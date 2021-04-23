State's deaths rise by 63 day after 80; cases' increase 5,464 vs. 6,684

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 63, one day after 80, as cases increased by 5,464 after 6,684 Thursday, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon. Also, daily first-time positivity rates in Florida and Palm Beach County were the lowest in several weeks.

Of the increased deaths reported, 14 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 6.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 2 and in third place 119behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 2 -- both in Indian River. Okeechobee didn't change.

Michigan and California states reported triple-digit deaths increase Thursday after three days of none. Increased U.S. deaths: 943. Increased cases: 67,257.

Florida has gone 27 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Thursday were 100,438, one day after 129,876 and 24,091 April 11 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.95 percent, the lowest since 5.82 on March 25, one day after 6.2, five days after 8.53 percent, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.32 percent, the lowest since 5.07 April 1, one day after 6.2, five days after 8.24 percent, the highest since 9.55 March 14,.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.98 percent, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, one day after 7.76, four days after 10.88 percent, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,196,502, including 140,693 in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, April 8 after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 414 days, the death toll has reached 34,759, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,443, which rose by 2 to 684

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Friday's rise was 92.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County roses to 2,740 from 2,738 after 6 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 12 to 6,089 and Broward is second, rising by 11 at 2,859.

St. Lucie remained at 620 from 619, Martin at 313, Indian River at 292 from 290 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,673 (32 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,589 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,364 (7 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,294 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,232 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 953 (4 increase), No. 10 Marion 948 (no change).

With a net increase of 27 deaths in South Florida of the 80 state total, which is 42.9 percent, there are 13,001, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 429, an average of 61 and 1.3 percent, compared with 362 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 25 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 4,919 new cases are different than the with the 5,464 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Friday, cases increased by 5,906.

Over two consecutive days last week, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 two weeks ago Monday. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase Thursday, April 8, 7,939, was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 19.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,055 compared with 1,1162rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 318 one day after 528 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 689, St. Lucie 90, Martin 32, Indian River 13 and Okeechobee 7. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 476,286 and Broward is second at 231,739, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 40,789 for an average of 5,827 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 43,937 for an average of 6,277. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,242 per day in 419 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 22rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 195.5 bwith Michigan No. 1 at 449.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 65 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 243 compared with 206 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,345 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 66. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,193,309, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.71 percent (day ago two-week low 5.96, two-week high 9.88 five days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.84 percent (day ago 5.81, two-week low 5.75 three days ago, two-week high 8.32 April 12).

St. Lucie: two-week low 2.24 percent (day ago 3.12, two-week high 12.8 April 12). Martin: 4.04 percent (day ago two-week low 3.02, two-week high 10.69 sevendays ago,). Indian River: two-week low 2.18 percent (day ago 5.14, wo-week high 8.01 April 10). Okeechobee: two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,060 negative tests (day ago 0.67 on 738 negative tests, two-week high 26.23 on 45 negative tests April 9).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,619 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,766, world 396.8. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,678 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,849. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 197 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,83953 (14 increase)

Infant to 4: 45,246 cases (139 increase), 604 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 141,084 cases (4991 increase), 596` hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,563,663of the 2,155,319 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,151 (6 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,844,996 cases. Fatalities 5,978 (14 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,556 (162 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,687 (73 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 198,14 (72 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,393 (53 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,320 (50 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,820 (44 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,290 (34 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,371 (25 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 941 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,579 (1 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 89,201people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 87,943. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,805 (23 increase). Martin 780 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,777 (8 increase), Indian River 858 (2 increase), Okeechobee 427 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,230 are residents and staff of long-term care (6 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,066 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,011 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 570,345 Thursday (943 increase, seven days ago 908). Six states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,940 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,992 (102 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,830 (98 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,828 (69 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,879 (52 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 31 increase, No. 7 Illinois 33, No. 8 Georgia 32, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan U.S.-high 108.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 22, No. 11 Massachusetts 17. No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 21.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,660.

Cases

Total 31,929,351 Thursday (67,257 increase, seven days ago 74,289, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eleven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,624,838 (2,411 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,857,017 (3,328 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,002,512 (4,996 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,312,722 (3,170 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 4,867, No. 6 Pennsylvania 4,192.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,084,628 Thursday (13,388 increase, seven days ago 13,936, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.7 percent of increase and overall 18.9 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 85,354 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 145,324,651 (record 892,242 increase, surpassing 888,273 Wednesday, seven days ago 845,213). India accounted for 35.3% percent of the daily deaths Thursday.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 383,756 (2,070 increase, record 4,211). Cases `14,172,139 (49,344 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 213,048 (582 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,311,172 (4,262 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 184,657 (record 2,104, surpassing 2,023 mark Wednesday). Cases 15,930,965 (world record 314,835, surpassing 295,041 mark Wednesday).

Europe: 3,623 new deaths, 179,618 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,345 (18 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,3998,431 (2,729 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 118,357 (360 increase, record 993). Cases 16,232 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 107,103 (397 increase, record 635). Cases 4,736,121 (8,996 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 102,164 (283 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,408,606 (34,318 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 81,693 (311 increase, record 1,244). Cases 29,382 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,496 (132 increase, record 996). Cases 10,814, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 64,168 (694 increase, fourth highest in world, record 954). Cases 12,762 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 41,266 (470 increase, record 481). Cases (16,235 increase, record 20,341)

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53995 deaths (55 increase, record 839. Cases 1,413 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,822 (59 increase, record 257). Cases 8,370 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 9,829 (42 increase, record 120). Cases: 5,499 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 19 increase Friday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,811 (3 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 797 increase, record 1,241.

