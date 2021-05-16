WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's Health Department reported encouraging coronavirus data Sunday. Cases rose by 2,482, the least for a non-Monday since 2,251 Oct. 6 and one day after a U.S.-high 3,319, and deaths increased by 19, the least since 7 on April 11 after 56 Saturday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the seventh day in a row, at 4.36, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 11 consecutive days at 4.07.

Of the increased deaths reported Sunday, 5 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 6.

The only inceased deaths reported two in No. 1. Miami-Dade. Palm Beach County remains 195 behind second-place Broward. Okeechobee unchanged for 13 days in a row.

Through Saturday, Florida led the nation for 22 of 24 days with the exception on two past Tuesdays. Michigan had the most deaths' increase Saturday with 107. Increased U.S. deaths Saturday: 476 though 17 states didn't report data. Increased cases: 28,813.

Florida has gone 50 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 66,674, one day after 89,250 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.36 percent, one day 4.41, two days after 4.14 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.17 May 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.07 percent, one day after 3.89, two days after 3.05 percent, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 5.99 May 2.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.86 percent, one day after 5.82, two days after 5.24 percent, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 8.74 May 2 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,292,004 including 146,715 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 438 days, the death toll has reached 36,075, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,798, which rose by 3 to 723.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 on Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Sunday they increased by 31.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County remained at 216 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased to 6,304 from 6,302 and Broward is second, remaining at 3,011.

St. Lucie stayed at, Martin at 324, Indian River at 304 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,765 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,642 (3 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,447 (3 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,344 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,283 (no change), No. 9 Lee 986 (no change), No. 10 Marion 968 (no change)

With a net increase of ` 2 deaths in South Florida of the 19 state total, which is 10.5 percent there are 13,4879 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 344, an average of 49 and 1.0 percent, compared with 463 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.7 percent with the world at 2.6percent.

The 2,448 new cases are different than the 2,452 increase because of an update from previous days.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 2,296 one week ago and 3,075 the week before.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 21.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 529 compared with 651rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 209 one day after 1779 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 249, St. Lucie 58, Martin 11 Indian River 13 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 494,903 and Broward is second at 242,014, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 22,`198 for an average of 3,171 at 1.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 27,028 for an average of 3,86`. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,186 per day in 442 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 108.3 with Colorado No. 1 at 161.2, topping Michigan, at 154.9, which had the most for several weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 61 each on April 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 54 compared with 163 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,410 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest 2,370 Nov. 1, and a decrease of 87. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,500,912 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates in data through Saturday's report.

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 3.58 percent (day ago 3.84, two-week high 5.70 May 3). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 3.2 percent (day ago 3.48 percent, two-week high 5.82 May 2).

St. Lucie: 6.78 percent (day ago two-week low 4.42 percent, two-week high 9.34 May 5). Martin: 5.06 percent (day ago 4.73, two-week high 9.86 May 3, two-week low 3.48 five days ago). Indian River: 3.98 percent (day ago 5.42, two-week high 6.33 May 6, two-week low 1.86 four days ago). Okeechobee: two-week high 14.81 percent on 46 negative tests (day ago 9.23 on 59 negative tests, two-week low 2.99 percent on 130 negative tests three days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3 (+0.1), Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,680 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,812, world 434.9. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,735 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,922. Six months ago New York was 14.1 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 52 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 214 (1 decrease in data revision)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,115 (5 increase)

Infant to 4: 48,359 cases (78 increase), 639 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 51,331 (263 increase), 639 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,637,966 of the 2,249,210 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,308 (2 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,928,839 cases. Fatalities 6,342 (`4 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Saturday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,212 (50 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,508 481(27 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,695 (30 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,894(18 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,722 (18 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,805 (37 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,681 (19 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,685 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 954 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,831 (6 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 93,110 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 92,086. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,051 (4 increase). Martin 819 (`1 increase), St. Lucie 1,906 (4 increase), Indian River 889 (`no change), Okeechobee 435 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,414 residents and staff of long-term care (6 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,079 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,021 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 585,708 Saturday (476 increase, seven days ago 717, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only Michigan and Florida reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,192 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,4444 (27 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,914 (11 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,877 (42 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,749 (25 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 21 increase, No. 7 Illinois 47, No. 8 Georgia 23, No. 9 Michigan U.S.-high 107, No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 12, No. 11 Massachusetts 5, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,757.

Cases

Total 32,923,982 Saturday (28,813 increase, seven days ago 34,493, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Four states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,663,539 (1,864 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,919,239 (1,983 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,0667,574 (2,041 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,3665,020 (1,513 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,383,369 (12,153 increase Saturday, seven days ago 13,110, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 4.1 percent of increase and overall 17.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 86,825 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 163,170,913 (634,072 increase, seven days ago 797,112, record 904,792). India accounted for 51.4 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 434,852 (2,067 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,590,613 (69,300 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 266,207 (3,890 increase, record 4,200 Wednesday). Cases 24,380,690 (326,098 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 220,380 (221 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,377,995 (2,695 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,821 new deaths, 72,697 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,675 (7 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,448,8514 (2,027 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `124,063 (136 increase, record 993). Cases 6,649 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 115,480 (364 increase, record 635). Cases 4,931,691 (8,790 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 107,535 (112 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,863,839 (15,685 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 86,669 (188 increase, record 1,244). Cases 9,981 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,339 (no data Saturday, 58 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 6,347 increase Friday, record 44,357. No. 13 Poland: Deaths 71,609 298 increase, record 954). Cases 2,896 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 47,942 (322 increase, record 481). Cases 6,796 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 80,7800 deaths (530 increase, third in world behind India, Brazil, U.S., record 505). Cases 18,873 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 76,633 deaths (200 increase, record 496). Cases 7,723 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 70,253 deaths (400 increase, record 663). Cases 21,469 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,183 deaths (59 increase, record 839. Cases 2,750 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,908 (39 increase, record 257). Cases 5,276 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 11,490 (94 increase, record 148 May 14). Cases: 6,422 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Azerbaijan (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 18 increase Sunday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,900 (4 increase Sunday, record 40). Cases: 610 increase, record 701.

