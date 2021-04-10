State's deaths rise by 46, toll passes 34,000 residents; cases' increase 6,906 vs. 7,121

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 46, the 15th day in a row under triple digits, including 62 Friday with the total toll passing 34,000 residents, as cases increased by 6,906 after 7,121 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon. Also, daily tests were above 117,000 for the third day in a row.

Of the increased deaths reported Saturday, 2 were people 85 and older and long-term facilities rose by 3.

Palm Beach County's deaths didn't change and in third place 29 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast increased by 1 -- 5 in St. Lucie and in Indian River a decrease of 4 in a data revision. Okeechobee didn't change.

Only California reported a triple-digit deaths increase Friday. Increased U.S. deaths: 944. Increased cases: 80,801.

Tests reported from labs Thursday were 117,620, the day after 129,136 and two days after 140,874, the most since 149,936 March 1, 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9, and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.94 percent one day after 6.51, a two-week high of 7.64 March 28, a two-week low 6.13 April 1 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.94 percent, one day after 6.335.85, five days after 7.74, the highest since 9.55 March 14, a two-week low of 5.05 April 1.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.54 percent, one day after 7.86, a two-week high of 10.1 on March 28, a two-week low of 7.33 April 1 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,118,713, including 135758 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 401 days, the death toll has reached 34,014, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,767, which rose by 4 to 662.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 15 days ago, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

One Sagturday ago, they rose by 66.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County remained at 2,692 after 7 more the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by15 to 5,969 and Broward is second at 2,721 with 4 more.

St. Lucie went to 607 from 602, Martin stayed at 311, Indian River to 285 from 289 and Okeechobee at 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,638 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,565 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,325 (4 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,275 (17 decrease in data revision), No. 8 Orange 1,213 (3 increase), No. 9 Marion 937 (1 decrease), No. 10 Lee 933 (4 decrease).

With a net increase of 20 deaths in South Florida of the 62 state total, which is 47.6 percent, there are 12,672, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 362, an average of 52 and 1.1 percent, compared with 510 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 31 over seven days for 1.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.2 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 6,817, which is different than the 7,121 increase because of an update from previous days.

For two days, cases exceeded 7,000.

Thursday's increase was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Last Saturday they rose by 6,017.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 five days ago. One week ago Monday, they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

A total of 22.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,575 compared with 1,601 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 434 one day after 470 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 822, St. Lucie 58, Martin 20, Indian River 29 and Okeechobee 12. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 459,493 and Broward is second at 222,445, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 41,681 for an average of 5,954 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,970 for an average of 5,424. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,219 per day in 406 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 181.8 with Michigan No. 1 at 506.5 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 70 on March 11.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 188 compared with 207 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,015 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 7. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,335,952 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.2 percent (day ago 7.16, two-week low 6.1 March 27, two-week high 7.63 March 28). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.15 percent (day ago 6.76, two-week high 8.15 four days ago, two-week low 6.78 April 1).

St. Lucie: two-week high 4.58 percent (day ago 6.1, two-week high 11.95 four days ago). Martin: 4.44 percent (day ago 7.53, two-week high 9.01 two days ago, two-week low 4.21 March 28). Indian River: 6.49 percent (day ago 4.88, two-week high 9.83 five days ago, two-week low 2.3 March 30). Okeechobee: two-week high 23.88 percent on 51 negative tests (day ago 10.09 on 98 negative tests, two-week low 1.2 percent on 247 negative tests two days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,586 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,738, world 376.5. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,637 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,799. Six months ago New York was 15.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 187 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,676 (2 increase)

Infant to 4: 442,544 cases (220 increase), 581 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 133,274 cases (608 increase), 570 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,501,459 of the 2,078,784 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,079 (2 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,774,432 cases. Fatalities 5,781 (12 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Friday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,291(111 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,833 (81 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,204 (78 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,915 (39 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,889 (36 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,239 (39 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,003 (20 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,130 (24 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,409 (26 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 86,894 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 85,678. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,535 (6 increase). Martin 766 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,729 (7 increase), Indian River 838 (1 increase), Okeechobee 411 (1 decrease).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,147 are residents and staff of long-term care (3 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,064 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,006 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 561,058 Friday (944, seven days ago 933. Four states reported at least 50 more deaths in a single day. One week increase: 6,857 (1.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,943 (U.S.-high 155 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,977 (79 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,109 (96 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,362 (35 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 43 increase, No. 7 Illinois 21, No. 8 Georgia 44, No. 9 Ohio 86 (three days), No. 10 Michigan 26.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 9, No. 12 Arizona 7.No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 6.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,638.

Cases

Total 31,084,962 Friday (80,801 increase, seven days ago 69,822, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eleven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,588,157 (2,093 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,809,497 (4,699 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,918,343 (U.S.-high 8,379 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,269,196 (3,739 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 7,819, No. 7 Pennsylvania 4,746, No. 9 New Jersey 3,758.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,927,750 Friday (13,317 increase, seven days ago 10,518). The U.S. represented 7.0 percent of increase and overall 19.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 75,507 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 135,290,145 (786,168 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 653,766).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 348,934 (3,647 increase, record 4,211 Tuesday). Cases `13,375,414 (89,090 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 207,020 (874 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,272,064 (5,045 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 167,642(780 increase, most since Oct. 18, record 1,283). Cases 13,060642 (record 131,968, surpassing 126,789 Thursday).

Europe: 4,343 new deaths, 214,478 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,040 (60 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,365,461 (3,150 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 113,579 (718 increase, record 993). Cases 18,938 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 102,247 (402 increase, record 635). Cases 4,623,984(9,150 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 98,395 (301 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,980,501 (41,243, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 78,689 (216 increase, record 1,244. Cases 22,281 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,328 (149 increase, record 996). Cases 10,876 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 57,427, passed Argentina (768 increase, record 954 Thursday). Cases 28,487increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,226 deaths (53 increase, record 839. Cases 1,267 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,251 (40 increase, record 257). Cases 9,255 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,378 (27 increase, record 120). Cases: 3,454 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Paraguay (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 14 increase Saturday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,765 (1 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 676 increase, record 1,241.

