 92, then 105 Friday, 80 Saturday.

Deaths increased by 63 one Sunday ago.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,56 from2,545 after none the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 9to 5,660 and Broward is third at 2,547 with 6 more.

Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 556, Martin at 295, Indian River at 272 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,555 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,501 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,236 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,193 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 8 Orange 1,141 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 900 (5 decrease).

With a net increase of 16 deaths in South Florida of the 30 state total, which is 53.3 percent, there are 11,959, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 572 an average of 82 and 1.8 percent, compared with 831 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 36 over seven days for 1.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.8 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 3,798, which is different than the 3,699 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Sunday the increase was 4,098.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

This past Monday they rose by 3,312.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Eight times cases have been under 5,000 since mid-November, including back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.3percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 751 compared with 1,246the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 360 one day after 421 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 496, St. Lucie 56, Martin 19, Indian River 12 and Okeechobee 4. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 426,900 and Broward is second at 203,832, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,813 for an average of 4,545 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 35,744 for an average of 5,111. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,216 per day in 379 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 147.1 with Missouri 1,397.1 (began adding probable ones) and New York City No. 2 at 286.8 (separate from rest of state, which is 202.5 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 134 each on Feb. 12.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 53 compared with 166 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,868, hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 98. On Saturday it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 22,826,516 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.79 percent (day ago 5.863, two-week high 8.78 March 2, two-week low 4.91 March 1). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.82 percent (day ago 6.27, two-week low 5.33 four days ago, two-week high 6.96 seven days ago).

St. Lucie: 9.63 percent (day ago 6.51, two-week low 5.8 two days ago, two week high 10.81 March 2). Martin: 4.63 percent (day ago 2.45, two-week low 2.31 March 5, two-week high 7.32 Feb. 28). Indian River: 2.91 percent (day ago 4.51, two-week low 2.66 March 5, two-week high 5.61 Feb. 28). Okeechobee: 6.56 percent on 57 negative tests (day ago 3.64 on 53 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests seven days ago, two-week high 11.11 on 64 negative tests March 5).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,503 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,653, world 341.9. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,529 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,691. Six months ago New York was 17.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed one week ago Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 172 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent (-0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent (-0.1), cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,226 (10 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,861 cases (94 increase), 541 hospitalized at one time (1 decrease). Ages 5-14: 120,942 cases (327 increase), 528 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,391,415 of the 1,940,380 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,928 (1increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,647,467cases. Fatalities 5,368 (20 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,285 (81 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 20,903 (69 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,986 (58 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,984 (48 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,337 (27 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,182 (38 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,647 (15 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,661 (10 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 912 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,101 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 82,255 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 80,951. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,290 (5 increase). Martin 719 (no change), St. Lucie 1,566 (8 increase), Indian River 790 (1 decrease), Okeechobee 389 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,860 are residents and staff of long-term care (2 decrease in data revision). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,039 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 994 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 534,888 Sunday (576 increase, lowest since 571 Nov. 8, record 4,465 Jan. 12, seven days ago 678. Three states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 9,480 (1.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 55,235 (U.S.-high 140 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,953 (103 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 45,543 (69 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,530 (decrease of 43 gain from Saturday, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 15 increase, No. 7 Illinois 19, No. 8 Georgia none, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 30, No. 12 Arizona 7. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,530.

Cases

Total 29,438,222 Sunday (increase 38,222, fewest since 35,767 Oct. 4, seven days ago 40,966, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,526,335 (2,772 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,718,383 (2,628 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,728,406 (U.S.-high 5,943 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,209,331 (1,484 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,665,097 Sunday (5,901 increase, fewest since 5,866 Nov. 2, record 17,625 Jan. 20, seven days ago 5,996. The U.S. represented 10.7 percent of increase and overall 20.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 59,980 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 120,409,155 (366,176 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 380,326).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 278,229 (1,013, record 2,349 Wednesday). Cases `11,483,370 (44,120 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 194,710 (220 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,166,290 (2,415 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 158,607 (161 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,359,048 (25,320 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 1,844 new deaths, 147,334 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 125,516 (52 increase, fewest since 50 Oct. 12, record 1,823). Cases 4,258,438 (4,618 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 102,145 (264 increase, record 993). Cases 21,315 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 92,090 (395 increase, record 635). Cases 4,390,608 (10,083 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 90,429 (114 increase, record 1,437). Cases 26,343 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 73,959 (52 increase, fewest since 39 Nov. 1, record 1,244. Cases 8,985 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,258 (no data, 173 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 5,348 Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 47,178 (110 increase, record 674). Cases 17,259 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,326 deaths (65 increase, record 839. Cases 1,006 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,463 (29 increase, record 257). Cases 2,956 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 8,607 (21 increase, passed Bangladesh, record 120). Cases: 989 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 5 increase Monday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,675 (6 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 382 increase, record 1,241.

