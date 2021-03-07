WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day after the first-year anniversary of the first two reported deaths in Florida, the Health Department reported encouraging news Sunday. Deaths rose by 63, the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29 and one day after 98, as cases increased by 4,098 compared with 4,690 day before and only the fourth time since mid-November under 5,000. But first-time positivity rates in Florida and Palm Beach County went above the 5 percent threshold.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 2 as the Treasure Coast remained unchanged for two days in a row and Okeechobee went up by 1. St. Lucie hasn't changed for four days.

California was the only state to post triple-digit deaths increases Sunday. Increased U.S. deaths: 669, first time since Feb. 15 under four digits. Increased cases: 40,491, fewest since 35,742 Oct. 4.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 83,835, one day after 113,197, six days after 33,464, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate 5.84, one day after 4.89, the first time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 when it was 4.91, and two-week high of a 6.92 Feb. 21 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.49 percent, one day after 4.43 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, a two-week high of 7.13 Feb. 23 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.39 perfent, one day after 6.63, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, two-week high of 9.84 seven days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

Florida's cases reached 1,944,995, including 123,304 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 367 days, the death toll has reached 31,683, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,266, which increased by 3 to 583.

Deaths passed 31,000 residents on Tuesday, taking eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27. In non-weekend data, Saturday's rise matched the lowest on Jan. 5. The last time there were back-to-back days under triple digits was 71 on Dec. 12, then 81 the next day.

One Sunday ago, deaths rose by 118.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,510 from 2,508 after a reduction of 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 4 to 5,558 and Broward is third at 2,465 with 10 more.

St. Lucie stayed at 551, Martin at 294, Indian River at 267 and Okeechobee up 1 to 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,535 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,480 (6 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,208 (11 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,175 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,126 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 889 (no change).

With a net increase of 17 deaths in South Florida of the 63 state total, which is 27.0 percent, there are 11,728, which is 37.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 831, an average of 119 and 2.7 percent, compared with 949 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 53 over seven days for 2.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.5 percent with the world at 2.4 percent.

The number of new cases were 4,094, which is different than the 4,098 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Sunday's cases rose by 5,539.

On Monday, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 25.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,059 compared with 934 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 271 one day after 324 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 648, St. Lucie 49, Martin 18, Indian River 21 and Okeechobee 4. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 419,470 and Broward is second at 199,643 ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 35,744 for an average of 5,111 at 1.9percent. The previous week the increase was 40,449 for an average of 5,778. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,228 per day in 372 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth at 169.8l and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 175 on Feb. 5.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 91 compared with 231 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 3,307 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 45 and lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida has reported 22,274,583 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.93 percent (day ago 5.34, two-week high 9.71 four days ago, two-week low 4.89 five days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.99 percent (day ago two-week low 5.55, two-week high 7.54 Feb. 21).

St. Lucie: 6.7 percent (day ago 7.36, two week high 10.88 four days ago, two-week low 5.68 Feb. 25). Martin: 4.3 percent (day ago two-week low 2.46, two-week high 8.89 Feb. 22). Indian River: 4.56 percent (day ago two-week low 2.65, two-week high 7.41 Feb. 22). Okeechobee: 4.76 percent on 40 negative tests (day ago 11.11 on 64 negative tests, two-week low 1.98 on 247 negative tests three days ago, two-week high 13.86 on 87 negative tests Feb. 24).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4 (-0.1), Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,475 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,625, world 334.2. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,497 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,654. Six months ago New York was 17.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 163 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,047 (19 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,021 cases (138 increase), 533 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 118,356 cases (365 increase), 509 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,367,654 of the 1,909,209 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,877 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,615,990 cases. Fatalities 5,250 (17 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,701 (64 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,401 (40 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,619 (37 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,721 (30 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,161 (16 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,85`1 (33 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,508 (12 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,533 (15 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 903 (4 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,036 (6 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 80,954 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 79,344. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,191 (no change). Martin 712 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,520 (5 increase), Indian River 778 (1 increase), Okeechobee 379 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,773 are residents and staff of long-term care (12 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,025 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 991 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 525,031 Sunday (669 increase with last time under four digits 941 on Fe. 15, record 4,401). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 12,740 (2.5 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 54,124 (U.S. high 258 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,335 (88 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 44,451 (84 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,349 (32 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 17 increase, No. 7 Illinois 14, No. 8 Georgia 2, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 41, No. 12 Arizona 5. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,323.

Cases

Total 28,993,310 Sunday (increase 40,491, fewest since 35,742 Oct. 4, seven days ago 51,185, record 300,282). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,501,394 (3,816 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,686,818 (2,953 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,681,789 (U.S.-high 6,789 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,198,335 (1,068 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,605,091 Sunday (5,795 increase, fewest since 5,574 Nov. 1., record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 6,465). The U.S. represented 12.4 percent of increase and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 61,649 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 117,441,454 (372,329 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 322,449).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 265,500 (1,054 increase, record 1,840 Wednesday). Cases 11,019,344 (80,024 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 190,604 (247 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,128,600 (2,734 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,756 (100 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,210,799 (18,711 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 1,733 new deaths, 128,959 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 124,501 (82 increase in first time below 100 since October, record 1,725). Cases 4,218,520 (5,177 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 99,785 (207 increase, record 993). Cases 20,765 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 88,726 (368 increase, record 635). Cases 4,322,776 (10,595 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 88,574 (130 increase, record 1,437). Cases 21,825 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 72,532 (62 increase, record 1,244. Cases 6,533 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 71,138 (no data, 637 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 6,037 Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 45,285 (126 increase, record 674). Cases 13,574 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,678 deaths (31 increase, record 839. Cases 862 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,239 (26 increase, record 257). Cases 2,488 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,276 (25 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,065 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 19 increase Monday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,642 (8 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 346 increase, record 1,241.

