State's coronavirus deaths increase in week by 280, cases by 11,454

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 280 in one week, which is 40 average daily, and cases by 11,454, which is 1,636 average daily, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

One week ago, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the only state in the nation reporting any data only ever seven days, In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 3.4 in the past week.

The state reported 37,265 residents have died from coronavirus and there are 2,300,786 cases. The new cases in the state were 12,157, which is different than11,454 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 11,590 new cases with a 3.6 percent positivity rate and it reached 43,576 in the weekend starting April 9 when the first-time rate was 8.0 percent.

The state reports don't include nonresidents deaths and cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventon also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. On Thursday, there were 37,206 deaths and 2,298,549 cases. So, fatalities increased by 59 in one day and infections by 2,237 based on the Friday state report.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: 146,960 residents' cases (670 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 2.9%.

St. Lucie County: 27,633 residents (244 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 5.1%.

Martin County: 12,596 residents (84 new. First-daily positivity in past week: 3.7%.

Indian River County: 12,802 residents (48 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.3%.

Okeechobee County: 4,181 residents (51 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 11.1%.

Broward County: 243,765 residents (1,243 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.7%.

Miami-Dade County: 497,726 residents (2,226 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.5%.

In other data, the state reported there are 7 deaths under 16 and 229,237 cases. At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 30,583 deaths (82.1 percent of total) and 321,556 cases (14.6 percent.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.6 percent, including 9.5 percent for 65 and older.

In vaccination data, 55 percent of the population 12 and older had at least one dose (10,460,797). For the complete series, it is 8,659,077 at 53 percent.

The state report doesn't show the rate for 18 and older. But in data by the CDC, it is 61.4 percent with one dose and 50.3 percent total.