WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 66, the eighth day in a row under triple digits including 92 the day before, as cases rose by more than 6,000 for three straight days, 6,017 after 6,490 and 6,790, the most since 7,129 March 2, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported Saturday, 17 were people 85 and older and a rise of 13 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 2 and in third place 38 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 8: St. Lucie by 3 and Martin by 5. Okeechobee was unchanged.

California and Texas reported triple-digit deaths increase Friday. Increased U.S. deaths: 967 Increased cases: 69,822.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 1111,062, one day after 124,318 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.31 percent one day after 6.09, a two-week high of 7.58 five days ago, a two-week low 5.65 March 24 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.57 percent, one day after 4.98 percent, the first time under 5 since 4.92 on March 18, and four days after a two-week high of 6.79.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.93 percent, one day after 7.33, five days after 10.1 percent, the first time above 10.0 since 11.36 on Feb. 3, a two-week low of 6.9 March 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,077,032, including 132,961 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million 14 days ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million, 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11, 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 394 days, the death toll has reached 33,652, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,306, which rose by 1 to 654.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 one week ago Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26, 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

One Saturday ago, they rose by 26, which was the least since 21 on Nov. 8. Then it was 36 Sunday.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,661 from 2,659 after 64 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 10 to 5,900 and Broward is second at 2,699 with an increase of `14.

St. Lucie went to 594 from 591, Martin to 309 from 304, Indian River stayed at 282, as Okeechobee remained at 86 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,619 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,557 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,311 (5 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,267 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,190 (1 increase), No. 9 Marion 926 (3 increase) and No. 10 Lee 923 (2 increase).

With a net increase of 34 deaths in South Florida of the 66 state total, which is 51.5 percent, there are 12,531, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 510, an average of 73 and 1.5 percent, compared with 429 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 26 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.1 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,869, which is different than the 6,017 increase because of an update from previous days.

Cases rose by 5,883 one Saturday ago.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most eported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

A total of 23.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,412 compared with 1,337 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 433 one day after 430 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 7839, St. Lucie 63, Martin 22, Indian River 202 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 449,891 and Broward is second at 217,060, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,970 for an average of 5,424 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 34,700 for an average of 4,957. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,206 per day in 399 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 168.4 with Michigan No. 1 at 411.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 84 on March 6.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 140 compared with 165 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,894 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 25. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 20,986,436 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.78 percent (day ago 6.8, two-week low 5.31 March 25, two-week high 7.56 five days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.16 percent (day ago 6.7, two-week high 8.02 five days ago, two-week low 5.83 March 24).

St. Lucie: 7.01 percent (day ago 6.19, two-week high 8.67 seven days ago, two-week low 5.31 March 22). Martin: 4.49 percent (day ago 4.95, two-week high 6.8 six days ago, two-week low 3.06 March 23). Indian River: 4.55percent (day ago 7.23, two-week low 2.29 three days ago, two-week high 7.88 five days ago). Okeechobee: 9.09 percent on 60 negative tests (day ago two-week low 2.54 on 115 negative tests, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,568 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,715, world 366.3. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,608 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,771. Six months ago New York was 16.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 44 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose by 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 182 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,595 (18 increase)

Infant to 4: 41,558 cases (151 increase), 567 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 129,666 cases (496 increase), 554 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,468,609of the 2,038,204 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,046 (2 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,736,990 cases. Fatalities 5,686 (12 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,786 (90 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,363 (91 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,890 (50 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,613 (37 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,724 (35 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,979 (44 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,905 (18 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,003 (15 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 928(1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,312 (14 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 85,6788 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 84,5616. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,539 (9 increase). Martin 755 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,671 (7 increase), Indian River 826 (1 increase), Okeechobee 407 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,094 are residents and staff of long-term care (13 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,059 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,004 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 554,103 Friday (967 increase, seven days ago 1,121. Six states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 5,931 (1.1 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,269 (U.S.-high 179 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,458 (83 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,639 (117 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,148 (28 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 26 increase, No. 7 Illinois 24, No. 8 Georgia 63, No. 9 Ohio 36 (three days), No. 10 Massachusetts 32.

Also with at least 50: No. 16 Alabama 54. Also: No. 11 Michigan 20, No. 12 Arizona 12, No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 16.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,630.

Cases

Total 30,609,690 Friday (69,822 increase, seven days ago 77,314, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Ten states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,573,074 (2,414 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,790,160 (3,538 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,875,107 (U.S.-high 7,787, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,251,346 (3,235 increase, record 15,415), No. 9 New Jersey 3,972.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,850,220 Friday (10,426 increase, seven days ago 10,592). The U.S. represented 9.6 percent of increase and overall 20.0 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 70,304 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 130,803,788 (637,450 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 636,615).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 328,206 (2,647 increase, record 3,950 Wednesday). Cases `12,910,082 (67,365increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 203,854 (190 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,247,357(3,089 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 163,396 (469 increase, highest since Dec. 6, record 1,283). Cases 12,303,131 (81,426, most since Oct. 2, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,539 new deaths, 218,647 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,816 (52 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,353,668 (3,402 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 110,326 (481 increase, record 993). Cases 21,932 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 99,633 (400 increase, record 635). Cases 4,563,056 (8,792 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 97,280 (304 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,741,759 (46,677 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 77,421 (177 increase, record 1,244. Cases 18,242 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,541 (no data, 82 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 7,041 increase Thursday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 14 Poland: Deaths 54,165 (497 increase, record 674). Cases 30,546 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 15 South Africa: 52,946 deaths (49 increase, record 839. Cases 1,273 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,008 (6increase, record 257). Cases 2,686 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 9,229 (22 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,759 increase, record 7,882.

No. 55: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 25 increase Satueday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,740 (2 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 542 increase, record 1,241.

