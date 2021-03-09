State's deaths rise by 125 after three days in double digits; cases' increase 4,426 vs. 3,312 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 125, ending three days of double-digit gains, including 81 the day before, as cases rose by 4,426 after 3,312 Monday, which was third time in four months under 4,000, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 1 as the Treasure Coast gained deaths after being unchanged for three days in a row. Martin declined by 3 in a data reduction as St. Lucie rose by 1 after five days of no change and Indian River stayed the same. Okeechobee also didn't go up for the second day in a row. Miami-Dade rose by 52 deaths.

Six states reported triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday, including three with more than one day of data or auditing death certificates. Increased U.S. deaths Tuesday: 1,952 after 719 Monday, 669 Sunday, first time since Feb. 15 under four digits. Increased cases: 57,417, two days after 40,903, the lowest since 39,428 Oct. 5.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 91,613, one day after 69,621, after 33,462 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate 5.87, one day after 5.96, three days after 4.89, the first time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 when it was 4.91, and two-week high of a 6.55 six days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.9 percent, one day after 5.86, three days after 4.46 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, a two-week high of 7.14 Feb. 23 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.56 percent, one day after 8.68, three days after 6.64, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 27 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

Florida's cases reached 1,952,733, including 123,778 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 369 days, the death toll has reached 31,889, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,381 which increased by 7 to 592.

Deaths passed 31,000 residents one week ago Tuesday, taking eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths increased by 63 on Sunday, the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

The last time deaths were in double digits for three days in a row: Oct. 31-Nov. 2 of 42, 28 and 45.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27. In non-weekend data, Saturday's rise matched the lowest on Jan. 5.

One Tuesday ago, deaths rose by 136.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,523 from 2,522 after 12 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by from 5,560 to 5,612 and Broward is third at 2,484 with 7 more.

St. Lucie increased to 552, Martin dropped to 291, Indian River stayed at 267 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,555 (20 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,482 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,218 (1 decease), No. 7 Polk 1,181 (5 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,128 (2 increase) and No. 9 Lee 894 (5 increase).

With a net increase of 58 deaths in South Florida of the 125 state total, which is 46.4 percent, there are 11,812, which is 37.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 754, an average of 108 and 2.4 percent, compared with 922 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 37 over seven days for 1.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.1 percent with the world at 2.4 percent.

The number of new cases were 4,505, which is different than the 4,426 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Tuesday the increase was 7,179.

One Monday ago, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Six times cases have been under 5,000 since mid-November.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 24.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,093 compared with 870 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 257 one day after 216 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 559, St. Lucie 70, Martin 15, Indian River 55 and Okeechobee none for the second day in a row. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 421,433 and Broward is second at 200,688 ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 34,633 for an average of 4,9481 at 1.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 39,567 for an average of 5,652. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,221 per day in 374 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth at 170.5 with Missouri 1,369.3 (began adding probable ones) and New York City No. 2 at 310.0 (separate from rest of state, which is 209.4 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 159 on Feb. 9.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 316 compared with 61 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,311hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 21 and among the lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida has reported 22,339,182 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.0 percent (day ago 6.29, two-week high 9.05 six days ago, two-week low 4.89 seven days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.28 percent (day ago 6.75, three days ago two-week low 5.54, two-week high 6.86 two days ago).

St. Lucie: 9.2 percent (day ago 7.74, two week high 10.91 six days ago, two-week low 5.68 Feb. 25). Martin: 3.77 percent (day ago 4.15, three days ago two-week low 2.31, two-week high 7.32 Feb. 28). Indian River: two-week high 8.77 percent (day ago 5.11, two-week low 2.65 three days ago). Okeechobee: 3.13 percent on 62 negative tests (day ago 3.51 on 55 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests two days ago, two-week high 13.86 on 87 negative tests Feb. 24).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3 (+0.1), Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,486 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,632, world 336.2. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,505 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,661. Six months ago New York was 17.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsboroug. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 165 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,131(36 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,230 cases (136 increase), 536 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 118,998 cases (394 increase), 515 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,373,332 of the 1,916,774 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,887 (5 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,626,301 cases. Fatalities 5,279 (17 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,805 (64 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,497 (40 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,726 (44 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,759 (17 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,188 (14 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,912 (34 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,552 (34 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,594 (51 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 905 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,044 (3 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 81,331 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 79,731. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,211 (16 increase). Martin 715 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,533 (6 increase), Indian River 780 (2 increase), Okeechobee 381 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,801 are residents and staff of long-term care (9 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,031 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 990 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 527,699 Tuesday (1,952 increase, record 4,401, seven days ago 1,927). Eight states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 10,962 (2.1 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 54,395 (U.S. high 171 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,475 (74 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 44,650 (167 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,396 (40 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 46 increase, No. 7 Illinois 16, No. 8 Georgia 42, No. 9 Ohio 160 (4 days) No. 10 Michigan 29.

Also with at least 50: No. 19 Missouri 134 (weekly audit of death certificates), No. 17 Virginia 107 (going through old death certificates). Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 20, No. 12 Arizona 0 (day before none too). No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 14.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,326.

Cases

Total 29,093,947 Tuesday (increase 57,417, seven days ago 56,764 record 300,282). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,507,266 (2,614 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,694,726 (5,313 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,693,328 (U.S.-high 6,850 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,201,027 (1,510 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 11 New Jersey 3,434.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,621,309 Tuesday (9,036 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 9,615). The U.S. represented 18.9 percent of increase and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 60,523 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 118,152,876 (394,756 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 376,655).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 268,568 (record 1,954, surpassing 1,840 Wednesday). Cases 11,125,017 (69,537 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 191,789 (866 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,137,884 (7,607 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157930 (77 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,244,786 (15,388 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,254 new deaths, 139,287 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 124,797 (231 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,228,998 (6,766 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 100,479 (376 increase, record 993). Cases 19,749 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 89,809 (336 increase, record 635). Cases 4,342,474 (9,445 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 89,301 (316 increase, record 1,437). Cases 23,302 ncrease, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 72,981 (283 increase, record 1,244. Cases 6,841 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 71,727 (291 increase, record 996). Cases 4,013, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 45,599 (282 increase, record 674). Cases 9,954 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,906 deaths (103 increase, record 839. Cases 991 increase, record 21,980.

No. 20 Canada: Deaths 22.304 (28 increase, record 257). Cases 2,820 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,379 (58 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,128 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 5 increase Wednesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,648 (3 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 470 increase, record 1,241.

