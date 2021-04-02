WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 92, the seventh day in a row under triple digits including 69 the day before, as cases rose by more than 6,000 for two days in a row, 6,490 after 6,790, the most since 7,129 March 2, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.

The state reports, which include detailed data, hadn't been released yet. Of the increased deaths reported Thursday, 18 were people 85 and older and a rise of 11 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 6 and in third place 26 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 3 St. Lucie by 2 and Martin by 1. Okeechobee rose by 1.

California and Texas reported triple-digit deaths increase Thursday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,065. Increased cases: 79,029

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 128,590, one day after 91,959 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.41 percent one day after 6.43, a two-week high of 7.57 three days ago, a two-week low 5.06 March 18 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.73 percent, one day after 6.25 percent, the highest since 6.77 March 14, and a two-week low of 4.92 March 18.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.8 percent, one day after 8.07, three days after 10.1 percent, the first time above 10.0 since 11.36 on Feb. 3, a two-week low of 6.36 March 18 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,071,015, including 132,528 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million one Saturday ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 393 days, the death toll has reached 33,586, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,239, which rose by 4 to 653.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 one week ago Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits one Friday ago with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

On Saturday, they rose by 26, which was the least since 21 on Nov. 8. Then it was 36 Sunday.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,659 from 2,653 after 4 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 12 to 5,890 and Broward is second at 2,685 with an increase of `19.

St. Lucie went to 591 from 589, Martin to 304 from 303, Indian River stayed at 282, as Okeechobee went to 86 from 85 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,618 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,555 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,306 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,267 (7increase), No. 8 Orange 1,189 (no change, No. 9 Marion 923 (3 increase) and No. 10 Lee 921 (no change).

With a net increase of 41 deaths in South Florida of the 69 state total, which is 44.6 percent, there are 12,497, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 470, an average of 67 and 1.4 percent, compared with 465 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 34 over seven days for 1.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.1 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 6,362, which is different than the 6,490 increase because of an update from previous days.

Cases rose by 5,750 one Friday ago.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most eported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

A total of 22.1percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,280 compared with 1,280 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 430 one day after 517 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 889, St. Lucie 63, Martin 348, Indian River 32 and Okeechobee 2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 448,579 and Broward is second at 216,377, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,836 for an average of 5,405 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 33922 for an average of 4,486. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,204 per day in 398 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 164.0 with Michigan No. 1 at 398.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 96 on March 3.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 165 compared with 176 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,869 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 25. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 20,918,247 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates in the report from Thursday:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.11 percent (day ago 6.43, two-week low 5.30 six days ago, two-week high 7.56 three days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.86 percent (day ago 7.46, two-week high 8.01 three days ago, two-week low 5.52 March 18).

St. Lucie: 7.05 percent (day ago 6.87, two-week high 8.65 fiver days ago, two-week low 5.25 March 19). Martin: 5.44 percent (day ago 6.72, two-week high 6.8 five days ago, two-week low 3.02 March 19). Indian River: 7.59 percent (day ago two-week low 2.29, two-week high 7.85 three days ago). Okeechobee: 4.0 percent on 264 negative tests (day ago 11.76 on 75 negative tests, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests four days ago, two-week low 3.45 on 112 tests March 23).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,561 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,711, world 364.3. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,604 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,769. Six months ago New York was 16.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 43 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change in the report from Thursday. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 182 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,550 (18 increase)

Infant to 4: 41,213 cases (82 increase), 566 hospitalized at one time (5 increase). Ages 5-14: 128,696 cases (569 increase), 551 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,458,726 of the 2,026,083 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,034 (9 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,719,524 cases. Fatalities 5,650 (19 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,601 (124increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,199 (98 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,779 (65 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,637 (46 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,763 (30 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,879 (74 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,770 (21 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,963 (2 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 926 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,281 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 85,538 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 84,406. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,530 (60 increase). Martin 753 (6 increase), St. Lucie 1,664 (4 increase), Indian River 825 (1 increase), Okeechobee 405 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,065 are residents and staff of long-term care (11 increase) in the report through Thursday. Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,057 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,003 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 553,136 Thursday (1,065 increase, seven days ago 1,559. Five states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,085 (1.1 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,090 (U.S.-high 154 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,375 (76 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,522 (118 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,120 (27 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 30 increase, No. 7 Illinois 25, No. 8 Georgia 57, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts 32.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Michigan 49, No. 12 Arizona 10, No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 15.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,624.

Cases

Total 30,539,759 Thursday (79,029 increase, seven days ago 67,449, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Twelve states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,570,660 (2,234 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,786,642 (3,337 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,8567,320 (U.S.-high 8,888, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,248,111 (3,526 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 6,036, No. 10 New Jersey 4,699, No. 7 Pennsylvania 3,893.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,839,784 Thursday (11,769 increase, seven days ago 10,592). The U.S. represented 8.1 percent of increase and overall 20.0 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 71,486 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 130,164,577 (700,752 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 637,436).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 325,284 (3,398 increase, record 3,950 Wednesday). Cases `12,839,844 (86,586increase, record 97,586 Thursday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 203,664 (454 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,244,268 (5,381 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 162,927 (459 increase, highest since Dec. 6, record 1,283). Cases 12,221,665 (72,330, most since Oct. 10, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,742 new deaths, 242,994 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,764 (51 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,350,266 (4,478 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 109,847 (501 increase, record 993). Cases 23,649 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 99,233 (383 increase, record 635). Cases 4,554,264 (9,169 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 95,976 (314 increase, record 1,437). Cases 50,659 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 77,244 (205 increase, record 1,244. Cases 23,802 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,541 (82 increase, record 996). Cases 7,041 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 14 Poland: Deaths 53,665, passed South Africa (621 increase, record 674). Cases 35,251 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 15 South Africa: 52,897 deaths (51 increase, record 839. Cases 1,294 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,002 (43 increase, record 257). Cases 5,802 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 9,207 (18 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,606 increase, record 7,882.

No. 55: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 9 increase Friday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,737 (2 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 555 increase, record 1,241.

