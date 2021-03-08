State's deaths increase 81, 3rd day in row under triple digits; cases up 3,312

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 81 after two days also under triple digits, 98 then 63, as cases increased by 3,312, compared with 4,098 day before and only the third time in four months under 4,000, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 12 as the Treasure Coast remained unchanged for three days in a row and Okeechobee also didn't go up. St. Lucie hasn't changed for five days.

California was the only state to post triple-digit deaths increases Monday. Increased U.S. deaths: 719 after 669 the day before, first time since Feb. 15 under four digits. Increased cases: 44,758 one day after 40,903, the lowest since 39,428 Oct. 5.

Tests reported from labs Sunday were 69,810, one day after 83,625, seven days after 33,463, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate 5.95, one day after 5.83, two days after 4.89, the first time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 when it was 4.91, and two-week high of a 6.58 five days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.85 percent, one day after 5.5, two days after 4.44 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, a two-week high of 7.14 Feb. 23 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 866 percent, one day after 8.41, two days after 6.64, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 27 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

Florida's cases reached 1,948,307, including 123,520 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 368 days, the death toll has reached 31,764, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,349, which increased by 2 to 585.

Deaths passed 31,000 residents on Tuesday, taking eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

The last time deaths were in double digits for three days in a row: Oct. 31-Nov. 2 of 42, 28 and 45. Sunday's increase was the lowest since 58 on Nov. 29

Before Saturday, the last time cases were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27. In non-weekend data, Saturday's rise matched the lowest on Jan. 5.

One Monday ago, deaths rose by 147.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,522 from 2,510 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 2 to 5,560 and Broward is third at 2,477 with 12 more.

St. Lucie stayed at 551, Martin at 294, Indian River at 267 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,535 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,481 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,219 (11 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,176 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,126 (no change) and No. 9 Lee 889 (no change).

With a net increase of 26 deaths in South Florida of the 81 state total, which is 32.1 percent, there are 11,754, which is 37.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 765, an average of 109 and 2.5 percent, compared with 934 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 42 over seven days for 1.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.1 percent with the world at 2.4 percent.

The number of new cases were 3,494, which is different than the 3,312 increase because of an update from previous days.

One Monday ago, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 26.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 870 compared with 1,059 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 216 one day after 271 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 496, St. Lucie 38, Martin 12, Indian River 14 and Okeechobee none. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 420,340 and Broward is second at 200,139 ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,386 for an average of 5,341 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,998 for an average of 5,428. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,223 per day in 373 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fourth at 163.2 with New York City No. 1 at 316.8 (separate from rest of state, which is 211.0 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 159 on Feb. 9.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 61 compared with 91 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 3,332 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 25 and among the lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida has reported 22,339,182 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.25 percent (day ago 5.97, two-week high 9.18 five days ago, two-week low 4.88 six days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.78 percent (day ago 6.85, two days ago two-week low 5.54, two-week high 7.34 Feb. 22).

St. Lucie: 7.72 percent (day ago 6.76, two week high 10.91 five days ago, two-week low 5.68 Feb. 25). Martin: 4.315 percent (day ago 4.3, two days ago two-week low 2.31, two-week high 8.89 Feb. 22). Indian River: 5.11 percent (day ago 4.58, two-week low 2.65 two days ago, two-week high 7.41 Feb. 22). Okeechobee: 3.51 percent on 55 negative tests (day ago zero on 40 negativce tests, 1two-week high 13.86 on 87 negative tests Feb. 24).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4 (-0.1), Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,479 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,627, world 335.1. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,500 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,656. Six months ago New York was 17.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsboroug. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 163 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,095 (48 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,094 cases (73 increase), 535 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 118,604 cases (248 increase), 510 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,370,076 of the 1,912,440 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,882 (5 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,622,450 cases. Fatalities 5,262 (13 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,741 (40 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,457 (56 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,682 (63 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,742 (21 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,174 (13 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,878 (27 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,518 (10 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,543 (10 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 903 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,041 (5 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 81,015 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 79,426. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,195 (4 increase). Martin 713 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,527 (7 increase), Indian River 778 (no change), Okeechobee 379 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,79 are residents and staff of long-term care (19 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,031 (6 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 990 (1 decrease).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 525,752 Monday (719 increase, record 4,401, seven days ago 1,520). Three states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 10,962 (2.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 54,224(U.S. high 100 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,401 (66 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 44,483 (32 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,356 (7 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 10 increase, No. 7 Illinois 5, No. 8 Georgia 42, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 4 (two days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 18, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 22.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,325.

Cases

Total 29,038,068 Monday (increase 44,758, seven days ago 58,735, record 300,282). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,504,652 (3,258 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,689,413 (2,595 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,686,478 (U.S.-high 5,309 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,199,517 (1,182 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,611,888 Monday (6,512 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 6,856). The U.S. represented 12.6 percent of increase and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 60,818 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 117,755,433 (294,398 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 297,400).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 266,614 (1,114 increase, record 1,840 Wednesday). Cases 11,055,480 (36,136 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 190,923 (319 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,1230,477 (1,877 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,853 (97 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,229,398 (18,599 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,389 new deaths, 93,152 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 124,566 (65 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,223,232 (4,712 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 100,1038 increase, record 993). Cases 13,902 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 89,473 (379 increase, record 635). Cases 4,333,029 (10,253 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 88,933 (359 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,327 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 72,698 (166 increase, record 1,244. Cases 5,113 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 71,436 (110 increase after no data since Friday, record 996). Cases 4,721 Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 45,317 (32 increase, record 674). Cases 6,170 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,803 deaths (125 increase, record 839. Cases 638 increase, record 21,980.

No. 20 Canada: Deaths 22,276, moved past Belgium (37i ncrease, record 257). Cases 4,124 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,321 (45 increase, record 120). Cases: 600 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 8 increase Tuesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,645 (3 increase Tuesay, record 40). Cases: 446 increase, record 1,241.

