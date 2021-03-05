State's deaths rise by 135, total toll including residents passes 32,000; cases up 5,975 vs. 6,118 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 135, one day after 120, with the total toll including nonresidents passing 32,000 on the 365th day of reported fatalities, which is exactly one year, as cases increased by 5,975 after 6,118 Thursday, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday afternoon. Also, the state and Palm Beach County positivity rates were the lowest in four months.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 12 with St. Lucie unchanged for two days, Indian River the same for one day, Martin up 1 and Okeechobee also 1.

Florida, California, Texas, New York and Ohio were the only states to post triple-digit deaths increases Friday. Increased U.S. deaths: 2,477, including 752 in Ohio in three days of data in ongoing review. Increased cases: 64.230

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 138,648one day after 135,718, four days after 33,463, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.12 percent, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and two-week high of a 6.9 2 Feb. 21 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.29 percent, the lowest since 4.61 on Nov. 5, the last time under 5 percent, one day after 6.05, a two-week high of 7.12 Feb. 23 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.84 percent, one day after 6.8, seven days after 6.76, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, a two-week high of 9.64 Feb. 21 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,936,207, including 122,709 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 365 days, the death toll has reached 31,522, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,093, which increased by 3 to 571.

Deaths passed 31,000 residents on Tuesday, taking eight days for deaths to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

One Friday ago, deaths rose by 146.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, deaths increased by 93, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,510 after 2,498 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 19 to 5,530 and Broward is third at 2,438 with 7 more.

St. Lucie stayed at 551, Martin rose to 294, Indian River stayed at 267 and Okeechobee was up to 82 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,533 (10 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,472 (7 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,193 (5 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,164 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,117 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 886 (3 increase).

With a net increase of 40 deaths in South Florida of the 135 state total, which is 29.637 percent, there are 11,672, which is 37.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 898, an average of 128 and 2.9 percent, compared with 932 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 56 over seven days for 2.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.5 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,941, which is different than the 5,975 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Friday's cases rose by 5,922.

On Monday, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 23.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,426 compared with 1,245 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 483 one day after 574 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 845, St. Lucie 75, Martin 48, Indian River 19 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 417,447 and Broward is second at 198,387 ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,984 for an average of 5,426 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 41,796 for an average of 5,971. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020 is 5,233 per day in 370 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 172.5 with New York City No. 1 at 316.5 (separate from rest of state, which is 213.0), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 175 on Feb. 4.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 294 compared with 214 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,419hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 147 and lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.

TESTING

Florida has reported 22,079,838 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 percent Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.82 percent (day ago 4.68, two-week high 9.93 two days ago, two-week low 4.88 three days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.28percent (day ago 6.08, two-week low 5.91 Feb. 24, two-week high 7.53 Feb. 20).

St. Lucie: 6.81 percent (day ago 8.31, two week high 10.86 two days ago, two-week low 5.76 seven days ago). Martin: 6.8 percent (day ago 6.32, two-week high 8.89 Feb. 22, two-week low 4.31 Feb. 20). Indian River: 3.32 percent (day ago 3.58, two-week low 3.01 three days ago, two-week high 9.83Feb. 20). Okeechobee: 5.3 percent on 125 negative tests (day ago two-week low 1.98 on 247 negative tests, two-week high 13.86 on 87 negative tests Feb. 24).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,468 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,618, world 332.4. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,488 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,648. Six months ago New York was 17.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

One death confirmed Friday of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state.

Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase of 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 164 (3 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,016 (37 increase)

Infant to 4: 37,748 cases (345 increase), 532 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 117,526 cases (596 increase), 507 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,361,162 of the 1,900,598 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,869 (11 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,611,934cases. Fatalities 5,216 (25 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,552 (103 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,312 (117 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,582 (56 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,666 (38 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,129 44 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,756 (48 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,475 (26 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,502 (12 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 898 (5 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,022 (23 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 80,632 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 79,021. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,183 (23 increase). Martin 705 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,510 (5 increase), Indian River 756 (59 increase), Okeechobee 379 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,744 are residents and staff of long-term care (31 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,025 (2 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 991 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 522,832 Friday (2,477 increase, seven days ago 2,087, record 4,401). Eight states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 12,807 (2.5 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 53,448 (U.S. high 400 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,153 (104 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 44,134 (256 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,262 (43 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 35 increase, No. 7 Illinois 33, No. 8 Georgia 64, No. 9 Ohio 752 (3 three days, ongoing data review), No. 10 Michigan 10.

Also with at least 50: No. 12 Arizona 84, No. 18 Virginia 71. No. 11 Massachusetts 42. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 29.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,309.

Cases

Total 28,890,034 Friday (increase 64,230 seven days ago 76,698, record 300,282). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,493,126 (4,659 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,678,295 (6,853 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,666,733 (U.S.-high 8,956 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,194,702 (1,442 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 8 New Jersey 3,347.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,,591,59 Friday (9,782 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 9,876). The U.S. represented 18.3 percent of increase and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 62,199 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 116,660,771 (447,707 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 437,808).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 262,948 (1,760, record 1,840 Wednesday). Cases 10,871,843 (75,337increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 189,578 (712 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,119,305 (6,797 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,548 (113 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,173,761 (16,838 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,539 new deaths, 169,112 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 124,261 (236 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,207,304 (5,947 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 99,271 (297 increase, record 993). Cases 24,036 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 88,285 (462 increase, passing France, record 635). Cases 4,301,159 (11,024 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 88,274 (305 increase, record 1,437). Cases 23,607 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 72,297 (290 increase, record 1,244. Cases 9,581 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 71,138 (637 increase, record 996). Cases 6,037, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 44,912 (263 increase, record 674). Cases 15,829 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,566 deaths (104 increase, record 839. Cases 1,313 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,192 (41 increase, record 257). Cases 3,370 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 8,211 (55 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,149 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Saturday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,632 (5 increase Saturday). Cases: 417 increase, record 1,241.

