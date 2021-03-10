State's deaths rise by 59, fewest in 3.5 months; cases' increase 4,853 vs. 4,426 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 59, the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29 and one day after 125, as cases rose by 4,853 after 4,426 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

The state reported an increase of one death among people 85 and older and a decrease of 5 in long-term facilities in a data reduction.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 5 as St. Lucie remained unchanged, Martin increased by 1 and Indian River also by 1. Okeechobee also didn't go up for the second day in a row. Miami-Dade rose by 52 deaths.

Only California and Texas reported triple-digit deaths increases Wednesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,564 after 719 Monday, 669 Sunday, first time since Feb. 15 under four digits. Increased cases: 58,611, two days after 40,903, the lowest since 39,428 Oct. 5.

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 111,777, one day after 91,370 after 33,4623 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 521, one day after 5.81, four days after 4.89, the first time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 when it was 4.91, and two-week high of a 6.553 seven days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.57 percent, one day after 5.92, four days after 4.47 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.94 Feb. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.88 percent, one day after 7.54, four days after 6.65, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 27 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

Florida's cases reached 1,957,586, including 124,230 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 370 days, the death toll has reached 31,948, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,543 which increased by 3 to 595.

Deaths passed 31,000 residents one week ago Tuesday, taking eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Wednesday's increase was the lowest from non-weekend data since 41 on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Deaths increased by 63 on Sunday.

Before Saturday's increase of 98, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

One Wednesday ago, deaths rose by 132.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,528 from 2,523 after 1 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 7 to 5,619 and Broward is third at 2,512 with 28 more.

St. Lucie remained at 552, Martin rose to 292, Indian River increased to 268 and Okeechobee stayed at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,545 (10 decrease in data revision), No. 5 Pinellas 1,481 (1 decrease), No. 6 Duval 1,231 (13 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,183 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,127 (1 decrease) and No. 9 Lee 895 (1 increase).

With a net increase of 42 deaths in South Florida of the 59 state total, which is 71.2 percent, there are 11,854, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 681, an average of 97 and 2.2 percent, compared with 927 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 38 over seven days for 1.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.9 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 4,895, which is different than the 4,853 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Wednesday the increase was 6,014.

One Monday ago, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

This past Monday they rose by 3,312, only the second time in four months under 4,000.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Seven times cases have been under 5,000 since mid-November.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 23.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,093 compared with 1,93 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 452 one day after 257 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 573, St. Lucie 50, Martin 18, Indian River minus 1 and Okeechobee 5 after none for two days in a row. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 422,540 and Broward is second at 201,261 ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 33,472 for an average of 4,782 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 38,453 for an average of 5,493. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,220 per day in 375 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 157.9 with Missouri 1,375.1 (began adding probable ones) and New York City No. 2 at 316.9 (separate from rest of state, which is 211.5 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 158 on Feb. 9.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 123 compared with 316 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,213 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 98 and among the lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida has reported 22,339,182 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.77 percent (day ago 6.03, two-week high 9.0 seven days ago, two-week low 4.9 March 1). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.35 percent (day ago 6.26, four days ago two-week low 5.56, two-week high 6.89 threeo days ago).

St. Lucie: 8.54 percent (day ago 7.22, two week high 10.0 seven days ago, two-week low 5.68 Feb. 25). Martin: 3.85 percent (day ago 3.55, four days ago two-week low 2.31, two-week high 7.32 Feb. 28). Indian River: 3.9 percent (day ago 4.9, two-week low 2.65 four days ago, two-week high 5.99 Feb. 27). Okeechobee: 3.9 percent on 148 negative tests (day ago 1.59 on 62 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests three days ago, two-week high 13.86 on 87 negative tests Feb. 24).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,490 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,631, world 337.6. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,510 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,676. Six months ago New York was 17.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 166 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,132 (1 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,355 cases (125 increase), 539 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 119,489 cases (491increase), 520 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,376,989 of the 1,921,548 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,898 (11 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,630,607 cases. Fatalities 5,303 (24 increase, 0.33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,902 (97 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,594 (97 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,765 (39 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,807 (48 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,222 (34 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,952 (40 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,565 (13 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,585 (9 decrease) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 908 (3 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,054 (10 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 81,564 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 80,024. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,230 (19 increase). Martin 715 (no change), St. Lucie 1,538 (5 increase), Indian River 783 (3 increase), Okeechobee 382 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,801 are residents and staff of long-term care (6 decrease in data reduction). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,029 (2 decreased) ahead of Miami-Dade at 994 (4 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 529,263 Wednesday (1,564 increase, record 4,465 Jan. 12, seven days ago 2,468 Nine states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 10,058 (1.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 54,621 (U.S. high 336 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,573 (92 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 44,875 (225 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,439 (43 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 56 increase, No. 7 Illinois 43, No. 8 Georgia 49, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 8.

Also with at least 50: No. 12 Arizona 78, No. 17 Virginia 59 (going through old death certificates), No. 11 Massachusetts 53. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 37.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,330.

Cases

Total 29,154,659 Wednesday (increase 58,611, seven days ago 6,981, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,513,678 6,412 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,699,589 (4,863 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,699,817 (U.S.-high 6,489 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,202,709 (1,682 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 11 New Jersey 3,047.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,631,394 Wednesday (10,017 increase, record 17,625 Jan. 20, seven days ago 10,985). The U.S. represented 16.1 percent of increase and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 59,604 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 118,627,267 (467,259 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 447,943).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 270,917 (record 2,349, surpassing 1,954 Tuesday). Cases 11,205,972 (80,955 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 192,488 (699 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,144,558 (6,674 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 158,063 (133 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,262,707 (17,921 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,429 new deaths, 176,564 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 124,987 (190 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,234,924 (5,926increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 100,811 (332 increase, record 993). Cases 22,409 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 90,275 (466 increase, record 635). Cases 4,351,553 (9,079 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 89,565 (264 increase, record 1,437). Cases 30,303 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 73,276 (295 increase, record 1,244. Cases 12,246 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 71,96` (234 increase, record 996). Cases 6,672, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 45,997 (398 increase, record 674). Cases 17,260 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,015 deaths (109 increase, record 839. Cases 1,477 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,335 (31 increase, dropped behind Czechia, record 257). Cases 3,221 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,432 (54 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,316 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Thursday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,652 (4 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 465 increase, record 1,241.

