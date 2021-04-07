State's deaths rise by 42 day after 70; cases increase 5,885 vs. 5,556

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 42, the 12th day in a row under triple digits, including 70 the day after, as cases rose by 5,885 after 5,556 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported Wednesday, 6 were people 85 and older and long-term facilities rose by 4.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 3 and in third place 30 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast's only increase was 1 in St. Lucie. Okeechobee also didn't rise.

No states reported a triple-digit deaths increase Tuesday for the second day in a row. Increased U.S. deaths: 933, the fifth day in a row under 1,000. Increased cases: 61,958.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 98,761, one day after 94,694 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.95 percent one day after 6.89, a two-week high of 7.62 March 28, a two-week low 5.67 March 24 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.85 percent, one day after 6.31 percent, 7.73 two days ago, the highest since 9.55 March 14, five days after a two-week low of 5.02 percent.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.1 percent, one day after 8.528, a two-week high of 10.1 on March 28, a two-week low of 6.9 March 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,096,747, including 134,337 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million 18 days ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million, 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11, 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 398 days, the death toll has reached 33,822, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,476, which stayed at 654.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 one week ago Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

One Wednesday ago, they rose by 87.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,679 from 2,675 after 4 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 6 to 5,930 and Broward is second at 2,709 with 3 more.

St. Lucie went to 599 from 598, Martin stayed at 309, Indian River at 284 and Okeechobee remained at 86 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,623 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 5 Pinellas 1,559 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,313 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,284 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,198 (no change), No. 9 Marion 933 (6 increase), No. 9 Lee 932 (2 increase) .

With a net increase of 13 deaths in South Florida of the 42 state total, which is 31.0 percent, there are 12,596, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 397, an average of 57 and 1.2 percent, compared with 575 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 30 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.0 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,789 which is different than the 5,885 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 two days ago. One week ago Monday, they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most eported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 18.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,060 compared with 1,516 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 501 one day after 265 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 819, St. Lucie 60, Martin 35, Indian River 26 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 453,345 and Broward is second at 219,792, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 39,012 for an average of 5,573 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 36,079 for an average of 5,154. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,203 per day in 403 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 171.7 with Michigan No. 1 at 471.0 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 70 on March 15.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 227 compared with 265 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,105 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 85. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,200,603behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.98 percent (day ago 7.0, two-week low 5.33 March 25, two-week high 7.61 March 28). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.22 percent (day ago 8.1, two-week high 8.08 March 28, two-week low 5.84 March 24).

St. Lucie: 6.78 percent (day ago two-week high 11.93, two-week low 6.1 five days ago). Martin: two-week high 8.53 percent (day ago 4.63, two-week low 4.14 four days ago). Indian River: 4.38 percent (day ago 4.73, two-week high 9.83 two days ago, two-week low 2.3 seven days ago). Okeechobee: 8.75 percent on 73 negative tests (day ago 19.18 on 59 negative tests, two-week low 2.54 on 115 negative tests five days ago, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests March 27).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2 (-0.1), Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,576 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,724, world 371.0. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,624 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,781. Six months ago New York was 15.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 44 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 185 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,637 (6 increase)

Infant to 4: 42,153 cases (152bincrease), 573 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 130,777 cases (480 increase), 562 hospitalized at one time (1 decrease).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,484,117 of the 2,057,359 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,066 (5 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,754,730 cases. Fatalities 5,728 (11 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,955 (40 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,539 (44 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,000 (39 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,686 (28 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,775 (6 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,042 (90 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,947 (17 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,054 (15 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,344 (7 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 86,292 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 85,197. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,590 (23 increase). Martin 759 (no change, St. Lucie 2,007 (23 increase), Indian River 834 (1 increase), Okeechobee 410 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,114 are residents and staff of long-term care (4 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,061 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,005 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 556,546 Tuesday (933, the fifth day in a row under, seven days ago 875. Six states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 5,516 (1.0 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,541 (7 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,737 (31 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,822 (single-day U.S.-high 73 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,237 (37increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 53 increase, No. 7 Illinois 13, No. 8 Georgia 12, No. 9 Ohio 98 (four days), No. 10 Michigan 58 (passed Massachusetts)

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 12, No. 12 Arizona 6. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 14.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,632.

Cases

Total 30,847,165 Tuesday (61,958 increase, seven days ago 61,240, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,583,830 (1,367 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,800,254 (U.S.-high 5,771 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,902,751 (5,748 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,261,667 (2,931 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 4,946, No. 7 Pennsylvania 4,255, No. 9 New Jersey 3,382, No. 20 Minnesota 3,014

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,885,622 Tuesday (12,019 increase, seven days ago 10,958). The U.S. represented 7.5 percent of increase and overall 19.8 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 69,149 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 133,021,992 (587,182 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 548,566).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 337,364 (record 4,211 increase, which is 35 percent of world's daily total, past mark 3,950 Wednesday). Cases `13,106,058 (82,869 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 205,002 (603 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,256,380 (4,675 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 165,547 (446 increase, record 1,283). Cases 12,686,049 (96,982 increase, record 103,558 Monday).

Europe: 3,071 new deaths, 107,207 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,882 (20 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,364,529 (2,379 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 111,747 (421 increase, record 993). Cases 7,767 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 101,016 (389 increase, record 635). Cases 4,597,868 (8,328 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 97,273 (398 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,841,308 (8,045 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 77,862 (232 increase, record 1,244. Cases 9,600 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,911 (128 increase, record 996). Cases 6,623 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 14 Poland: Deaths 55,065 (60 increase, record 674). Cases 8,245 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,032 deaths, passed by Peru (37 increase, record 839. Cases 437 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,141 (23 increase, record 257). Cases 6,519 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,296 (28 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,656 increase, record 7,882.

No. 56: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Honduras (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 12 increase Wednesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,756 (4 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 668 increase, record 1,241.

