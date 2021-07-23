State's coronavirus cases rise 65% to 73,166 in week, deaths rise by 282

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 61 percent in one week by 73,166, which is 10,452 daily and 14,258 most recently, as deaths rose by 282 in one week, which is 40 average daily. Also, the weekly first-time daily positivity rate surged to 17.3% among the highest since the pandemic, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

The two week increase is 118,618 or 400%.

Daily cases have exceeded 8,000 in one week and 5,000 for two weeks. Compared with the previous week's increases, deaths are up 51 and cases are up 26,717, which is 3,817 daily. Until two weeks ago, the last time the weekly daily average of cases was above 6,000 was April.

Florida is dominating the U.S. in the most weekly coronavirus statistics: 2 1/2 times as much as No. 2 Texas in cases and 50% more than No. 2 Texas in deaths.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the first state in the nation reporting any data every seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data. Michigan and Ohio, which are in the top 10 for most deaths, reports deaths only a few days per week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. Based on the CDC report from Friday, which is a day behind the deaths' was 34 and for two days it was 104 and cases were the most since 16,414 on Jan. 5. Over seven days, Florida was No. 1 for deaths and cases.

On Thursday, Florida had 20.6% of the increased 64,321 cases, according to the CDC. Death rose by 429 with Florida accounting for 35.7%.

The first-time daily positivity rate was nearly 6 percentage points and 7.8 in the past two weeks. The state has considered 5.0% or less the ideal rate. The record was 23.38% on Dec. 28.

The state, which is the third most-populous, reported 38,670 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation and there are 2,479,975 cases, which ranks third. Florida passed 38,000 deaths two weeks ago Sunday, taking 28 days to increase more than 1,000 and 23 days to pass 37,000 from 36,000.

California leads in both of these categories with 63,695 deaths and 3,778,047 cases. Texas earlier became the second state to surpass 3 million cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 231, after 172, 213, 217, 290 and 280.

The new cases in the state over one week were 73,199, which is different than 73,166 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 45,604 new cases.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 17.3%, up 0.3% in one week.

Deaths reached as high as 1,500 weekly last July.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 156,925 residents (3,972 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 12.5%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 30,149 resident (1,037 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 19.7

Martin County: Cases: 13,856 residents (473 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 19.3%.

Indian River County: Cases: 13,730 residents (477 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 15.40%

Okeechobee County: 4,4169 residents (68 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 11.3%.

Broward County: 259,317 residents (6,105 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 10.9%.

Miami-Dade County: 526,897 residents (11,104 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 10.1%.

In other data, the state reported there are 7 deaths under 16 (no change) and 254,412 case (244,109 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 31,532 deaths (31,355 previous week), which is 81.1% of total) and 338,508 cases (331,480 previous week), which is 13.6% of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.6%, including 9.5% for 65 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 2.0% for 60-64. It is 1.8% in the United States and 2.1% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,796 (25th tie in nation), U.S. 1,892, world 533.0. New York, which represents 8.9% of the deaths in the nation, has 2,785 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,991.

Florida's deaths are 6.3% of the total infections in the U.S. and 7.1% of the cases. The state comprises 6.5% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 11.5% of the state's 21.48 million population, 13th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth at 183.2 with Arkansas No. 1 at 237.4 and Missouri second at 203.0, according to the CDC.

Florida is third in total tests at 31,748,827 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, according to CDC. Some people have taken more than one test.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 66.9% of Florda's population 18 and older has had at least one dose (11,544,262) and 57.8% fully vaccinated (9,975,)941. President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 68l6. Totally vaccinated is 59.7%.

Twenty states (no change in a one week) achieving the 70% standard are Vermont (86.3%), Hawaii (84.4%), Massachusetts (83.7%), Connecticut (81.0%), Maine (78.9%), New Mexico (78.3%), New Jersey (78.3%), Rhode Island (77.5%), Pennsylvania (77.4%), California (77.0%), Maryland (76.8%), Washington (76.1%), New Hampshire (74.7%), New York (74.4%), Illinois (73.8%), Virginia (72.7%), Delaware (71.8%), Colorado (71.3). Minnesota (71.1%), Oregon (71.2%). The worst percentage is Mississippi at 48.4%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Puerto Rico (77/4%), Guam (75.6%), District of Columbia (74.4%).

For those 12 and older in Florida, 64.3% had at least one dose (12,031,065) and the complete series is 55.2% (10,319,479). Only people 12 and older are allowed to receive the vaccine.

For the total population, the percentage is 56.0 (12,031,065) and the complete series is 48.1% (10,320,953).

