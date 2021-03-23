WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 41, one day after 37 with Broward County passing Palm Beach County for most deaths, as cases dramatically increased by 5,302 after 2,862, the third time under 3,000 since November, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, which was the seventh day in a row under triple digits, 4 were people 85 and older and 10 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 4 to 2,603, which is one behind Broward County as the Treasure Coast had a net increase of 3: St. Lucie by 2 and Indian River by 1. Okeechobee increased by 2 after 14 days in a row without a change.

No states had triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 894. Increased cases: 52,878.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 98,057, one day after 52,740 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.47 percent one day after a two-week high of 6.7 , four days after 5.03 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.16 percent, one day after 6.32, a two-week high of 6.74 March 14 and a two-week low of 4.86 four days ago.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.33 percent, one day after a two-week high of 9.14, five days after 6.17 the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,016,513, including 128,620 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Georgia and No. 6 Ohio also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million Saturday, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 383 days, the death toll has reached 32,820, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,449, which remained at 629.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 one week ago Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths rose by 101 one Tuesday ago.

Sunday's increase of 29 ties for the lowest on Nov. 15. The last lowest was 21 on Nov. 8.

Until the previous Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the rise of 59 one week ago Wednesday was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,604 from 25,98 after 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 14 to 5,742 and Broward is second at 2,603 with 6 more.

St. Lucie rose to 591 from 569,Martin stayed at 299, Indian River to 278 from 277 and Okeechobee to 85 from 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25. Martin hasn't increased since Thursday.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,582 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,529 (3 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,283 (3 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,221 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,170 (1 increase), No. 9 Marion by 911 (6 increase) and No. 9 Lee 907 (no change). Marion passed Lee.

With a net increase of 29 deaths in South Florida of the 41 state total, which is 70.7 percent after after 21.6 percent, there are 12,180, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 371, an average of 53 and 1.1 percent, compared with 560 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.4 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,314, which is different than the 5,302 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. Two Mondays ago: 3,312 and Monday, Feb. 15: 3,615. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 27.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,259 compared with 783 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 299 one day after 167 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 708, St. Lucie 58, Martin 21, Indian River 29 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 436,394 and Broward is second at 209,170, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 32,088 for an average of 4,584 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 31,693 for an average of 4,527. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,197 per day in 388 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 11th at 143.9 with New Jersey No. 1 at 319.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 105 on Feb. 22.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 301 compared with 57 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,932 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of of 6. Ten days ago it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,454,784 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.18 percent (day go 6.48, five days after two-week high 9.23, two-week low 5.59 March 11). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.54 percent (day ago 6.97 two-week high 7.23 March 14, two-week low 5.31 March 9).

St. Lucie: 8.04 percent (day ago 5.49, two-week low 5.31 three days ago, two-week high 9.84 March 10). Martin: 4.87 percent (day ago 5.0, two-week low 2.32 March 12, two-week high 5.83 March 10). Indian River: 6.71 percent (day ago 7.54, two-week high 5.45 seven days ago, two-week low 2.93 March 13). Okeechobee: 9.46 percent on 67 negative tests (day ago 9.38, two-week high 14.58 on 41 tests two days ago, two-week low 1.37 on 289 tests five days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,529 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,682, world 352.2. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,557 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,729. Six months ago New York was 16.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 176 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,369 (4 increase)

Infant to 4: 39,928 cases (135 increase), 552 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 124,709 cases (475 increase), 538 hospitalized at one time (6 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1.421.486 of the 1,979,240 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,976 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,682,644 cases. Fatalities 5,491 (15 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,862 (50 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,456 (62 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,377 (34 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,273 (37 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,540 (26 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,485 (50 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,738 (8 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,804(23 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 923 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,186 (16 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 83,804 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 82,584. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,405 (9 increase). Martin 730 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,609 (9 increase), Indian River 800 (5 increase), Okeechobee 399 (4 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 10,955 are residents and staff of long-term care (5 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,049 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 997 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 543,853 Tuesday (894, seven days ago 1,165. Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,680 (1.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 56,596 (51 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,462 (18 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,558 (U.S.-high 80 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,828 (39 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 61 increase, No. 7 Illinois 13, No. 8 Georgia 17, No. 9 Ohio 42 increase (four days), No. 10 Michigan 16.

Also with at least 50: No. 12 Arizona 61 (53). Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 20. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 3 increase.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 14 states, including Oregon at 2,367.

Cases

Total 29,922,392 Tuesday (52,878 increase, seven days ago 53,811, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,549,101 (1,823 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,752,288 (4,595 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,794,478 U.S.-high 6,801 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,224,915 (1,832 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 3,579, No. Pennsylvania 3,515, No. 10 New Jersey 3,429.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,745,516 Tuesday (10,279 increase, seven days ago 9,917. The U.S. represented 9.1 percent of increase and overall 20.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 62,508(2.3 percent).

Cases: 124,798,964 (494,964 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 457,418).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 298,343 (record 3,158 increase, surpassing 2,736 mark Wednesday). Cases `12,136,615 (84,996 increase, record 90,830 Wednesday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 199,048 (809 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,203,041 (5,881 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 160,166 (199 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,686,796 (40,715 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,816 new deaths, 154,170 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,284 (112 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,307,304 (5,379 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 105,879 (551 increase, record 993). Cases 18,765 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 95,818 (427 increase, record 635). Cases 4,474,610 (8,457 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 92,908 (287 increase, record 1,437). Cases 14,678 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 75,708 (290 increase, record 1,244. Cases 10,943 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 73,744 (201 increase, record 996). Cases 5,516 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 49,761 (396 increase, record 674). Cases 16,741 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,251 deaths (55 increase, record 839. Cases 510 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,735 (19 increase passed Belgium, record 257). Cases 3,601 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 8,936 (53 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,503increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Wednesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,707 (3 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 425 increase, record 1,241.