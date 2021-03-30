State's deaths rise by 91 day after 69; cases' increase spikes by 5,062 vs. 3,374

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 9`1, the fourth day in a row under triple digits but higher than 69 the day before, as cases cases spiked by 5,062 after 3,374, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported Monday, 22 were people 85 and older and a rise of 15 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 1 and in second place. The Treasure Coast didn't increase for the second day in a row but Okeechobee rose by 1. Thirty of the deaths were in Miami-Dade.

No states triple-digit deaths increase Monday. Increased U.S. deaths: 701. Increased cases: 69,417.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 96,213, one day after 56,710 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.36 percent one day after a two-week high of 7.55, a two-week low 5.05 March 18 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was a two-week high 6.75 percent, one day after 5.99, and a two-week low of 4.91 March 18.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.05 percent, one day after 10.08 percent, the first time above 10.0 since 11.36 on Feb. 3, a two-week low of 6.05 March 17, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,052,441, including 131,235 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Ohio and No. 8 Pennsylvania also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million one Saturday ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 390 days, the death toll has reached 33,338, an average of 85 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,983, which rose by 1 to 645.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

On Friday, deaths hit triple digits, 159, with the previous time 101 on March 16.

Last Saturday, they rose by 26, which was the least since 21 on Nov. 8. Then it was 36 Sunday.

Last Tuesday the rise was 41.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,645 from 2,644 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose to 5,845 and Broward is third at 2,634 with an increase of 5.

Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 584, Martin at 302, Indian River at 280, as Okeechobee rose from 84 to 85 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,611 (9 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,553 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 6 Duval 1,297 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,247 (10 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,185 (3 increase), No. 9 Marion 918 (2 increase) and No. 10 Lee 913 (3 increase).

With a net increase of 37 deaths in South Florida of the 91 state total, which is 40.7 percent after 21.7, there are 12,375, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 518, an average of 74 and 1.6 percent, compared with 371 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 43 over seven days for 1.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,136, which is different than the 5,062 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

One Monday ago they rose by 2,862.

The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. Three Mondays ago: 3,312 and Monday, Feb. 15: 3,615. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 25.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,280 compared with 870 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 331 one day after 177 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 722, St. Lucie 43, Martin 27, Indian River 34 and Okeechobee 14. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 444,487 and Broward is second at 213,880, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 35,928 for an average of 5,133 at 1.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 32,088 for an average of 4,584. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,196 per day in 395 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 162.3 with New York City No. 1 at 450.4 (separate from rest of state, which is 237.3), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 91 on March 3.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 266 compared with 63 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,927 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 1. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 20,741,485 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.48 percent (day ago 7.52, two-week low 5.29 four days ago, two-week high 9.30 March 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.35 percent (day ago two-week high 7.95, two-week low 5.51 March 18).

St. Lucie: 6.83 percent (day ago 7.48, two-week high 8.63 three days ago, two-week low 5.23 March 19). Martin: 6.15 percent (day ago 4.17, two-week high 6.79 three days ago, two-week low 3.0 March 19). Indian River: 7.52 percent (day ago two-week high 7.85, two-week low 3.0 March 19). Okeechobee: 17.44 percent on 77 negative tests (day ago 12.5 on 35 negative tests, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests two days ago, two-week low 1.37 on 288 tests March 17).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,549 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,702, world 360.4. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,593 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,748. Six months ago New York was 16.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 43 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 179 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,515 (28 increase)

Infant to 4: 40,909 cases (147 increase), 561 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 127,670 cases (371 increase), 548 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,449,329 of the 2,014,354 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,018 (10 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,714,883 cases. Fatalities 5,613 (23 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,336 (30 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,958 (54 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,641 (15 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,522 (19 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,692 (20 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,764 (19 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,718 (no change). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,917 (14increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 925 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,241 (1 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 84,973 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 83,804. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,487 (22 increase). Martin 744 (4 increase), St. Lucie 1,646 (4 increase), Indian River 820 (no change), Okeechobee 402 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,040 are residents and staff of long-term care (11 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,056 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,001 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 550,036 Monday (701 increase, seven days ago 586. Three states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,927 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 57,778 (32 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,067 (50 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,169 (13 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,015 (14 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 16 increase, No. 7 Illinois 5, No. 8 Georgia 36, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts 15.

Also with at least 50: No. 14 North Carolina 57 (three days). Also: No. 11 Michigan 8 (two days), No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 8.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia at 2,638.

Cases

Total 30,332,794 Monday (69,417 increase, seven days ago 51,567, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,564,468 (2,277 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,775,669 (3,589 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,843,562 (U.S.-high single-day increase 7,622, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,239,589 (1,761 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 31 Connecticut 3,229 (three days), No. 10 New Jersey 3,174.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,804,085 Monday (7,560 increase, seven days ago 7,248). The U.S. represented 8.5 percent of increase and overall 20.1 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 67,933 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 128,247,107 (444,836 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 429,821).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 313,866 (1,567 increase, record 3,600 Friday). Cases `12,573,615 (38,927 increase, record 97,586 Thursday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 201,826 (203 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,227,842 (1,292 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 161,843 (291 increase, record 1,283). Cases 12,039,644 (68,020, most since Oct. 11, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,564 new deaths, 128,133 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,615 (23 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,337,696 (4,654 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 108,530 (417 increase, record 993). Cases 12,916 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 98,033 (293 increase, record 635). Cases 4,528,543 (8,711 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 94,956 (360 increase, record 1,437). Cases 9,094 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 76,599 (131 increase, record 1,244. Cases 10,055 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,199 (63 increase, no data since Friday, record 996). Cases 6,120 increase,no data since Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 15 Poland: Deaths 51,932 (48 increase, record 674). Cases 16,695 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,710 deaths (47 increase, record 839. Cases 548 increase, record 21,980.

No. 23 Canada: Deaths 22,900, dropped behind Chile with 101 (20 increase, record 257). Cases 6,314 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 9,107 (29 increase, record 120). Cases:1,345 increase, record 7,882.

No. 55: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 8 increase Tuesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,729 (3 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 441 increase, record 1,241.

