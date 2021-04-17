State's deaths rise by 74 day after 92; cases' increase 6,323 vs. 7,296

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 6,323, one day after 7,296 as deaths rose by 74 after 92 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 17 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 148.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 2 and in third place 52 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 2 -- all in St. Lucie. Okeechobee didn't change.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increases Friday. Increased U.S. deaths: 935. Increased cases: 79,991. The death toll passed 3 million in the world Friday.

Florida has gone 22 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Frsday were 111,299, one day after 129,237 and five days after 24,093 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.88 percent, one day after 6.81, four days after 8.16, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, a two-week low 6.55 April 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.98 percent, one day after 6.13, two-week low 5.65 two days ago and 7.82 on April 4, the highest since 9.55 March 14.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.73 percent, one day after 8.74, four days after 10.47 percent, which ties for the highest since 10.47 Feb. 7, a two-week low of 7.87 April 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,162,067, including 138,476 in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, April 8 after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 408 days, the death toll has reached 34,303, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,074, which stayed at 670.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 one Saturday ago, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Saturday they rose by 36.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,7157 from 2,715 after an increase of 7 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 14 to 6,043 and Broward is second at 2,769 with an rise of 7.

St. Lucie went to 611 from 609, Martin stayed at 314, Indian River at 289 and Okeechobee at 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,659 (11 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,575 (3 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,349 (4 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,283 (2 decrease), No. 8 Orange 1,224 (1 increase), No. 9 tie Marion 943 (no change), No. 9 tie Lee 943 (3 increase),

With a net increase of 25 deaths in South Florida of the 74 state total, which is 33.8 percent, there are 12,830, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 390, an average of 56 and 1.1 percent, compared with 362 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 25 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The number of new cases 6,341 are different than the with the 6,323 increase because of an update from previous days.

Over the two consecutive days, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 one week ago Monday. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase one Thursday ago, 7,939, was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Last Saturday they rose by 5,906.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 22.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,444 compared with 1,464 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 413 one day after 511 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 748, St. Lucie 65, Martin 19, Indian River 36 and Okeechobee 11. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 468,908 and Broward is second at 227,738, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 43,354 for an average of 6,193 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 41.681 for an average of 5,954. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,235 per day in 413 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 24th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 199.8 with Michigan No. 1 at 538.1 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 56 each on March 19 and March 24.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 1871 compared with 291 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,253 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 10. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,834,089, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.0 percent (day ago 6.7, two-week low 6.88 April 3, and two-week high 9.05 five days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.97 percent (day ago 7.12, two-week low 6.07 two days ago, two-week high 8.23 four days ago).

St. Lucie: 7.22 percent (day ago 6.64, two-week high 12.82 four days ago, two-week low 4.52 sevendays ago). Martin: 5.19 percent (day ago two-week high 10,63, two-week low 3.82 five days ago). Indian River: 7.74 percent (day ago 5.7, two-week low 3.23 three days, two-week high 9.83 April 4). Okeechobee: 9.43 percent on 96 negative tests (day ago 9.79 on 129 negative tests, two-week high 26.23 on 45 negative tests seven days ago, two-week low 1.6 percent on 246 negative tests April 7).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,602 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,753, world 387.2. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,660 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,825. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 193 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,759 (17 increase)

Infant to 4: 44,129 cases (200 increase), 590 hospitalized at one time (2 decrease in data revision). Ages 5-14: 137,557 cases (628 increase), 590 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,536,142 of the 2,121,387 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,118 (10 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,813,790 cases. Fatalities 5,887 (12 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,075 (125 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,365 (65 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,576 (51 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,196 (26 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,188 (202 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,617 (42 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,183 (23 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,288 (24 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 935 (3 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,523 (10 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 88,130 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 86,894. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,722 (18 increase). Martin 774 (no change), St. Lucie 1,755 (3 increase), Indian River 848 (no change), Okeechobee 421 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,185are residents and staff of long-term care (14 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,063 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,010 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 566,224 Friday (935 increase, seven days ago 974). Seven states reported at least 50 more deaths Friday. One week increase: 5,060 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,587 (79 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,470 (52 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,508 (83 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,622(56 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 41 increase, No. 7 Illinois 21, No. 8 Georgia 50, No. 9 Ohio 74 (three days), No. 10 Michigan 40.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 30, No. 11 Massachusetts 13. No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 28.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,647.

Cases

Total 31,575,640 Friday (79,991 increase, seven days ago 82,698, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Twelve states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,611,349 (2,451 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,836,978 (2,574 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,970,990 (6,555 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,296,381 (3,866 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 12 Michigan U.S.-high 8,955, No. 6 Pennsylvania 5,650, No. 9 New Jersey 3,791.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,011,574 Friday (12,552 increase, seven days ago 12,982, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 7.1 percent of increase and overall 19.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 80,795 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 140,508,166 (830,130 increase, record 845,424 Jan. 8, seven days ago 794,982).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 369,024 (3,070 increase, record 4,211). Cases `13,834,342 (76,249increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 211,693 (480 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,299,939 (4,504increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 173,123 (1,185 increase, most since Sept. 19, record 1,283). Cases 14,291,917 (record 217,353 increase, surpassing 200,739 Thursday).

Europe: 3,693 new deaths, 183,342 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,225 (34 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,383,572 (2,596 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 116,366 (429 increase, record 993). Cases 15,943 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 104,795 (397 increase, record 635). Cases 4,684,148 (8,995 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 100,404 (313 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,224,321 (36,442, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 80,387 (246 increase, record 1,244. Cases 21,934 increase (record 32,546 Wednesday).

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,981 (99 increase, record 996). Cases 10,598 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 61,208 (595 increase, fourth most in world, record 954 Thursday). Cases 17,847 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 39,096 (438 increase, record 481). Cases (17,479 increase, record 20,341)

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,663 deaths (92 increase, record 839. Cases 1,424 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,541 (41 increase, record 257). Cases 9,346 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 9,605, dropped behind Tunisia (46 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,532 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 15 increase Saturday.

No. 84 South Korea: Deaths 1,794 (4 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 655 increase, record 1,241.

