WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 29, tying for the least since Nov. 15, and one day after 62, as cases increased by 3,987, the fifth time under 5,000 also four months ago, after 5,105 Saturday, Florida Health Department announced Sunday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, 9 each were people 85 and older and 7 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 1 as the Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1: in Indian River. Okeechobee didn't go up for the 13th day in a row.

No states posted triple-digit deaths increases Sunday. Increased U.S. deaths: 433, the lowest since 395 Oct. 12 though 14 states didn't report data. Increased cases: 33,645, fewest since 33,255 Sept. 28.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 76,260, one day after 111,949 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was a two-week high of 6.23 percent, one day after 5.39 and 4.84 March 11, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.09 percent, one day after 5.28 and six days after a two-week high of 6.73.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.33 percent, one day after 7.09, three days after 6.17 the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, five days after a two-week high of 8.91 percent and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,008,349 including 128,154 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million Saturday, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 381 days, the death toll has reached 32,742, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,369, which rose by 3 to 627.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 one week ago Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Sunday's increase ties for the lowest since 29 on Nov. 15. The last lowest was 21 on Nov. 8.

Until the previous Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the increase of 59 one week ago Wednesday was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County remained at 2,596 after 1 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 1 to 5,725 and Broward is third at 2,595 with 4 more.

St. Lucie remained at 567, Martin at 299, Indian River from 275 to 276 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,578 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,524 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,275 (12 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,218 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,161 (no change) and No. 9 Lee 906 (no change).

With a net increase of 6 deaths in South Florida of the 30 state total, which is 20.0 percent, there are 12,143, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 487, an average of 70 and 1.5 percent, compared with 572 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 50 over seven days for 2.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 3,994, which is different than the 3,987 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Sunday cases rose by 3,699.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. One Monday ago: 3,312. Feb. 15: 3,615. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 22.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 900 with 1,275 new cases compared with 961 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 324 one day after 339 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 516, St. Lucie 44, Martin 18, Indian River 25 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 434,352 and Broward is second at 208,896, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,541 for an average of 4,506 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 31,813 for an average of 4,545. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,203 per day in 386 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 10th at 143.2 with New Jersey No. 1 at 304.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 106 on Feb. 19.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 65 compared with 192 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,823 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 30. Eight days ago it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,357,150 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.51 percent (day go 5.67, three days after two-week high 9.21, two-week low 5.59 March 11). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.38 percent (day ago 5.76, two-week high 7.2 six days ago, two-week low 5.3 March 9).

St. Lucie: 6.0 percent (day ago two-week low 5.3, two-week high 9.83 March 10). Martin: 4.49 percent (day ago 3.13, two-week low 2.32 March 12, two-week high 5.83 March 10). Indian River: 5.78 percent (day ago 2.99, two-week high 5.44 five days ago, two-week low 2.93 seven days ago). Okeechobee: two-week high 16.33 percent on 41 tests (day ago 10.81 on 66, two-week low 1.37 on 289 tests three days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,525 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,677, world 349.6. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,554 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,717. Six months ago New York was 17.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 175 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,353 (9 increase)

Infant to 4: 39,718 cases (118 increase), 549 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 123,986 cases (345 increase), 532 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,415,234 of the 1,971,271 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,962 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,675,389 cases. Fatalities 5,467 (5 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,784 (63 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,360 (69 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,305 (40 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,219 (33 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,500 (32 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,412 (32 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,723 (2 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,769 (16 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 922 (4 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,167 (6 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 83,4461 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 82,255. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,386 (3 increase). Martin 727 (1 more), St. Lucie 1,597 (6 increase), Indian River 795 (1 decrease in data revision), Okeechobee 395 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,940 are residents and staff of long-term care (7 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,048 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 996 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 542,359 Sunday (433 increase, lowest since 395 Oct. 12, seven days ago 579. Only Texas reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 7,003 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 56,118 (46 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,426 (25 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,413 (U.S.-high 59 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,788 (14 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 25 increase, No. 7 Illinois 22, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 33, No. 12 Arizona 12. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,600.

Cases

Total 29,818,930 Sunday (33,645 increase, fewest since 33,255 Sept. 28, seven days ago 38,222, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,545,278 (3,350 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,745,161 (1,980 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,781,316 (U.S.-high 7,938 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,2221,863 (1,431 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,727,518 Sunday (6,023 increase, fewest since 5,886 Nov. 2, seven days ago 6,092. The U.S. represented 7.6 percent of increase and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 61,289 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 123,851,316 (426,170 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 377,512).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 294,115 (1,259 increase, record 2,736 Wednesday). Cases `11,998,233 (39,496 increase, record 90,830 Wednesday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 198,036 (209 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,1197,772 (2,133 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 159,755 (197 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,555,284 (43,846, most since Nov. 29, record 97,859).

Europe: 1,963 new deaths, 162,414 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,155 (33 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,296,583 (5,312 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 104,942 (300 increase, record 993). Cases 20,159 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 95,030 (371 increase, record 635). Cases 4,456,869 (9,299 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 92,305 (138 increase, record 1,437). Cases 30,581 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 75,270 (74 increase, record 1,244. Cases 11,149 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,910 (no data, 117 increase Thursday, record 996). Cases 6,216 Thursday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 49,300 (140 increase, record 674). Cases 21,849 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,111 deaths (29 increase, record 839. Cases 1,051 increase, record 21,980.

N

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,676 (33 increase, record 257). Cases 3,269 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 8,849 (19 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,119 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Monday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,697 (1 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 410 increase, record 1,241.

