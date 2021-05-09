State's deaths rise by 29 day after 65; cases' increase 3,231 vs. 3,977

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 3,231, the fewest for a non-Monday since 2,539 Oct. 18 and a day after 3,977, a U.S. high for the fourth day in a row, as deaths increased by 31 after 65 Saturday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon. Also, Palm Beach County's daily first-time positivity rate remained below 5 percent but the state went back above the target after three days below it.

Of the increased deaths reported, 7 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 6.

Palm Beach County's deaths remained unchanged for the third day in a row and in third place 176 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had net increase of three in Indian River. Okeechobee was unchanged.

Only California and Michigan reported triple-digit deaths increases Saturday. Increased U.S. deaths: 615 though 14 states didn't report data. Increased cases: 34,493. Until Wednesday, Florida was No. 1 for increased deaths in the U.S. for 12 days, and now it's three days in a row.

Florida has gone 43 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 72,876, one day after 103,187 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.32 percent, one day after 4.66, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 7.30 April 25 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.82 percent, one day after 3.7, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 7.16 April 26.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.33 percent, one day after 6.21, two days after 6.05 percent, the lowest since 5.95 Oct. 24, a two-week high 10.16 April 25 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,269,806, including 145,331 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 431 days, the death toll has reached 35,731, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,4445 which rose by 2 to 714.

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 Wednesday, April 28 after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March

Last Sunday they rose by 29, which was the least since 7 on Sunday, April 11 and 5 on Sept. 28.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County remained 2,788 for the third day in a row and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 6 to 6,252 and Broward is second, by 4 at 2,964.

St. Lucie stayed at 638, Martin at 320, Indian River to 302 from 299 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,745 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,629 (4 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,413 (5 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,331 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,270 (no change), No. 9 Lee 973 (no change), No. 10 Marion 966 (no change).

With a net increase of 13 deaths in South Florida of the 31 state total, which is 41.9 percent there are 13,352, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 463, an average of 66 and 1.3 percent, compared with 420 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 18 over seven days for 0.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 3,196 new cases are different than the 3,231 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were below 4,000 was 3,682 Tuesday.

Last Sunday they rose by 3,841.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 560 compared with 825 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 205 one day after 234 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 339, St. Lucie 57, Martin 14, Indian River 22 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 490,499 and Broward is second at 239,941, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 27,028 for an average of 3,861 at 1.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 34,194 for an average of 4,885. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,218 per day in 435 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 20th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 132.9 with Michigan No. 1 at 229.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 60 on April 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 63 compared with 175 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,690 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, three days after the time below 3,000 since April 5 and a decrease of 19. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,139,303 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.2First-time positivity rat

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 4.57 percent (day ago 4.74, two-week low 4.51 two days ago, two-week high 6.99 April 25). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 4.29 percent (day ago two-week low 3.64 percent, two-week high 7.19 April 25).

St. Lucie: 6.64 percent (day ago 6.16, two-week high 9.52 three days ago, two-week low 4.66 April 30). Martin: 6.0 percent (day ago 5.09, two-week high 9.86 five days ago, two-week low 3.29 seven days ago). Indian River: 5.74 percent (day ago 3.95, two-week high 6.32 two days ago, two-week low 1.83 seven days ago). Okeechobee: 5.17 percent on 55 negative tests (day ago 7.58 on 61 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 88 negative tests three days ago, two-week low 2.44 percent on 80 negative tests April 28).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,663 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,800, world 423.9. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,723 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,905. Six months ago New York was 14.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 48 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 212 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,049 (7 increase)

Infant to 4: 47,568 cases (93 increase), 631 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 148,883 cases (366 increase), 620 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,622,333 of the 2,227,303 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,265 (4 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,911,129 cases. Fatalities 6,241 (8 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Saturday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,881 (66 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,296 (27 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,462 (42 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,840 (26 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,633 (9 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,581 (44 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,500 (17 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,591 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 950 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,778 (11 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 92,086 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 90,823. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,995 (8 increase). Martin 811 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,868 (2 increase), Indian River 88` (` increase), Okeechobee 432 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,358 residents and staff of long-term care (6 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,073 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,019 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 581,516 Saturday (615 increase, seven days ago 794, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Three states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,556 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,167 (U.S.-high 140 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,653 (42 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,572 (45 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,532 (38 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 24 increase, No. 7 Illinois 31, No. 8 Georgia , 31, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 122.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 24, No. 16, Massachusetts 8, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,726.

Cases

Total 32,686,354 Saturday (34,493 increase, seven days ago 45,303, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Four states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,652,692 (1,945 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,893,394 (2,200 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,054,054 (2,370 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,351,497 (3,195 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,296,343 (13,044 increase Saturday, seven days ago 13,052, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.0 percent of increase and overall 18.1 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 89,839 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 158,310,610 (783,338 increase, seven days ago 878,811 record 904,792). India accounted for 51.2 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 421,484 (2,091 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,150,628 (63,268 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 238,270 (record 4,187 increase, surpassing 3,980 Thursday). Cases 21,892,676 (401,178 increase, world record 414,188 Friday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 218,928 (271 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,364,617 (2,743 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,324 new deaths, 99,623 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,603 (5 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,433,090 (2,047 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 122,694 (224 increase, record 993). Cases 10,176 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 112,992 (379 increase, record 635). Cases 4,871,843 (8,329 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 106,277 (176 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,767,959 (20,745 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 85,252 (196 increase, record 1,244). Cases 16,238 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,792 (no data, 66 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 8,186 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 69,866 (421 increase, record 954). Cases 4,767 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 46,200 (370 increase, record 481). Cases 8,710 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 77,359 deaths (492 increase, fourth highest in world, record 505). Cases 16,910 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 74,524 deaths (283 increase, record 496). Cases 13,576 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 67,042 deaths (170 increase, record 663 Wednesday). Cases 22,552 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,724 deaths (37 increase, record 839. Cases 2,491 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,568 (39 increase, record 257). Cases 6,802 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 10,846 (86 increase, record 148 Friday). Cases: 7,251 increase, record 7,882.

No. 59: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Azerbaijan (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 12 increase Sunday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,874 (9 increase Sunday, record 40). Cases: 564 increase, record 701.

