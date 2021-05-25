State's increased cases stay under 2,000 with 1,874; deaths' rise 80 day after 27

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases gained fewer than 2,000 for the second day in a row -- 1,874 after 1,606 -- as deaths rose by 80 one day after 27, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 16th day in a row, at 3.75, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 20 consecutive days at 2.65 percent.

Of the increased deaths reported, 18 more were people 85. Long-term facilities rose by 4 in the report through Monday (Tuesday's hadn't been released yet).

Palm Beach County rose by 8 after 2 the day before and 205 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net decrease of 2-- 3 fewer in Indian River and 1 increase in St. Lucie. Okeechobee was unchanged for 21 consecutive days.

Through Monday, Florida has led the nation in cases for 30 of 33 days with the exception on three past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 4,087 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths Monday: 640. New York led with 29 deaths. Increased cases: 25,925 with no states at least 2,000 cases for the first time since early in the pandemic.

Florida has gone 59 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

State testing sites closed last week more than one year after they opened. Tests reported from labs Sunday (the state report Tuesday hadn't been released yet) were 49,857, the lowest since 24,091 April 11, the day after 61,868, two days after 111,604, with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 3.75 percent, one day after 3.72 percent, three days after 3.5, the lowest since 2.54 June 6, a two-week high of 4.54 seven days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 2.65 percent, a day after 2.72, five days after 2.52 percent, the lowest since 1.89 Oct. 11, a two-week high 4.15 May 11.

The state's total daily positivity rate in the report through Monday was 5.48 percent, one day 5.39, two days after 4.67, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 6.52 May 10 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,313,815 including 147,870 in Palm Beach County, including a rise of 84, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 26 days to pass more than 100,000 on Wednesday since 2.2 million on April 24 after 16 days from 2.1 million and 19 days from 2.0 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 447 days, the death toll has reached 36,501, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,316, which rose by 1 to 735.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 one week ago Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

The 94 deaths Friday tied with last Tuesday's increase, which was the most since March. On Saturday they rose by 22, then 11 Sunday. Deaths last hit triple digits on March 26 with 159.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,855 from 2,853 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 27 to 6,399 and Broward is second, rise by 9 to 3,060.

St. Lucie went to 651 from 650, Martin stayed at 328, Indian River at 305 from 308 in data revision and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,8`1 (8 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,657 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,476 (2 decrease), No. 7 Polk 1,372 (10 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,294 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 1,005 (5 increase), No. 10 Marion 980 (8 decrease)

With a net increase of 36 deaths in South Florida of the 80 state total, which is 45.0 percent there are 13,687 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 354, an average of 51 and 1.0 percent, compared with 396 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 for seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.7 percent with the world at 2.4 percent.

The 1,898 new cases are different than the 1,874 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 1,976 one week ago, 2,296 two weeks ago and 3,075 three weeks before.

On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 13.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 248 compared with 396 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 84 one day after 53, the fewest since 49 on Oct. 12 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 143, St. Lucie 31, Martin 11, Indian River 10 and Okeechobee 8 a day after none. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 499,201 and Broward is second at 243,931, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 17,070 for an average of 2,433 at 0.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 21,420 for an average of 3,060. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,130 per day in 451 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth at 83.5 with Delaware No. 1 at 139.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 55 on April. 28.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 225 compared with 53 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,116 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with a decrease of 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,914,620 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 2.73 percent (day ago 3.03, two-week high 4.20 May 12). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 2.44 percent (day ago 2.64, two-week high 3.61 May 11).

St. Lucie: 3.91 percent (day ago two-week low 3.33 percent, two-week high 7.6 May 15). Martin: two-week low 3.05 percent (two-week high 11.11 four days). Indian River: 4.18 percent (day ago 3.14, two-week high 5.44 May 14, two-week low 1.86 May 11). Okeechobee: 14.55 percent on 47 negative tests (day ago zero percent on 51 negative tests, two-week high 20.83 on 95 negative tests three days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,704 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,827, world 448.2. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,748 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,938. Six months ago New York was 13.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported Tuesday. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 53 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 220 (1 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,219 (18 decrease)

Infant to 4: 49,128 cases (76 increase), 65`3 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 153,659 (187 increase), 654 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,656,863 of the 2,270,571 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,370 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,950,336 cases. Fatalities 6,491 (24 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,528 (20 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,681 (7 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,850 (8 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,115 (no change). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,784 (2 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 18,060 (6 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,802 (5 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,766 (no change) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 962 (2 increase). Stuart leads Martin with 5,904 (no change).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 94,401 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 93,388. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,112 (9 increase). Martin 83e (`1 more), St. Lucie 1,944 (3 increase), Indian River 893 (1 increase), Okeechobee 444 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-one percent of the deaths, 11,471 residents and staff of long-term care (4 increase) in the report through Monday. Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,086 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,024 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 590,533 Monday (640 increase, seven days ago 405, record 4,474 Jan. 12). No states reported at least 50 deaths. One week increase: 4,171 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,762 (7 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,160 (U.S.-high 29 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 50,158 (4 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 27,043 (1 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 10 increase, No. 7 Illinois 10, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Michigan 14 (two days), No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 2, No. 12 Arizona 0, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 7 (three days).

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,775.

Cases

Total 33,143,662 Monday (25,925 increase, seven days ago 28,666, record 299,786 Jan. 2). No states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,674,044 (1,081 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,932,769 (728 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,079,346 (929 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,376,411 (943 increase, record 15,415).

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,486,946 (8,895 increase Monday, seven days ago 10,783, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 3.7 percent of increase and overall 17.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 83,045 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 167,979,925 (443,646 increase, seven days ago 54, record 904,792). India accounted for 50.4 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 450,026 (841 increase, record 4,211). Cases 16,121,136 (37,563 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 303,720 (4,454 increase, world record 4,529 Wednesday). Cases 26,752,447 (223,601 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 221,647 (50 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,396,604 (1,274 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 977 new deaths, 37,348 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,724 (3 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,464,900 (2,439 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `125,335 (110 increase, record 993). Cases 2,490 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 118,801 (319 increase, record 635). Cases 5,009,911 (8,406 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 108,658 (62 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,605,895 (2,229 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 88,039 (66 increase, record 1,244). Cases 5,789 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,711 (31 increase, record 996). Cases 3,624 increase, record 44,357. No. 14 Poland: Deaths 72,945 (17 increase, record 954). Cases 559 increase, record 37,596. No. 17 Ukraine: Deaths 49,436 (68 increase, record 481). Cases 1,334 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 85,207 deaths (483 increase, fourth behind India, Brazil, U.S., record 505). Cases 16,977 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 78,848 deaths (251 increase, record 496). Cases 11,005 increase, record 25,582.

No. 13 Argentina: 74,480 deaths (417 increase, record 692 Friday. Cases 22,651 increase, record 39,652 Wednesday.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,874 deaths (72 increase, record 839. Cases 2,383 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,265 (34 increase, record 257). Cases 2,384 increase, record 11,383.

No. 36 Japan: Deaths 12,420, passed Bangladesh (85 increase, record 216 Tuesday). Cases: 2,712 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 15 increase Tuesday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,9348(4 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 516 increase, record 701.

