State's deaths rise by 159, highest in month as toll hits 33,000 residents; cases' increase 5,750

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths surged by 159, tied for the most since Feb. 22 and one day after 107 with the total toll passing 33,000 residents, as cases increased 5,750 after 5,773, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, 19 were people 85 and older and 36 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose 9 for second place. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 3 -- 4 by St. Lucie and a decrease of 1 in a data revision. Okeechobee also was unchanged.

Besides Florida, Texas, California and Ohio (three days) had triple-digit deaths increases Friday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,245. Increased cases: 75,762.

Tests reported from labs Thursday were 121,105, one day after 123,773 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.69 percent one day after 5.57, a two-week high 6.72 four days ago, a two-week low 5.04 seven days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.21 percent, one day after 5.87, a two-week high of 6.76 March 14 and a two-week low of 4.88 seven days ago.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.13 percent, one day after 6.89, four days after a two-week high of 9.15, a two-week low of 6.17 March 17,, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,033,179, including 129,904 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Georgia, No. 6 Ohio and No. 7 Pennsylvania also reporting more than 1 million. Pennsylvania hit the milestone Thursday and California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million Saturday, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 386 days, the death toll has reached 33,116, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,756, which rose by 8 to 640.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 15 days ago, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

The last time deaths were more than 159 was 218 on Feb. 19.

Deaths rose by 53 one Thursday ago.

On Thursday, deaths hit triple digits with the last time nine days ago: 101 on March 16.

Sunday's increase of 29 ties for the lowest on Nov. 15. The last lowest was 21 on Nov. 8.

Until the previous Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the rise of 59 Wednesday, March 10 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,635 from 2,626 after 23 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 25 to 5,7927 and Broward is third at 2,614 with no change.

St. Lucie rose to 577 from 573, Martin from 301 to 300, Indian River stayed at 278 and Okeechobee remained at 84 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,601 (14 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,561 (25 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,287 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,236 (15 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,173 (no change), No. 9 Marion by 914 (2 increase) and No. 10 Lee 910 (no change).

With a net increase of 37 deaths in South Florida of the 159 state total, which is 23.2 percent, there are 12,280, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 465, an average of 66 and 1.4 percent, compared with 506 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 40 over seven days for 1.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,759, which is different than the 5,750 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday they rose by 2,862.

The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. Two Mondays ago: 3,312 and Monday, Feb. 15: 3,615. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 22.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,266 compared with 1,252 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 426 one day after 449 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 769, St. Lucie 63, Martin 25, Indian River 25 and Okeechobee 5. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 438,704 and Broward is second at 211,231, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 33,922 for an average of 4,846 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 31,4392 for an average of 4,485. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,200 per day in 391 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 151.8 with New York City No. 1 at 420.6 (separate from rest of state, which is 225.3), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 88 on March 3.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 203 compared with 197 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,863 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 58. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,519457 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 5.23 percent (day ago 5.5, two-week high 9.28 March 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.78 percent (day ago 5.82, two-week high 7.25 March 14, two-week low 5.49 seven days ago).

St. Lucie: 6.18 percent (day ago 7.04, two-week low 5.23 six days ago, two-week high 9.42 March 13). Martin: 4.01 percent (day ago 3.98, two-week low 2.34 March 12, two-week high 5.53 seven days ago). Indian River: 4.46 percent (day ago 5.69, two-week high 7.54 four days ago, two-week low 2.93 March 13). Okeechobee: 5.56 percent on 102 negative tests (day ago 5.85 on 193 negative tests, two-week high 14.58 on 41 tests five days ago, two-week low 1.37 on 288 tests March 17).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,556 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,695, world 356.5. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,578 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,742. Six months ago New York was 16.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 41 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 178 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,448 (38 increase)

Infant to 4: 40,385 cases (151 increase), 559 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 125,624 cases (458 increase), 546 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,434,420 of the 1,995,548 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,999 (10 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,697,615 cases. Fatalities 5,557 (30 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,146 (94 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,723 (92 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,530 (48 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,427 (57 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,618 (22 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,640 (47 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,783 (14 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,877 (20 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 923 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,214 (11 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 84,406 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 83,189. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,436 (14 increase). Martin 733 (no change), St. Lucie 1,628 (4 increase), Indian River 816 (3 increase), Okeechobee 400 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,014 are residents and staff of long-term care (36 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,054 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 999 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 548,067 Friday (1,245 increase, seven days ago 1,118. Six states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,923 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 57,336 (U.S.-high 245 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,848 (58 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,986 (118 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,953 (36 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 28 increase, No. 7 Illinois 33, No. 8 Georgia 81, No. 9 Ohio 144 (three days), No. 10 Massachusetts 40.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 24, No. 11 Michigan 20, No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 5.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia at 2,628.

Cases

Total 30,155,044 Friday (75,762 increase, seven days ago 61,527, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Ten states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,555,915 (2,608 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,765,446 (5,580 increase but 2,029 old ones from Brazos County, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,818,449 (U.S.-high 8,507 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,232,900 (3,002 crease, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No.13 Michigan 5,030, No. 8 Pennsylvania 4,927, No. 10 New Jersey 4,339.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,779,073 Friday (11,558 increase, seven days ago 10,495). The U.S. represented 11.2 percent of increase and overall 20.2 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 65,196 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 126,693,653 (630,099 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 560,705).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 307,326 (record 3,600 increase, past record 3,158 Tuesday). Cases `12,407,323 (82,558 increase, record 97,586 Thursday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 200,862 (651 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,219,845 (5,303 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 160,949 (257 increase, most since January, record 1,283). Cases 11,846,652 (59,118 increase, highest since Oct. 18, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,944 new deaths, 237,473 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,515 (70 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,325,315 (6,187 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 107,256 (457 increase, record 993). Cases 23,987 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 97,017 (405 increase, record 635). Cases 4,501,859 (9,167 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 94,275 (363 increase, record 1,437). Cases 41,869 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 21,872 (187 increase, record 1,244. Cases 21,872 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,010 (590 increase, record 996). Cases 7,586 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 15 Poland: Deaths 51,305 (443 increase, record 674). Cases 35,143 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,602 deaths (67 increase, record 839. Cases 1,516 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,826 (36 increase, dropped behind Romania, record 257). Cases 5,093 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 9,017 (33 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,026 increase, record 7,882.

No. 55: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Ireland (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 12 increase Saturday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,721 (5 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 505 increase, record 1,241.

