WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths surged by 107, including 23 in Palm Beach County, with the last triple-digit increase nine days ago and one day after 30, as cases increased 5,777 after 5,143, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, 32 were people 85 and older and 17 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose 2,626 to move back into second ahead of Broward, which rose by 5. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1 -- by Martin. Okeechobee also was unchanged.

Besides Florida, Texas and California had triple-digit deaths increases Thursday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,558. Increased cases: 65,2997,443.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 123,780, one day after 102,772 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.0 percent one day 5.58, one day after 5.98, a two-week high 6.71 three days ago, a two-week low 4.85 March 11 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.84 percent, one day after 5.64, a two-week high of 6.75 March 14 and a two-week low of 4.88 six days ago.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.88 percent, one day after 7.37, three days after a two-week high of 9.15, seven days after 6.17, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,027,429, including 129,478 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Georgia, No. 6 Ohio and No. 7 Pennsylvania also reporting more than 1 million. Pennsylvania hit the milestone Thursday and California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million Saturday, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 385 days, the death toll has reached 32,957, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,589, which rose by 2 to 632.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 14 days ago, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths rose by 94 one Wednesday ago.

The last time deaths were in triple digits was 101 on March 16. Thursday's rise was the most since 125 on March 9.

Sunday's increase of 29 ties for the lowest on Nov. 15. The last lowest was 21 on Nov. 8.

Until the previous Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the rise of 59 Wednesday, March 10 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,626 from 2,603 after 1 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 16 to 5,767 and Broward is second at 2,614 with 5 more.

St. Lucie remained at 573, Martin from 300 to 301, Indian River stayed at 278 and Okeechobee remained at 84 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,587 (5 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,536 (5 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,287 (4 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,221 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,173 (4 increase), No. 9 Marion by 912 (2 increase) and No. 10 Lee 910 (1 increase).

With a net increase of 45 deaths in South Florida of the 107 state total, which is 42.1 percent, there are 12,243, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 359, an average of 49 and 1.1 percent, compared with 558 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 32 over seven days for 1.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,80,3 which is different than the 5,773 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday they rose by 2,862.

The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. Two Mondays ago: 3,312 and Monday, Feb. 15: 3,615. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 21.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,252 compared with 1,058 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 449 one day after 409 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 714, St. Lucie 63, Martin 30, Indian River 31 and Okeechobee 14. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 438,704 and Broward is second at 210,462, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 33,313 for an average of 4,759 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 31,465 for an average of 4,495. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,199 per day in 390 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 148.8 with New York City No. 1 at 382.8 (separate from rest of state, which is 2226.6), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 94 on Feb. 23.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 197 compared with 201 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,805 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 78. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,272,104 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.48 percent (day go 5.88, seven days after two-week high 9.27, two-week low 5.61 March 11). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.87 percent (day ago 5.8, two-week high 7.24 March 14, two-week low 5.48 six days ago).

St. Lucie: 7.04 percent (day ago 8.13, two-week low 5.22 five days ago, two-week high 7.23 March 14). Martin: 3.2 percent (day ago 4.68, two-week low 2.32 March 12, two-week high 9.42 March 103). Indian River: 5.68 percent (day ago 5.78, two-week high 7.54 three days ago, two-week low 2.93 March 13). Okeechobee: 6.31 percent on 193 negative tests (day ago 3.45 on 112 negative tests, two-week high 14.58 on 41 tests four days ago, two-week low 1.37 on 288 tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,535 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,691, world 354.9. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,575 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,739. Six months ago New York was 16.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 41 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 177 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,410 (32 increase)

Infant to 4: 40,234 cases (153 increase), 5557 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 125,624 cases (484 increase), 543 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,429,948 of the 1,89,922 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,989 (10 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,692,402 cases. Fatalities 5,527 (27 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,052 (107 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,629 (87 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,482 (57 ncrease). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,370 (56 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,596 (43 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,593 (44 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,769 (20 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,857 (25 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 923 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,203 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 84,203 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 82,997. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,422 (13 increase). Martin 733 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,624 (6 increase), Indian River 813 (12 increase), Okeechobee 400 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 10,978 are residents and staff of long-term care (17 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,053 (4 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 998 (1 decrease in data revision).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 546,822 Thursday (1,558 increase, seven days ago 1,616. Six states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,772 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 57,091(U.S.-high 241 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,790 (73 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,868 (132 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,917 (41 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 38 increase, No. 7 Illinois 35, No. 8 Georgia 82, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts 39.

Also with at least 50: No. 14 North Carolina 93. Also: No. 11 Michigan 49, No. 12 Arizona 32., No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 13.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia at 2,624.

Cases

Total 30,079,282 Thursday (67,443 increase, seven days ago 60,501, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,553,307 (2,251 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,7,59,866 (3,234 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,809,837(U.S.-high 8,081 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,220,898 (2,190 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No.13 Michigan 5,224, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,623, No. 10 New Jersey 3,469.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,766,752 Thursday (10,387 increase, seven days ago 10,219). The U.S. represented 11.2 percent of increase and overall 20.2 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 63,488 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 125,053,303 (628,838 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 553,965).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 303,726 (2,639 increase, record 3,158 Tuesday). Cases `12,324,765 (record 97,586 increase, past mark 90,830 March 17).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 200,211(584 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,214,542 (5,787 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 160,692 (251 increase, most since Jan. 1, record 1,283). Cases 11,787,534 (53,496 increase, highest since Oct. 23, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,682 new deaths, 238,074 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,445 (63 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,319,128 (6,220 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 106,799 (460 increase, record 993). Cases 23,696 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 96,612 (383 increase, record 635). Cases 4,492,692 (9,221 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 83,378(225 increase, record 1,437). Cases 45,641 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 76,116 (205 increase, record 1,244. Cases 22,258 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 74,420 (356 increase, record 996). Cases 6,393 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 15 Poland: Deaths 50,860 (520 increase, moved past Poland, record 674). Cases 34,151 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,535 deaths (163 increase, record 839. Cases 1,554 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,790 (31 increase, moved past Belgium, record 257). Cases 5,192 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 8,984 (27 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,917 increase, record 7,882.

No. 54: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Moldova (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Friday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,716 (7 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 494 increase, record 1,241.

