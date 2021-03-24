WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 30, one day after 41 and the eighth day in a row under triple digits, as cases increased 5,143 after 5,302, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, 9 were people 85 and older and 6 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 1 to 2,603, which is six behind Broward County as the Treasure Coast had a net increase of 3: St. Lucie by 2, Martin by 1 and Indian River unchanged. Okeechobee decreased by 1 in a data reduction.

California and Texas had triple-digit deaths increases Wednesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,454. Increased cases: 86,903 and passed 30 million.

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 102,963, one day after 97,8290 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.0 percent one day 6.48, a two-week high 6.7 two days ago, a two-week low 4.85 March 11 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.64 percent, one day after 6.21, a two-week high of 6.75 March 14 and a two-week low of 4.87 five days ago.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.37 percent, one day 8.34, two days after a two-week high of 9.15, six days after 6.17, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,021,656, including 129,029 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Georgia and No. 6 Ohio also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million Saturday, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 384 days, the death toll has reached 32,850, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,480, which rose by 1 to 6309.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 one week ago Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths rose by 55 on Wednesday ago.

Sunday's increase of 29 ties for the lowest on Nov. 15. The last lowest was 21 on Nov. 8.

Until the previous Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the rise of 59 Wednesday, March 10 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The last time deaths were above 100 was one Tuesday ago.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,603 from 2,602 after 4 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 9 to 5,751 and Broward is second at 2,609 with 6 more.

St. Lucie rose to 573 from 571, Martin to 300 from 299, Indian River stayed at 278 and Okeechobee to 84 from 85 with its first two fatalities on July 25.Until Wednesday, Martin hasn't increased since Thursday.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,582 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,531 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,283 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,221 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,169 (1 decrease), No. 9 Marion by 910 (1 decrease) and No. 10 Lee 909 (2 increase).

With a net increase of 18 deaths in South Florida of the 30 state total, which is 60, there are 12,180, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 346, an average of 49 and 1.1 percent, compared with 556 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 17 over seven days for 0.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,190, which is different than the 5,143 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. Two Mondays ago: 3,312 and Monday, Feb. 15: 3,615. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,058 compared with 1,259 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 409 one day after 299 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 578, St. Lucie 77, Martin 18, Indian River 30 and Okeechobee 4. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 437,452 and Broward is second at 209,748, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 32,632 for an average of 4,662 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 32,438 for an average of 4,634. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,197 per day in 389 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12h at 146.2 with New York City No. 1 at 352.0 (separate from rest of state, which is 223.7), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 105 on Feb. 22.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 202 compared with 301 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 2,883 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 49. Last week it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,272,104 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.87percent (day go 6.17, six days after two-week high 9.25, two-week low 5.61 March 11). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.86 percent (day ago 6.56, two-week high 7.23 March 14, two-week low 5.47 five days ago).

St. Lucie: 5.86 percent (day ago 8.56, two-week low 5.47 four days ago, two-week high 7.23 March 14). Martin: 3.2 percent (day ago 4.68, two-week low 2.32 March 12, two-week high 5.84 March 10). Indian River: 5.6 percent (day ago 6.74, two-week high 7.45 two days ago, two-week low 2.93 March 13). Okeechobee: 3.45 percent on 112 negative tests (day ago 9.46 on 67 negative tests, two-week high 14.58 on 41 tests three days ago, two-week low 1.37 on 289 tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,531 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,686, world 353.6. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,570 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,736. Six months ago New York was 16.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 41 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose ny 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 176 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,378 (9 increase)

Infant to 4: 40,081 cases (153 increase), 555 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 125,140 cases (43`1 increase), 542 hospitalized at one time (4 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,425,436 of the 1,984,274 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,979 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,687,203 cases. Fatalities 5,500 (9 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,955 (93 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,542 (84 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,425 (48increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,314 (41 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,553 (13 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,549 (64 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,749 (11 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,832 (28 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 922 (1 decrease) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,194 (8 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 84,006 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 82,786. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,409 (4 increase). Martin 731 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,618 (9 increase), Indian River 801 (1 increase), Okeechobee 399 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 10,961 are residents and staff of long-term care (6 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,049 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 999 (2 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 545,281 Wednesday (1,454 increase, seven days ago 1,173. Five states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,845 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 56,850 (U.S.-high 254 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,717 (55 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,736 (178 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,876 (48 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 28 increase, No. 7 Illinois 20, No. 8 Georgia 75, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts 54 (passed Michigan).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 44, No. 11 Michigan 16. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 14 increase.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 14 states, including Oregon at 2,368.

Cases

Total 30,010,928 Wednesday (86,994 increase, seven days ago 58,971, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,551,056 (1,955 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,756,632 (4,344 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,801,756 (U.S.-high 7,278 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,227,708 (2,793 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 8 Pennsylvania 4,667, No.13 Michigan 4,454, No. 10 New Jersey 3,227

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,756,165 Wednesday (10,4170 increase, seven days ago 9,851. The U.S. represented 13.4 percent of increase and overall 20.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 63,293 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 125,423,670 (591,522 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 536,752).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 301,087 (2,244 increase, record 3,158 Tuesday). Cases `12,227,179 (90,564 increase, record 90,830 March 17).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 199,627 (579 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,208,755 (5,714 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 160,441 (275 increase, most since Dec. 30, record 1,283). Cases 11,734,058 (47,262 increase, highest since Nov. 11, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,843 new deaths, 215,108 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,382 (98 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,3012,908 (5,605 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 106,339 (460 increase, record 993). Cases 21,267 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 96,219 (401 increase, record 635). Cases 4,4483,471 (8,861 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 93,180 (248 increase, record 1,437). Cases 65,373 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7 and only time more than 45,000 since then.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 75,911 (203 increase, record 1,244. Cases 20,604 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 74,064 (320 increase, record 996). Cases 7,026 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 50,340 (575 increase, record 674). Cases 29,978 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,372 deaths (121 increase, record 839. Cases 1,048 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,759 (24 increase dropped behind Belgium, record 257). Cases 4,050 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 8,957 (21 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,918 increase, record 7,882.

No. 54: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Moldova (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Thursday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,709 (2 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 430 increase, record 1,241.

