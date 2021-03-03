WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 132 one day after 1326 as cases increased by 6,014 after 7,179 Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 4 with St. Lucie up 1, Martin 8, Indian River 2 and Okeechobee 4.

Florida was among seven states to post triple-digit deaths increases Wednesday but Virginia and Missouri added older ones from review of death certificates. Increased U.S. death: 2,468. Increased cases: 66,460.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 95,123 one day after 148,148, two days after 33,466, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.82percent, one day after 5.67, five days after 5.20 the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and two-week high of a 6.9 Feb. 21 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.41 percent, one day after 5.44, the lowest since 4.61 on Nov. 5, the last time under 5 percent, a two-week high of 7.11 Feb. 23 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.19percent, one two day after 6.6, five days after 6.76, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a two-week high of 9.63 Feb. 21 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,924,114, including 121,652 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 363 days, the death toll has reached 31,267, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 31,829 which increased by 1 to 562.

Desaths passed 31,000 on Tuesday, taking eight days for deaths to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

One Wednesday ago, deaths rose by 127, the lowest non-weekend rise since 98 on Jan. 5

One Sunday ago, they increased by 93, was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,490 after 2,486 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 22 to 5,503 and Broward is third at 2,422 with 14 more.

St. Lucie rose to 551, Martin to 292, Indian River at 264 and Okeechobee at 82 with its first two fatalities on July 25. Martin and Indian River haven't risen for three days.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,521 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,463 (7increase), No. 6 Duval 1,186 (4 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,152 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,107 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 877 (no change).

With a net increase of 55 deaths in South Florida of the 132 state total, which is 41.7 percent, there are 11,604, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 927, an average of 132 and 3.1 percent, compared with 1,029 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 62 over seven days for 2.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.5 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,555, which is different than the 6,014 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Wednesday's cases rose by 7,128.

On Monday, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 31.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,868 compared with 1,956 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 426 one day after 358 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 657, St. Lucie 108, Martin 37, Indian River 19 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 414,776 and Broward is second at 196,771 ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 38,453 for an average of 5,493 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 41,034 for an average of 5,862. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020 is 5,229 per day in 368 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in eight at 25.7 with New York City No. 1 at 47.6 (separate from rest of state, which is 30.8) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 171 on Feb. 4.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 293 compared with 305 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,596 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 79. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.

TESTING

Florida has reported 21,975,593 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 percent Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week high 10.07 percent (day ago two-week low 4.85). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.62 percent (day ago 6.12, two-week low 5.92 six days ago, two-week high 7.52 Feb. 20).

St. Lucie: two-week high 10.7 percent (day ago 6.26, two-week low 5.80 five days ago). Martin: 7.36 percent (day ago 4.71, two-week high 8.89 Feb. 22, two-week low 4.31 Feb. 20). Indian River: two-week low 3.01 percent (day ago 5.59, two-week high 9.79 Feb. 20). Okeechobee: 4.81 percent on 99 negative tests (day ago 6.03 on 109 negative tests, two-week low 3.51 on 220 negative tests three days ago, two-week high 13.73 on 88 negative tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.8 (+0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3 (+0.1).

Deaths per million: Florida 1,456 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,606, world 329.8. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,477 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,640. Six months ago New York was 17.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 38 deaths in the 15-24 class with a data reduction of one. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 160 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 9,952 (9,909 (24 increase)

Infant to 4: 37,403 cases (182 increase), 528 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 115,835 cases (567 increase), 499 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,352,76 of the 1,888,725 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,846 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,601,414 cases. Fatalities 5,162 (11 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,312 (79 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,103 (97 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,449 (56 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,577 (17 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,037 (33 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,630 (53 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,421 (23 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,471 (14 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 890 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,979 (15increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 80,024 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 78,474. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,150 (18 increase). Martin 703 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,500 (7 increase), Indian River 665 (12 increase), Okeechobee 376 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,685 are residents and staff of long-term care (36 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,020 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 991 (3 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 518,453 Wednesday (2,468 increase, seven days ago 3,146 but 806 old cases from California, record 4,401). Eleven states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 12,846 (2.5 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 52,775 (278 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 47,935 (117 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 43,563 (297 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,169 (69 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 63 increase, No. 7 Illinois 44, No. 8 Georgia 107, No. 9 Ohio no data (no longer reporting daily), No. 10 Michigan 5.

Also with at least 50: No. 19 Virginia U.S. high 383 (record, going through death certificates); No. 19 Missouri 225 (weekly review of death certificates), No. 31 Kansas 73 (two days), No. 15 North Carolina 75, No. 11 Massachusetts 66. Also: No. 12 Arizona 29. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 19 Wednesday.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,309.

Cases

Total 28,758,753 Wednesday (increase 66,460, seven days ago 71,436, record 300,282). Nine states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3484,963 (3,352 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,663,414 (U.S.-high 7,722 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,650,184 (7,704 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,191,520 (2,104 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,570,847 Wednesday (10,878 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 10,961). The U.S. represented 21.6 percent of increased and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 62,598 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 115,759,382 (445,953 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 444,075).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 259,402 (record 1,840, past mark 1,726 Tuesday). Cases 10,722,221 (74,376 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 188,044 (857 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,104,987 (7,793 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,346 (98 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,139,56 (14,989 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,648 new deaths, 166,802 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 123,783 (315 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,1894,785 (6,385 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 98,635 (347 increase, record 993). Cases 20,884 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 France: Deaths 87,542 (322 increase, record 1,437). Cases 26,788 increase, record 86,852.

No. 8 Russia: Deaths 87,348 (452 increase, record 635). Cases 4,278,750 (10,535 increase, record 29,935).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 71,711 (386 increase, record 1,244. Cases 10,835 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 70,247 (446 increase, record 996). Cases 6,137, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 44,360 (309 increase, record 674). Cases 15,698 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,366 deaths (95 increase, record 839. Cases 1,447 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,105 (60 increase, record 257). Cases 2,812 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 8,089 (63 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,244 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Thursday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,619 (7 increase Thursday). Cases: 424 increase, record 1,241.

