WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 80, one day after 105, as cases rose by 5,244 after 5,214 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Palm Beach County's deaths didn't change as St. Lucie went up by 1, Martin increased by 2 and Indian River stayed the same. Okeechobee also didn't go up for the fifth day in a row.

Only California and Texas reported triple-digit deaths increases Saturday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,725 after 719 Monday, 669 Sunday, first time since Feb. 15 under four digits. Increased cases: 53,215 after 41,022 Sunday, the lowest since 39,428 Oct. 5.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 119,026, one day after 125,499 and after 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.16 percent, one day after 4.87 percent, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, six days after 4.9, two-week high of a 6.5 March 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.12 percent, one day after also 5.12, sev en days after 4.49 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.95 Feb. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.8 percent, one day after 6.34, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 27 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,973,109, including 125,506 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 373 days, the death toll has reached 32,225, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,829, which rose by 5 to 604.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Wednesday's increase of 59 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29 and the lowest from non-weekend data since 41 on Saturday, Nov. 21. On Thursday they rose by 92.

Deaths increased by 63 on Sunday.

Before last Saturday's increase of 98, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County remained at 2,545 after 10the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 13 to 5,651 and Broward is third at 2,541 with 8 more.

St. Lucie increased to 556 from 555, Martin to 295 from 293, Indian River stayed 272 and Okeechobee was still 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,555 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,501 (14 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,236 (12 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,194 (3 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,140 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 905 (5 increase).

With a net increase of 24 deaths in South Florida of the 80 state total, which is 30.0 percent, there are 11,943, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 605, an average of 86 and 1.9 percent, compared with 886 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 37 over seven days for 1.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.9 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,167, which is different than the 5,244 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Saturday the increase was 4,690.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

This past Monday they rose by 3,312, only the second time in four months under 4,000.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Seven times cases have been under 5,000 since mid-November, including back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 23.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,246 compared with 1,189 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 421 one day after 499 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 714, St. Lucie 78, Martin 17, Indian River 26 and Okeechobee 2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 426,149 and Broward is second at 203,336, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 32,212 for an average of 4,602 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,215 for an average of 5,316. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,220 per day in 378 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 144.4 with Missouri 1,393.4 (began adding probable ones) and New York City No. 2 at 286.5 (separate from rest of state, which is 206.3 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 134 each on Feb. 12 and 13.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 166 compared with 243 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,966 3,116 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 150 with the last time it under 3,000 was 2,902 on Nov. 9. t reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 22,734,195 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.88 percent (day ago 5.73, two-week high 8.9 March 2, two-week low 4.91 March 1). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.30 percent (day ago 5.71, two-week low 5.33 three days ago, two-week high 6.94 six days ago).

St. Lucie: 6.51 percent (day ago two-week low 5.8, two week high 10.81 March 2). Martin: 2.71 percent (day ago 4.56, seven days ago two-week low 2.31, two-week high 7.32 Feb. 28). Indian River: 4.67 percent (day ago 4.52, two-week low 2.66 seven days ago, two-week high 5.99 Feb. 27). Okeechobee: 3.64 percent on 53 negative tests (day ago 4.31 on 111 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests six days ago, two-week high 11.11 on 64 negative tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,502 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,651, world 34.1. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,524 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,689. Six months ago New York was 17.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed one week ago Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 172 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent (-0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent (-0.1), cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,216 (12 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,767 cases (142 increase), 542 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 120,942 cases (491 increase), 528 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,388,641 of the 1,936,7883 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,927 (6 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,644,230ases. Fatalities 5,348 (19 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,204 (94 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 20,836 (80 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,928 (61 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,938 (49 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,310 (25 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,144 (58 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,632 (22 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,651 (22 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 910 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,092 (4 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 82,202 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 80,863. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,285 (79 increase). Martin 719 (no change), St. Lucie 1,5581 (7 increase), Indian River 791 (1 increase), Okeechobee 389 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,862 are residents and staff of long-term care (23 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,038 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 994 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 534,315 Saturday (1,725 increase, record 4,465 Jan. 12, seven days ago 1,500. Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 9,947 (1.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 55,095 (U.S.-high 217 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,850 (93 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 45,474 (156 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,573 (43 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 36 increase, No. 7 Illinois 23, No. 47 Georgia 41, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 38.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 34, No. 12 Arizona 27. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,519.

Cases

Total 29,399,980 Saturday (increase 53,215, seven days ago 58,195, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,523,563 (3,230 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,715,755 (4,906 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,722,463 (U.S.-high 6,600 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,2207,847 (1,675 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 10 New Jersey 3,269.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,659,177 Saturday (8,141 increase, record 17,625 Jan. 20, seven days ago 7,947. The U.S. represented 12.7 percent of increase and overall 20.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 59,257 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 120,041,606 (442,524 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 414,385).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 277,216 (1,940, record 2,349 Wednesday). Cases `11,439,250 (70,934 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 194,490 (639 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,163,875 (6,104 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 158,466 (140 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,333,728 (24,882 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,624 new deaths, 183,074 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 125,464 (121increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,253,820 (5,534 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 101,881 (317 increase, record 993). Cases 26,062 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 91,695 (475 increase, record 635). Cases 4,380,525 (9,9084 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 90,315 (169 increase, record 1,437). Cases 29,759 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 73,907 (117 increase, record 1,244. Cases 10,554 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,258 (no data Saturday, 173 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 5,348 Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 47,068 (343 increase, record 674). Cases 21,049 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,261 deaths (82 increase, record 839. Cases 1,541 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,434 (30 increase, record 257). Cases 2,968 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,586 (51 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,320 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Sunday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,669 (2 increase Sunday, record 40). Cases: 459 increase, record 1,241.

