WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 110, the least for non-weekend data since 98 on Jan. 5 and one day after 132 as cases increased by 6,118 after 6,014 Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 8 with St. Lucie unchanged, Martin up, Indian River 3 and Okeechobee a decrease of 1 in a data revision.

Florida was among five states to post triple-digit deaths increases Thursday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,903. Increased cases: 67,164.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 135,956 one day after 95,024, three days after 33,463, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.37 percent, one day after 6.76, six days after 5.20 the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and two-week high of a 6.9 1Feb. 21 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.03 percent, one day after 6.42, two days after 5.45, the lowest since 4.61 on Nov. 5, the last time under 5 percent, a two-week high of 7.11 Feb. 23 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.8 percent, one day after 7.19, six days after 6.76, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a two-week high of 9.64 Feb. 21 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,930,232, including 122,226 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 364 days, the death toll has reached 31,387, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 31,955 which increased by 6 to 568.

Deaths passed 31,000 on Tuesday, taking eight days for deaths to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

One Thursday ago, deaths rose by 127, the lowest non-weekend rise since 98 on Jan. 5

One Sunday ago, they increased by 138.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,498 after 2,490 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 8 to 5,511 and Broward is third at 2,431 with 9 more.

St. Lucie stayed at 551, Martin rose to 293, Indian River up to 267 and Okeechobee down to 81 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,523 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,465 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,188 (2 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,164 (12 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,116 (9 increase) and No. 9 Lee 883 (6 increase).

With a net increase of 28 deaths in South Florida of the 120 state total, which is 23.37 percent, there are 11,632, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,004, an average of 143 and 3.4percent, compared with 932 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 55 over seven days for 2.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.4 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 6,144, which is different than the 6,118 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Thursday's cases rose by 6683.

On Monday, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 20.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,245 compared with 1,868 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 574 one day after 426 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 821, St. Lucie 110, Martin 44, Indian River 30 and Okeechobee 7. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 416,021 and Broward is second at 197,542 ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 42,557 for an average of 6,080 at 2.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 41,796 for an average of 5,971. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020 is 5,231 per day in 369 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average daily cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is in seventh at 24.98 with New York City No. 1 at 46.3 (separate from rest of state, which is 31.5), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 175 on Feb. 4.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 214 compared with 293 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,566 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 30. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.

TESTING

Florida has reported 22,079,838 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 percent Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 10.07 percent (two-week high 9.91 day ago, two-week low 4.87 two days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.14 percent (day ago 6.59, two-week low 5.91 seven days ago, two-week high 7.53 Feb. 20).

St. Lucie: two-week high 8.17 percent (day ago 10.85, two-week low 5.82 six days ago). Martin: 6.45 percent (day ago 7.16, two-week high 8.89 Feb. 22, two-week low 4.31 Feb. 20). Indian River: 3.7 (day ago two-week low 3.35, two days ago 3.01, two-week high 9.81 Feb. 20). Okeechobee: 1.98 percent on 247 negative tests (day ago 4.81 on 99 negative tests, two-week low 3.51 on 220 negative tests three days ago, two-week high 13.86 on 87 negative tests seven days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,462 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,612, world 331.1. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,483 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,645. Six months ago New York was 17.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase of 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 161 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent (+0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent (-0.1), cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 9,979 (27 increase)

Infant to 4: 37,403 cases (189 increase), 529 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 116,930 cases (528 increase), 504 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,354,683 of the 1,894,722 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,858 (12 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,604,706 cases. Fatalities 5,191 (29 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,449 (127 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,195 (92 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,526 (77 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,628 (51 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,085 (48 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,708 (78 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,449 (28 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,490 (19 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 893 (3 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,999 (20 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 80,338 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 78,744. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,161 (11 increase). Martin 703 (no change), St. Lucie 1,505 (5 increase), Indian River 697 (32 increase), Okeechobee 378 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,713 are residents and staff of long-term care (28 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,023 (3 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 991 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 520,356 Thursday (1,903 increase, seven days ago 2,331, record 4,401). Eight states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 12,418 (2.4 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 53,048 (273 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,049 (114increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 43,878 (U.S.-high 315 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,219 (50 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 42 increase, No. 7 Illinois 42, No. 8 Georgia 113, No. 9 Ohio no data (no longer reporting daily), No. 10 Michigan 36.

Also with at least 50: No. 12 Arizona 96, No. 16 Alabama 65. also: No. 11 Massachusetts 42. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 20.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,309.

Cases

Total 28,827,144 Thursday (increase 67,164, seven days ago 77,407, record 300,282). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,488,467 (3,504 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,371,442 (U.S.-high 8,028 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,657,777 (7,593 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,193,260 (1,740increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,028.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,580,897 Thursday (10,007 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 10,732). The U.S. represented 19.9 percent of increased and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 61,954 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 116,212,825 (451,882 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 450,340).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 261,188 (1,786, record 1,840 Wednesday). Cases 10,796,506 (74,285 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 188,866 (822 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,112,508 (7,521 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,435 (89 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,156,923 (17,407 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,293 new deaths, 170,618 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 124,025(242 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,201,358 (6,673 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 98,974 (339 increase, record 993). Cases 22,865 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 France: Deaths 87,835 (293 increase, record 1,437). Cases 25,279 increase, record 86,852.

No. 8 Russia: Deaths 87,823 (475 increase, record 635). Cases 4,290,135 (11,385 increase, record 29,935).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 72,007 (296 increase, record 1,244. Cases 11,410 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 70,501 (254 increase, record 996). Cases 6,037, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 44,649 (289 increase, record 674). Cases 15,250 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,462 deaths (96 increase, record 839. Cases 1,404 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,151 (46 increase, record 257). Cases 2,832 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 8,156 (67 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,170 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 9 increase Friday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,627 (8 increase Friday). Cases: 398 increase, record 1,241.

