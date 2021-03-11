State's deaths rise by 92, toll passes 32,000 residents; cases' increase 5,065 one day after 4,853

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 92, one day after 59, with the total toll of residents passing 32,000, which was nine days after 31,000 , as cases rose by 5,065 after 4,853 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 57 as St. Lucie went up by 1, Martin by 1 and Indian River unchanged. Okeechobee also didn't go up for the third day in a row.

Only California, Texas and New York reported triple-digit deaths increases Thursday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,557 after 719 Monday, 669 Sunday, first time since Feb. 15 under four digits. Increased cases: 61,927 after 41,022 Sunday, the lowest since 39,428 Oct. 5.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 120,566, one day after 111,577 and after 33,463 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.0, one day after 5.19, five days after 4.89, the first time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 when it was 4.91, and two-week high of a 6.5 March 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.99 percent, one day after 5.55, five days after 4.47 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.94 Feb. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.51 percent, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, one day after 6.88, two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 27 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,962,651, including 124,636 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 371 days, the death toll has reached 32,040, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,639 which increased by 3 to 599.

Deaths passed 31,000 residents one week ago Tuesday, taking eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Wednesday's increase was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29 and the lowest from non-weekend data since 41 on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Deaths increased by 63 on Sunday.

On Tuesday they went up by 125.

Before Saturday's increase of 98, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

One Thursday ago, deaths rose by 120.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,535 from 2,528 after 5 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade remained at 5,619 and Broward is third at 2,520 with 8 more.

St. Lucie increased to 553, Martin rose to 293, Indian River stayed at 268 and Okeechobee was still 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,548 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,481 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,233 (2 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,191 (8 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,138 (11 increase) and No. 9 Lee 899 (4 increase).

With a net increase of 15 deaths in South Florida of the 59 state total, which is 16.3 percent one day after 71.2, there are 11,871, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 653, an average of 93 and 2.1 percent, compared with 1,004 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 37 over seven days for 1.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.8 percent with the world at 2.2 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,065, which is the same as the 5,065 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Thursday the increase was 6,118.

One Monday ago, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

This past Monday they rose by 3,312, only the second time in four months under 4,000.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Seven times cases have been under 5,000 since mid-November., including back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 23.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,093 compared with 1,093 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 406 one day after 452 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 708, St. Lucie 112, Martin 45, Indian River 30 and Okeechobee 10. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 423,714 and Broward is second at 201,969, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 32,419 for an average of 4,631 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 42,557 for an average of 6,080. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,220 per day in 376 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 152.8 with Missouri 1,3811 (began adding probable ones) and New York City No. 2 at 314.5 (separate from rest of state, which is 208.6 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 160 on Feb. 9.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 199 compared with 123 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,160 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 53 and among the lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida has reported 22,339,182 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.8 percent (day ago 5.74, two-week high 8.92 March 2, two-week low 4.9 March 1). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.01 percent (day ago two-week low 5.37, two-week high 6.94 four days ago).

St. Lucie: 9.65 percent (day ago 8.55, two week high 10.8 March 2, two-week low 5.69 Feb. 25). Martin: 6.64 percent (day ago 3.85, five days ago two-week low 2.31, two-week high 7.32 Feb. 28). Indian River: 5.14 percent (day ago 3.97, two-week low 2.65 five days ago, two-week high 5.99 Feb. 27). Okeechobee: 4.74 percent on 181 negative tests (day ago 3.27 on 148 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests four days ago, two-week high 11.11 on 64 negative tests five days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,494 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,643, world 338.8. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,516 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,681. Six months ago New York was 17.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 168 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,15 (24 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,493 cases (138 increase), 541 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 119,970 cases (481 increase), 525 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,380,742 of the 1,921,548 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,905 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,634,994 cases. Fatalities 5,329 (26, 0.33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,006 (104 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 20,671 (77 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,816 (51 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,847 (40 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,249 (27 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,039 (77 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,589 (24 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,605 (20 decrease) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 920 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,070 (16 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 81,763 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 80,338. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,249 (19 increase). Martin 718 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,545 (7 increase), Indian River 789 (6 increase), Okeechobee 385 (3 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,816 are residents and staff of long-term care (15 increase in data reduction). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,032 (3 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 994 (4 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 530,821 Thursday (1,557 increase, record 4,465 Jan. 12, seven days ago 1,914. Nine states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 9,702 (1.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 54,891 (U.S. high 270 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,690 (117 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 45,106 (231 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,490 (51 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 46 increase, No. 7 Illinois 55, No. 8 Georgia 59, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 23.

Also with at least 50: No. 12 Arizona 60, No. 17 Virginia 53 (going through old death certificates), No. 11 Massachusetts 42. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., data delayed by state.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,338.

Cases

Total 29,285,001 Thursday (increase 61,927, seven days ago 68,032, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,516,862 (3,184 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,704,344 (4,755 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,706,564 (U.S.-high 6,747 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,204,409 (1,700 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 11 New Jersey 3,208.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,641,147Thursday (9,704 increase, record 17,625 Jan. 20, seven days ago 10,158). The U.S. represented 15.8 percent of increase and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 59,169 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 119,107,149 (482,917 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 452,162).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 273,124 (2,207, record 2,349 Wednesday). Cases 11,284,269 (78,297 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 193,142 (654 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,151,028 (6,470 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 158,189 (126 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,285,561 (22,854 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,362 new deaths, 187,594 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 125,168 (181 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,241,677 (6,753 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 101,184 (373 increase, record 993). Cases 25,673 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 90,734 (459 increase, record 635). Cases 4,360,823 (9,270 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 89,830 (265 increase, record 1,437). Cases 27,166 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 73,560 (284 increase, record 1,244. Cases 13,655 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,085 (166 increase, record 996). Cases 6,255, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 46,373 (375 increase, record 674). Cases 21,045increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,110 deaths (95 increase, record 839. Cases 1,474 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,371 (36 increase, record 257). Cases 3,018 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,477 (45 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,319 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (dropped behind Serbia, reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 9 increase Friday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,662 (10 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 488 increase, record 1,241.

