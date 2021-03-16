State's deaths rise 101 day after 93; cases' 4,791 vs. 2,826

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by 101, one day after 93, with the toll including nonresidents passing 33,000, as cases rose by 4,791 after 2,826 Monday, the second lowest in 4 1/2 months and one day after 3,699, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 7 as the Treasure Coast only increased by 4 -- all in St. Lucie. Okeechobee also didn't go up for the eighth day in a row.

Florida, Texas and Ohio (four days) posted triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,286. Increased cases: 53,579.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 97,878, one day after 55,694 and after 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.95 percent, one day after 6.1, four days after 4.87, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, after 4.9 March 5, two-week high of a 6.38 March 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.37 percent, one day 6.65, two days after a two-week high of 6.69and on March 5 4.5, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.86 percent one day after a two-week high of 8.89 percent, four days after 6.34, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,984,425, including 126,355 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, Feb. 27, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 376 days, the death toll has reached 32,449, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,061, which rose by 1 to 612.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Until Sunday's deaths increase of 30, Wednesday's rise of 59 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29. On Thursday they rose by 92, then 105 Friday, 80 Saturday.

Deaths increased by 125 on Tuesday ago.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,576 from 2,569 after 23 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 19 to 5,686 and Broward is third at 2,558 with 9 more.

St. Lucie rose to 560 from 556 and remaining the same were Martin at 29, Indian River going at 273 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,566 (11 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,520 (10 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,247 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,204 (10 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,149 (2 increase) and No. 9 Lee 904 (4 increase).

With a net increase of 29 deaths in South Florida of the 101 state total, which is 28.7 percent, there are 12,033, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 560 an average of 80 and 1.8 percent, compared with 754 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 53 over seven days for 2.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.7 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 4,832, which is different than the 4,791 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

Monday's increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. One Monday ago: 3,312. Feb. 15: 3,615.

On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 26.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,273 compared with 700 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 293 one day after 196 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 6235, St. Lucie 43 Martin 16, Indian River 31 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 428,873 and Broward is second at 204,870, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,693 for an average of 4,527 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 34,633 for an average of 4,948. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,208 per day in 381 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is ninth at 142.9 with New York City No. 1 at 304.1 (separate from rest of state, which is 200.4), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 126 on Feb. 16.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 236 compared with 93 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,052 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a increase of 25. On Saturday it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 22,930,335 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.92 percent (day ago 5.83, two-week high 8.59 March 2, two-week low 5.44 March 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.39 percent (day ago two-week high 7.13, two-week low 5.33 six days ago).

St. Lucie: 5.57 percent (day ago 60.4, two-week low 5.72 four days ago, two week high 10.43 March 2). Martin: 4.45 percent (day ago 5.03, two-week low 2.3 March 5, two-week high 6.84 March 2). Indian River: two-week high 6.38 percent (day ago 3.48, two-week low 2.66 March 5,). Okeechobee: 5.26 percent on 54 negative tests (day ago 8.16 on 45 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests March 6, two-week high 11.11 on 64 negative tests March 5).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,512 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,660, world 344.1. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,539 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,698. Six months ago New York was 17.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed one week ago Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 173 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,274 (21 increase)

Infant to 4: 39,068 cases (134 increase), 544 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 121,953 cases (422 increase), 528 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,397,109 of the 1,947,834 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,941 (10 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,654,203 cases. Fatalities 5,403 (23 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,372 (248 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,009 (49 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,074 (52 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 112,029(30 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,367 (28 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,241 (51 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,657 (4 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,689 (22 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 916 (4 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,118 (11 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 82,584 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 81,331. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,318 (19 increase). Martin 719 (no change), St. Lucie 1,575 (6 increase), Indian River 793 (2 increase), Okeechobee 389 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,904 are residents and staff of long-term care (24 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,044 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 996 (2 imcrease).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 536,914 Tuesday (1,286 increase, seven days ago 1,793. Six states reported at least 50 more deaths with two for more one day day of data. One week increase: 8,996 (1.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 55,312 (42 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,110 (94 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 45,700 (130 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,652 (65 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 41 increase, No. 7 Illinois 19, No. 8 Georgia 10, No. 9 Ohio 121 (four fays), No. 10 Michigan 27.

Also with at least 50: No. 33 Oklahoma 87 (seven days). Also: No. 12 Arizona 21, No. 11 Massachusetts 16. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 14.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,546.

Cases

Total 29,549,003 Tuesday (increase 53,579, seven days ago 57,695, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,530,055 (1,260 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,726,194 (5,068 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,740,721 (U.S.-high 6,508 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,212,110 (1,997 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 10 New Jersey 3,141, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,119.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,681,949 Tuesday (9,847 increase, seven days ago 9,090. The U.S. represented 12.6 percent of increase and overall 20.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 60,286 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 121,274,678 (456,121 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 395,028).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 282,400 (record 2,789 increase, past record 2,349 Wednesday). Cases `11,609,601 (82,124 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 195,119 (175 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,169,007 (1,278 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 158,856 (131 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,409,831 (24,492 increase, highest since Dec. 20, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,617 new deaths, 162,252 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 125,690 (110 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,268,821 (5,294 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 103,001 (502 increase, record 993). Cases 20,396 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 92,937 (443 increase, record 635). Cases 4,409,438 (9,393 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 91,170 (338 increase, record 1,437). Cases 29,975 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 74,431 (316 increase, fewest since 39 Nov. 1, record 1,244. Cases 9,290 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,565 (141 increase, record 996). Cases 4,962, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 47,578 (372 increase, record 674). Cases 14,396 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,560 deaths (139 increase, record 839. Cases 933 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,519 (24 increase, dropped Behind Belgium (104 increase), record 257). Cases 2,821 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,702 (57 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,134 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 4 increase Wednesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,686 (8 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 469 increase, record 1,241.

