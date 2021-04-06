State's deaths rise by 70 day after36; cases surge 5,556 vs. 3,480

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 70, the 11th day in a row under triple digits, including 36 the day after, as cases surged by 5,556 after 3,480 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported Tuesday, 20 were people 85 and older and long-term facilities rose by 13.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 4 and in third place 30 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast's only increase was 4 in St. Lucie. Okeechobee also didn't rise.

No states reported a triple-digit deaths increase Monday with the most 53 in New York. Increased U.S. deaths: 402. Increased cases: 71,212. The data include multiple days for some states.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 94,900, one day after 57,577 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.89 percent one day after 7.34, a two-week high of 7.61 March 28, a two-week low 5.66 March 24 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.33 percent one day after 7.4 percent, the highest since 9.55 March 14, four days after 5 percent, the first time it was 5 or under since 4.92 on March 18.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.51 percent, one day after 10.08, a two-week high of 10.1 on March 28, a two-week low of 6.9 March 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,090,862, including 133,836 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million 17 days ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million, 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11, 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 397 days, the death toll has reached 33,780, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,434, which stayed at 654.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 one week ago Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

On Tuesday ago, they rose by 91.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,672 from 2,676 after 11 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 7 to 5,924 and Broward is second at 2,706 with 5 more.

St. Lucie went to 598 from 594, Martin stayed at 309, Indian River at 284 and Okeechobee remained at 86 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,624 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,559 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 6 Duval 1,313 (1 decrease), No. 7 Polk 1,284 (17 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,198 (no change), No. 9 Lee 930 (7 increase) and No. 10 Marion 927 (2 increase).

With a net increase of 20 deaths in South Florida of the 70 state total, which is 28.6 percent, there are 12,583, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 442, an average of 63 and 1.3 percent, compared with 518 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 31 over seven days for 1.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.0 percent with the world at 2.2 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,459 which is different than the 5,556 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

One week ago, they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most eported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 27.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,516 compared with 810 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 265 one day after 285 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 789, St. Lucie 63, Martin 20, Indian River 25 and Okeechobee 15. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 453,345 and Broward is second at 218,973, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 38,421 for an average of 5,489 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 35,928 for an average of 5,133. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,201 per day in 402 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 171.2 with Michigan No. 1 at 452.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 70 on March 15.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 265 compared with 52 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,020 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 31. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,144,117 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.98 percent (day ago 7.05, two-week low 5.33 March 25, two-week high 7.59 March 28). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 8.06 percent (day ago 7.35, two-week high 8.07 March 28, two-week low 5.83 March 24).

St. Lucie: two-week high 11.76 percent (day ago 5.81,,two-week low 6.1 four days ago). Martin: 4.87 percent (day ago 4.57, two-week high 7.84 two days ago,, two-week low 3.06 March 23). Indian River: 4.73 percent, (day ago two-week high 10.21, two-week low 2.3 six days ago). Okeechobee: 18.92 percent on 60 negative tests (day ago 14.63 on 35 negative tests, two-week low 2.54 on 115 negative tests four days ago, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests March 27).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,574 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,721, world 369.4. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,621 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,775. Six months ago New York was 16.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 44 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 184 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,631 (20 increase)

Infant to 4: 41,813 cases (168increase), 571 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 130,777 cases (431 increase), 563 hospitalized at one time (7 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,479,490 of the 2,051,647 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,061 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,749,440 cases. Fatalities 5,717 (15 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Thrtough Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,915 (64 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,495 (58 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,961 (26 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,658 (23 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,769 (18 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,048 (27 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,930 (8 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,039 (19 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no hange) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,337 (5 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 85,065 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 84,973. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,516 (16 increase). Martin 7596 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,689 (9 increase), Indian River 833 (5 increase), Okeechobee 409 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,110 are residents and staff of long-term care (13 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,061 (2 increase ) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,004 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 555,608 Monday (614, seven days ago 701. One state reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 5,453 (1.0 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,534 (21 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,686 (U.S.-high 53 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,749 (3 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,200 (5 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 15 increase, No. 7 Illinois 11, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts 43.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Michigan 21, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 7.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,629.

Cases

Total 30,785,201 Monday (79,075 increase, seven days ago 69,420, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases. The data include multiple days for some states.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,582,463 (2,112 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,794,483 (959 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,896,963 (6,543 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,258,736 (2,102 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan U.S.-high, state record 10,293, No. 10 North Carolina 6,401 (four days).

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,873,411 Monday (7,404 increase, seven days ago 7,634). The U.S. represented 6.8 percent of increase and overall 19.8 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 68,544 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 132,432,231 (478,884 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 464,741).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 333,153 (16,23 increase, record 3,950 Wednesday). Cases `13,023,189 (38,233increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 204,399 (252 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,251,705 (1,247 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 165,101 (476 increase, record 1,283). Cases 12,589,067 (record 103,558, surpassing mark of 97,859 Sept. 18).

Europe: 2,411 new deaths, 101,977 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,862 (26 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,362,150 (2,762 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 111326 (296 increase, record 993). Cases 10,680 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 100,717 (343 increase, record 635). Cases 4,589,540 (8,646 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 96,875 (197 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,833,263 (10,793 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 77,630 (73 increase, record 1,244. Cases 7,405 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,783 (42 increase, record 996). Cases 4,660 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 14 Poland: Deaths 55,005 (64 increase, record 674). Cases 9,902increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 15 South Africa: 52,995 deaths (8 increase, record 839. Cases 452 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,118 (56 increase, record 257). Cases 10,386 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,268 (19 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,572 increase, record 7,882.

No. 56: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Honduras (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 24 increase Tuesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,752 (4 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 478 increase, record 1,241.

