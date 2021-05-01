State's deaths rise by 78 day after 77; cases 5,419 vs. 5,306

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida deaths rose by 78, one day after 77, as cases increased by 5,419 after 5,306 Friday, the ninth day in a row the state led the nation, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon. Palm Beach County went under the 5 percent target rate for the first time in nearly two months.

Of the increased deaths reported, 19 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 12.

Palm Beach County's deaths didn't change and in third place 132 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1 -- in Indian River. Okeechobee was unchanged for the 11th day in a row.

California was the only state to report a triple-digit deaths increase Friday. Increased U.S. deaths Friday: 1,038, the first time above 1,000 since 1,012 on April 8. Increased cases: 58,199.

Florida has gone 35 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 1115,840, one day after 114,363 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.7 percent, one day after 5.64, the lowest since 5.31 March 19, after 8.33 percent April 17, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.79, the least since 4.51 March 5, one day after 5.04, after 8.18 percent April 17, the highest since 9.55 March 14.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.47 percent, one day after 7.01, after 6.99 April 22, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, after 10.87April 18, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is 5 percent.

Florida's cases reached 2,238,937, including 143,471 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million one Saturday ago after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 423 days, the death toll has reached 35,239, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,937, which rose by 1 to 698.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Saturday's rise was 53.

The record was 276 from the record on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County remained at 2,770 from 2,767 after three the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 16 to 6,175 and Broward is second, by 8 at 2902.

St. Lucie remained at 626, Martin at 320, Indian River to 299 from 298 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,711 (9 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,609 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,391 (5 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,310 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,249 (3 increase), No. 9 Lee 959 (no change), No. 10 Marion 955 (8 increase).

With a net increase of 25 deaths in South Florida of the 78 state total, which is 32.1 percentthere are 13,180, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 427, an average of 61 and 1.2 percent, compared with 408 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 3.0 percent.

The new cases are different than the 5,419 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before last Saturday's 7,411 increase the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Over two consecutive days two weeks ago, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 22.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,193 compared with 92 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 342 one day after 300 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 621, St. Lucie 69, Martin 42, Indian River 22 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 484,514 and Broward is second at 236,592, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 35,024 for an average of 5,003 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 40,846 for an average of 5,835. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,243 per day in 427 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 21st in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 170.2 with Michigan No. 1 at 316.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 66 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 257 compared with 227 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,085 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 171. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,682,434, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.8 percent (day ago 5.4, two-week low 5.25 three days ago, two-week high 9.15 April 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.35 percent (day ago 5.69, two-week low 4.92 three days ago, two-week high 8.21 April 18).

St. Lucie: 4.76 percent (day ago 7.33, two-week low 2.27 April 22, two-week high 8.82 April 18). Martin: 6.53 percent (day ago 4.04, two-week low 2.87 April 21, two-week high 8.72 four days ago). Indian River: 3.96 percent (day ago 3.98, two-week low 2.18 April 22, two-week high 5.65 April 17). Okeechobee: 2.44 percent on 80 negative tests (day ago 5.1 on 186 negative tests, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,058 negative tests April 22, two-week high 5.97 on 63 negative tests four days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,638 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,783, world 410.6. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,700 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,877. Six months ago New York was 14.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 202 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,948 (19 increase)

Infant to 4: 46,586 cases (175 increase), 616 hospitalized at one time (4 increase). Ages 5-14: 145,587 cases (568 increase), 607 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,597,843 of the 2,197,023 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,205 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,883,409 cases. Fatalities 6,101 (20 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Friday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,400 (98 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,132 (54 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,218 (50 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,689 (36 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,517 (23 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,270 (46 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,478 (24 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,515 (34 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 948 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,718 (15 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 90,746 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 89,380. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,887 through Friday's report (8 increase). Martin 791 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,822 (4 increase), Indian River 872 (2 increase), Okeechobee 429 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,305 are residents and staff of long-term care (12 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,071 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,017 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 576,232 Friday (1,038 increase, seven days ago 764, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,739 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,467 (105 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,258 (49 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,217 (59 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,218 (39 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 26 increase, No. 7 Illinois 33, No. 8 Georgia 25, No. 9 Ohio 93 (three days), No. 10 Michigan 36.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 19, No. 23 Massachusetts 16, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 12.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,679.

Cases

Total 32,345,430 Friday (56,381 increase, seven days ago 62,399, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,638,132 (1,897 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,883,222 (3,515 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,032,494 (3,868 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,335,055 (3,207 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 6 Pennsylvania 4,607, No. 11 Michigan 3,440.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,193,246 (14,312 increase Friday, seven days ago 14,269, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.5 percent of increase and overall 18.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 94,243 (3.0 percent).

Cases: 151,999,449 (873,147, record 904,626, seven days ago 903,348). India accounted for 44.3% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 404,287 (2,870 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,665,962 (73,076 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 216,907 (460 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,344,755 (3,821 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 208,330(3,498 increase, record 3,645 Thursday). Cases 118,762,976 (world record 386,452, surpassing 379,257 Thursday).

Europe: 2,838 new deaths, 125,315 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,517 (15 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,416,623 (2,381 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 120,807 (263 increase, record 993). Cases 13,446 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 110,128 (397 increase, record 635). Cases 4,805,288 (8,731 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 104,514 (276 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,616,689 (24,299 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 83,542 (204 increase, record 1,244). Cases 12,845 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,216 (136 increase, record 996). Cases 9,135 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 67,502 (429 increase, record 954). Cases 6,796 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 44,085 (307 increase, record 481). Cases 10,072 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 73,720 deaths (490 increase, record 448 Monday). Cases 17,790 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 71,758 deaths (407 increase, record 496). Cases 19,272 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 63,865 deaths (357 increase, record 556). Cases 22,420 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,350 deaths (19 increase, record 839. Cases 1,674 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,219 (50 increase, record 257). Cases 8,342 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 10,256 (39 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,684 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind North Macedonia (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 16 increase Saturday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,831 (3 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 627 increase, record 1,241.

