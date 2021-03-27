WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased dramatically dropped in one day from 159 to 26, the lowest since 21 on Nov. 8, as cases increased 5,883 after 5,750, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, 7 were people 85 and older and in long-term facilities there was a decrease of 5 in a data revision.

Palm Beach County's deaths didn't change for second place. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 3 --2 by Martin and 1 by Indian River. Okeechobee was unchanged.

California and Texas had triple-digit deaths increases Saturday. Increased U.S. deaths: 738. Increased cases: 61,272.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 108,182, one day after 120,932 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.27 percent one day after 5.75, a two-week high 6.73 five days ago, a two-week low 5.05 March 18 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.55 percent, one day after 5.24, a two-week high of 6.76 March 14 and a two-week low of 4.89 March 18.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.8 percent, one day after 7.14, five days after a two-week high of 9.15, a two-week low of 6.17 March 17, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,039,062, including 130,358 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Ohio and No. 8 Pennsylvania also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million one Saturday ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 387 days, the death toll has reached 33,142, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,783, which rose by 1 to 641.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

On Thursday, deaths hit triple digits with the last time nine days ago: 101 on March 16. On Feb. 22 there also were 159, which was the most since 218 on Feb. 19.

Sunday's increase of 29 had tied for the lowest on Nov. 15. The last lowest was 21 on Nov. 8.

Until the previous Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the rise of 59 Wednesday, March 10 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County remained at 2,635 from 2,626 after 9 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 5 to 5,797 and Broward is third at 2,623 with an increase of 9.

St. Lucie remained at 577, Martin from 300 to 302, Indian River from 278 to 279 and Okeechobee stayed at 84 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,601 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,543 (18 reduction in data revision), No. 6 Duval 1,293 (6 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,237 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,174 (1 increase), No. 9 Marion 916 (2 increase) and No. 10 Lee 910 (no change).

With a net increase of 17 deaths in South Florida of the 26 state total, which is 65.4 percent after 23.2, there are 12,297, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 429, an average of 61 and 1.3 percent, compared with 488 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 41 over seven days for 1.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,688, which is different than the 5,883 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday they rose by 2,862.

The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. Two Mondays ago: 3,312 and Monday, Feb. 15: 3,615. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 22.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,305 compared with 1,266 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 326 one day after 426 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 704, St. Lucie 84, Martin 39, Indian River 2516 and Okeechobee 9. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 441,275 and Broward is second at 211,935, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 34,700 for an average of 4,957 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 31,354 for an average of 4,449 The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,202 per day in 392 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 154.5 with New York City No. 1 at 435.2 (separate from rest of state, which is 229.1), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 86 on March 3.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 155 compared with 203 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,831 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 32. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 20,584,791 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.82 percent (day ago two-week low 5.27, two-week high 9.29 March 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.21 percent (day ago 6.73, two-week high 7.25 March 14, two-week low 5.5 March 18).

St. Lucie: 8.63 percent (day ago 6.47, two-week low 5.23 seven days ago, two-week high 9.42 March 13). Martin: 6.95 percent (day ago 4.01, two-week low 3.0 seven days ago, two-week high 5.53 March 18). Indian River: 3.27 percent (day ago 4.46, two-week high 7.58 five days ago, two-week low 2.93 March 13). Okeechobee: 10.98 percent on 73 negative tests (day ago 5.56 on 102 negative tests, two-week high 14.58 on 41 tests six days ago, two-week low 1.37 on 288 tests March 17).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,545 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,696, world 357.8. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,582 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,745. Six months ago New York was 16.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 41 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 178 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,455 (7 increase)

Infant to 4: 40,551 cases (166 increase), 559 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 126,588 cases (506 increase), 547 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,439,034 of the 2,001,325 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,999 (no change, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,702,934 cases. Fatalities 5,563 (6 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 146 (96 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,8163 (93 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,570 (40 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,465 (38 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,649 (31 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,702 (62 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,705 (22 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,887 (10 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 924 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,232 (18 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 84,561 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 83,381. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,442 (6 increase). Martin 739 (6 increase), St. Lucie 1,633 (5 increase), Indian River 818 (2 increase), Okeechobee 402 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,009 are residents and staff of long-term care (5 decrease in data revision). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,054 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 999 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 548,825 Saturday (738 increase, seven days ago 776. Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,905 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 57,551 (U.S.-high 215 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,928 (80 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,093 (107 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,986 (33 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 30 increase, No. 7 Illinois 25, No. 8 Georgia 71, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Massachusetts 35.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Michigan 22, No. 12 Arizona 14. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data,

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia at 2,631.

Cases

Total 30,217,893 Saturday (61,272 increase, seven days ago 55,449, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,559,193 (3,278 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,769,665 (4,219 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1826,545 (U.S.-high 8,201 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,235,578 (2,678 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 7 Pennsylvania 7,132, No. 13 Michigan 4,670, No. 10 New Jersey 3,968.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,789,017 Saturday (9,760 increase, seven days ago 8,493). The U.S. represented 8.1 percent of increase and overall 20.2 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 66,642 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 127,274,110 (580,097 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago519,119).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 310,694 (3,368 increase, record 3,600 Friday). Cases `12,490,362 (83,039 increase, record 97,586 Thursday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 201,429 (567 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,224,767 (4,922 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 161,240 (291 increase, most in three months, record 1,283). Cases 11,908,910 (62,258, most since Oct. 16, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,811 new deaths, 215,410 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,573 (58 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,329,180 (4,715 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 107,636 (380 increase, record 993). Cases 23,839 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 97,404 (387 increase, record 635). Cases 4,510,744 (8,885 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 94,465 (190 increase, record 1,437). Cases 42,619 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 76,404 (101 increase, record 1,244. Cases 18,692 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,010 (no data Saturday 590 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 7,586 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 15 Poland: Deaths 51,753 (448 increase, record 674). Cases 31,757 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,648 deaths (46 increase, record 839. Cases 1,387 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,852 (26 increase, record 257). Cases 4,428 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 9,049 (32 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,073 increase, record 7,882.

No. 55: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 8 increase Sunday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,722 (1 increase Sunday, record 40). Cases: 482 increase, record 1,241.

