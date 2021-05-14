State's deaths rise by 71, residents' toll hits 36,000; cases' increase 3,590

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 3,590, one day after 4,064, which ended five days under 4,000, as deaths increased by 71 after 47 the day before and the total toll of residents hit 36,000. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent to 4.15, the lowest in seven months, and Palm Beach County also was the lowest since October at 3.05 and remained under 5 for nine days in a row.

The state's reports, which include detailed information, hadn't been released yet.

Of the increased deaths reported Thursday, 8 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 6.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 5 after 2 and in third place 177 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net gain of two -- one in St. Lucie and one in Indian River -- with Okeechobee unchanged.

Through Thursday, Florida had led the nation for 20 of 22 days with the exception on two past Tuesdays. Michigan gained the most Thursday, 112. Increased U.S. deaths: 802. Increased cases: 38,087.

Florida has gone 48 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 111,675, one day after 84,296 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.41 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, one day after 4.52, a two-week high of 6.16 May 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.84 percent, one day after 4.13, five days after 3.72, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 5.98 May 2.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.56 percent, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, one day after 4.72, a two-week high 8.74 May 2 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,286,203, including 146,329 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 436 days, the death toll has reached 36,000, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,719, which remained at 719.

Sixteen days ago, residents' deaths passed 35,000 Wednesday, April 28 after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Friday they increased by 86.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,820 from 2,815 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 12 to 6,290 and Broward is second, rising by 16 to 3,002.

St. Lucie went to 641 from 640, Martin stayed at 322, Indian River to 304 from 303 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,757 (6 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,639 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,433 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,340 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,282 (3 increase), No. 9 Lee 984 (3 increase), No. 10 Marion 970 (5 decrease).

With a net increase of ` 35 deaths in South Florida of the 71 state total, which is 49.3 percent there are 13,463, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 365 an average of 52 and 1.0 percent, compared with 475 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 27 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.7 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.

The 3,571 new cases are different than the 3,590 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Friday they rose by 4,165.

Before Saturday's 3,977, the last time cases were below 4,000 was 3,682 one week ago Tuesday.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 3,075 one week ago.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 19.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 716 compared with 775 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 183 one day after 296 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 344, St. Lucie 43, Martin 16, Indian River 17 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 493,723 and Broward is second at 241,476, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 23,605 for an average of 3,372 at 1.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 29,080 for an average of 4,154. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,196 per day in 440 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 112.9 with Michigan No. 1 at 185.0, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 60 each on April 15 and 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 151 compared with 198 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,610 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 and a decrease of 74. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,388,056 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

In the state report Thursday:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 4.12 percent (day ago two-week low 3.87, two-week high 5.84 April 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 3.23 percent (day ago 3.62, two-week high 5.8 May 2).

St. Lucie: 5.85 percent (day ago 5.2, two-week low 4.49 three days ago, two-week high 9.34 seven days ago). Martin: 5.36 percent (day ago 5.35, two-week high 9.86 May 3, two-week low 3.29 May 1). Indian River: 4.25 percent (day ago 2.86, two-week high 6.32 six days ago, two-week low 1.83 May 1). Okeechobee: two-week high 12.9 percent on 81 negative tests (day ago 2.99 on 130 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 88 negative tests seven days ago, two-week low 2.44 percent on 80 negative tests April 30).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,674 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,808, world 431.8. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,733 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,917. Six months ago New York was 14.1 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 51 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose by 1 in the report through Thursday. class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 212 (1 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,090 (8 increase)

Infant to 4: 48,012 cases (250 increase), 637 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 150,313 (448 increase), 629 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,32,510 of the 2,239,982 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,283 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,922,706 cases. Fatalities 6,301 (`20 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,116 (89 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,463 (37 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,629 (40 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,862 (26 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,691 (11 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,736 (41 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,662 (25 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,655 (21 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 952 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,816 (10 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 92,893 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 91,848. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,039 (10 increase). Martin 816 (no change), St. Lucie 1,895 (4 increase), Indian River 887 (`no change), Okeechobee 435 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,383 residents and staff of long-term care (6 increase) in the report through Thursday. Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,078 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,020 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 584,487 Thursday (802 increase, seven days ago 789, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Two states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,423 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,351 (46 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,866 (41 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,774 (55 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,697 (38 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 26 increase, No. 7 Illinois 35, No. 8 Georgia 18, No. 9 Michigan U.S.-high 112, No. 10 Ohio no data,

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 9, No. 12 Arizona 8, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 12.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,751.

Cases

Total 32,852,871 Thursday (38,087 increase, seven days ago 47,16, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,659,641 (1,443 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,914,643 (3,848 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,063,465(2,216 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,361,666 (1,918 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 2,027.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,358,210 (13,427 increase Thursday, seven days ago 14,091, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.7 percent of increase and overall 17.8 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 88,471 (2.7 percent).

Cases: 161,830,359 (746,869 increase, seven days ago 861,791, record 904,792). India accounted for 48.6 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 430,596 (2,340 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,436,827 (75,141 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 258,317 (4,120 increase, record 4,200 Wednesday). Cases 23,703,665 (362,727 increase, world record 414,188 Friday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 219,901 (311 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,375,115 (3,632 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,270 new deaths, 98,297 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,651 (11 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,444,631 (2,657 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `123,745 (201 increase, record 993). Cases 8,085 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 114,723 (392 increase, record 635). Cases 4,913,439 (8,380 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 107,250 (131 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,841,129 (19,461 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 86,276 (267 increase, record 1,244). Cases 17,496 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,281 (73 increase, record 996). Cases 5,701 increase, record 44,357. No. 13 Poland: Deaths 71,021 (342 increase, record 954). Cases 3,730 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 47,333 (346 increase, record 481). Cases 6,813 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 79,760 deaths (499 increase, fourth highest behind India, Brazil, U.S., record 505). Cases 19,160 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 76,231 deaths (297 increase, record 496). Cases 14,246 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 69,254 deaths (447 increase, record 663). Cases 26,531 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,012 deaths (44 increase, record 839. Cases 3,221 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,825 (59 increase, record 257). Cases 6,644 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 11,315 (101 increase, record 148 Friday). Cases: 6,880 increase, record 7,882.

No. 59: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Friday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,893 (2 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 747 increase, record 701.

