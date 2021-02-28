State's deaths rise by 118 day after 110; cases' increase 5,539 vs. 5,459

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 5,539 one day after 5,459 and deaths increased by 118 after 110 Saturday, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday afternoon one day before the one-year anniversary of the first two cases announced in the state.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 2 with none on Treasure Coast and 3 in Okeechobee County.

Florida was among five states to post triple-digit deaths increases Sunday as fatalities in the U.S. rose by 1,273, which id 365 days (one year) after the first death was announced in the nation in Washington state. On Monday the death toll surpassed 500,000, which was 37 days since 400,000. Increased cases: 51,204, lowest since 49,307 Oct. 18.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 102,003, one day after 115,738 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.4 percent, one day after 5.61, two days after 5.17, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and two-week high of a 6.88 Feb. 14 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.04 percent, one day after 5.81and 5.53 three days ago, the lowest since 5.44 Nov. 25, a two-week high of 9.55 Feb. 14 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 9.8 percent, one day after 7.42, two days after 6.75 percent, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a two-week high of 9.63 six days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,909,221, including 120,735 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 358 days, the death toll has reached 30,852, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 31,406 which increased by 8 to 546.

Florida passed 30,000 deaths of residents Monday, six days after 29,000 and seven days after surpassing 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Last Sunday's increase of 93 was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.

One Sunday earlier, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,457 after 1 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 7 to 5,429 and Broward is third at 2,390 with 16 more.

St. Lucie remained at 547, Martin at 284, Indian River at 261 and Okeechobee up to 78 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,502 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,441 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,164 (24 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,139 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,094 (3 increase) and No. 9 Lee 872 (no change).

With a net increase of 26 deaths in South Florida of the 118 state total, which is 22.0 percent, there are 11,446, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 949 an average of 136 and 3.2 percent, compared with 1,127 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 63 over seven days for 2.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.8 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,4525, which is different than the 5,539 increase because of an update from previous days.

Cases increased by 5,425 one week ago Sunday.

Monday's increased cases of 4,151 were only the second time since Nov. 16 under 5,000. The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331.On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 27.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,501 compared with 1,120 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 413 one day after 411 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 756, St. Lucie 68, Martin 31, Indian River 32 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 410,717 and Broward is second at 194,992, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 40,449 for an average of 5,778 at 2.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 41,394 for an average of 5,913. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 364 days ago, is 5,245 per day.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in eighth at 25.9 with New York City No. 1 at 47.1 (separate from rest of state, which is 31.0) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 158 on Feb. 4.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 102 compared with 220 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 3,679 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 49. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.

TESTING

Florida has reported 21,684,345 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 percent Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week high of 7.97 (day ago 5.91, two days ago two-week low 5.38). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.73 percent (day ago 6.25, two-week low 5.90 three days ago, two-week high 7.48 seven days ago).

St. Lucie: 8.7 percent (day ago 6.64, two-week low 5.72 two days ago, two-week high 11.23 Feb. 16). Martin: 5.58 percent (day ago 6.16, two-week high 8.82 five days ago, two-week low 4.29 seven days ago). Indian River: 6.58 percent (day ago 4.59, two-week low 3.80 three days ago, two-week high 9.78 seven days ago). Okeechobee: 3.51 percent on 220 negative tests (day ago 5.93 on 127 negative tests, two-week low 1.84 on 267 negative tests Feb. 15, two-week high 22.22 on 49 negative tests Feb. 14).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2 (+0.1).

Deaths per million: Florida 1,437 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,588, world 326.3. New York, which represents 9.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,459 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,618. Six months ago New York was 17.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 157 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 9,840 (43 increase)

Infant to 4: 36,974 cases (153 increase), 525 hospitalized at one time (6 increase). Ages 5-14: 115,034 cases (533 increase), 490 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,341,481 of the 1,874,154 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,821 (4 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,588,650 cases. Fatalities 5,091 (17 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,116 (91 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,943 (71 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,321 (50 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,506 (30 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,965 (33 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,510 (42 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,357 (24 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,426 (24 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 885 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,947 (11 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 79,344 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 77,758. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,112 (22 increase). Martin 698 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,483 (15 increase), Indian River 647 (1 increase), Okeechobee 371 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,597 are residents and staff of long-term care (38 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,010 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 986 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, which is one year ago, the national toll has risen to 513,091 Sunday (1,273 increase, seven days ago 1,252, record 4,401). Eight states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 14,082 (2.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 51,979 (158 increase, two days after U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 47,615 (117 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 42,936 (U.s.-high 197 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,021 (21 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 15 increase, No. 7 Illinois 22, No. 8 Ohio 60 (passed Georgia), No. 8 Georgia 2, No. 10 Michigan no data.

Also with at least 50: No. 19 Virginia 170 (going through death certificates), No. 11 Massachusetts 52. Also: Arizona 13. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,297.

Cases

Total 28,605,669 Sunday (increase 51,204, least since 49,307 Oct. 18, seven days ago 56,495, record 300,282). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,475,562 (4,685 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,644,024 (3,815 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,630,445 (U.S.-high 7,580 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,186,696 (1,249 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,542,827 (6,226 increase, lowest since 5,863 Nov. 2, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 8,781). The U.S. represented 20.6 percent of increased and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 62,906 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 114,681,354 (312,005 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 321,820).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 255,018 (755 increase, record 1,582 Thursday). Cases 10,551,259 (34,027 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 185,715 (458 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,086,938 (2,810 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,087 (113 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,096,731 (16,752 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 1,754new deaths, 116,815 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 122,49 (144 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,176,554 (6,035 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 97,699 (192 increase, record 993). Cases 17,455crease, record 40,896.

No. 7 France: Deaths 86,454 122 increase, record 1,437). Cases 19,952 increase, record 86,852.

No. 8 Russia: Deaths 86,122 (379 increase, record 635). Cases 4,246,079 (11,359 increase, record 29,935).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 70,687 (98 increase, record 1,244. Cases 6,117 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 69,142 (no data, 329 increase Friday, record 996). Cases no data, 8,341 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 43,769 (114 increase, record 674). Cases 10,099 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 49,993 deaths (52 increase, record 839. Cases 1,447 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,994 (34 increase, record 257). Cases 2,307 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,897 (30 increase, record 120). Cases: 999 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 19 increase Monday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,603 (8 increase Sunday). Cases: 415 increase, record 1,241.

