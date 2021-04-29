State's deaths rise by 54 day after 72; cases' increase 5,666 vs. 5,178

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 54 one day after a U.S.-high 72, as cases increased by 5,666 after a U.S.-high 5,178 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon. Also, Palm Beach County daily first-time positivity rates was at the 5.0 percent target

Of the increased deaths reported, 2 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 7.

Palm Beach County's rose by 7 and in third place 118 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of four -- three in St. Lucie and one in Indian River. Okeechobee was unchanged for the ninth day in a row.

No states reported a triple-digit deaths increase Wednesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 948. Increased cases: 54,026.

Florida has gone 33 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 121,070, one day after 107,910 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was a two-week low 5.73 percent, the lowest since 5.67 March 24, two days after 7.74, after 8.36 percent April 17, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.0 percent, the lowest since 4.51 March 5, one day after 5.88, after 8.17 percent April 17, the highest since 9.55 March 14.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.08 percent, one day after 7.36, five days after 6.99, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, after 10.88 April 18, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is 5 percent.

Florida's cases reached 2,228,212, including 142,829 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million on Saturday after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 421 days, the death toll has reached 35,084, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,777, which rose by 1 to 693.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Thursday's rise was 80.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County went to 2,767 from 2,760 after four the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 1 to 6,141 and Broward is second, decreasing by 1 at 2,885.

St. Lucie rose to 624 from 621, Martin stayed at 313, Indian River at 295 from 294 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,696 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,600 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,386 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,304 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,246 (7 increase), No. 9 Lee 959 (2 increase), No. 10 Marion 947 (no change).

With a net increase of 11 deaths in South Florida of the 54 state total, which is 20.4 percent, there are 13,113, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 388, an average of 55 and 1.1 percent, compared with 452 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 29 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 3.0 percent.

The 5,700 new cases are different than the 5,666 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Thursday they rose by 6,684.

Before Saturday's 7,411 increase the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Over two consecutive days two weeks ago, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 18.5percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,046 compared with 9124 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 373 one day after 403 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 636, St. Lucie 66, Martin 29, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 15. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 482,443 and Broward is second at 235,335, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,174 for an average of 5,311 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 40,789 for an average of 5,827. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,243 per day in 425 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 21st in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 176.8 with Michigan No. 1 at 340.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 66 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 203 compared with 251 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,230 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 69. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,551,102, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.5 percent (day ago two-week low 5.23, two-week high 9.25 April 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.52 percent (day ago two-week low 4.93, two-week high 8.2 April 18).

St. Lucie: 6.91 percent (day ago 6.1, two-week low 2.27 six days ago, two-week high 8.82 April 18). Martin: 5.7 percent (day ago 5.57, two-week low 2.87 seven days ago, two-week high 10.69 April 15). Indian River: 2.95percent (day ago 3.74, two-week low 2.18 six days ago, two-week high 7.19 April 16). Okeechobee: 5.58percent on 254 negative tests (day ago 3.53 on 82 negative tests, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,058 negative tests six days ago, two-week high 9.93 on 127 negative tests April 15).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,634 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,778, world 407.0. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,694 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,872. Six months ago New York was 14.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 200 (2 increase.

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older:10,913 (13increase)

Infant to 4: 46,236 cases (110 increase), 610 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 144,449 cases (632 increase), 605 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,589,141 of the 2,186,477 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,190 (8 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,873,795 cases. Fatalities 6,066 (10 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,129 (104 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,001 23,937 (64 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,068 (78 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,596 (35 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,451 (30 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,124 (53 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,419 (27 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,449 (16 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 946 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,673 (8 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 90,262 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 88,958. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,879 (11 increase). Martin 788 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,816 (6 increase), Indian River 870 (3 increase), Okeechobee 429 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,282 are residents and staff of long-term care (16 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,071 (3 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,016 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 574,329 Wednesday (948 increase, seven days ago 844, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths Wednesday. One week increase: 4,774 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,273 (65 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,140 (23 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,091 (69 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,129 (57 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 35 increase, No. 7 Illinois 33, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 38.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 12, No. 12 Arizona 6, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 12.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,673.

Cases

Total 32,229,751 Wednesday (54,026 increase, seven days ago 62,857, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases Wednesday.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,634,778 (1,593 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,875,148 (4,494 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,024,553 (3,146 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,328,454 (2,728 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 4,371, No. 6 Pennsylvania 3,686.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,163,531 Wednesday (15,301 increase, seven days ago 14,126, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.2 percent of increase and overall 18.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 92,369 (3.0 percent).

Cases: 150,220,579 (894,104 increase, record 897,892 Friday, seven days ago 888,564). India accounted for 40.4% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 398,343 (3,019 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,523,807 (77,266 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 215,918 (371 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,336,944 (3,818 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 201,187 (record 3,293 increase, surpassing 2,812 Monday). Cases 17,997,267 (world record 360,960 increase, surpassing 352,991 Monday).

Europe: 3,507 new deaths, 149,050 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,480 (29 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,411,797 (2,166 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 120,256 (344 increase, record 993). Cases 13,385 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 109,367 (387 increase, record 635). Cases 4,787,273 (7,848 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 103,918 (315 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,565,852 (31,539 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 83,018 (320 increase, record 1,244). Cases 24,696 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,943 (88 increase, record 996). Cases 8,665 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 66,533 (636 increase, fourth in world, record 954). Cases 8,895 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 43,391 (441 increase, record 481). Cases 9,590 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 72,725 deaths (490 increase, record 448 Monday). Cases 19,745 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 70,966 deaths (434 increase, record 496). Cases 21,713 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 62,947 deaths (348 increase, record 556). Cases 23,718 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,285 deaths (48 increase, record 839. Cases 1,250 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,117 (52 increase, record 257). Cases 7,748 increase, record 11,383.

No. 42 Japan: Deaths 10,139 (51 increase, record 120). Cases: 5,792 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind North Macedonia (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 20 increase Thursday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,825 (4 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 678 increase, record 1,241.

