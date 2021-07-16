State's coronavirus cases nearly double to 45,449 in week, deaths rise by 231

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases nearly doubled in one week by 45,449, which is 6,493 average daily and 8,505 most recently, as deaths rose by 231 in one week, which is 33 average daily. Also, the first-time daily positivity rate surged to 11.5%, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

Cases have exceeded 5,000 each of the past seven days with about one-third in the United States. Compared with the previous week's report, deaths are up 59 and cases are up 19,702, which is 2,815 daily. The last time the weekly daily average of cases was above 6,000 was April.

Florida is dominating the U.S. in the most weekly coronavirus statistics: 2 1/2 times as much as No. 2 Texas in cases and No. 2 Missouri in deaths.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the first state in the nation reporting any data every seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data. Michigan and Ohio, which are in the top 10 for most deaths, reports deaths only a few days per week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. Based on the CDC report from Thursday, the deaths' increase was 32 and cases were the most since 8,925 on April 13. Over seven days, Florida was No. 1 for deaths and cases.

On Thursday, Florida had 21.1% of the increased 33,392 cases -- 7,011, according to the CDC.

The first-time daily positivity rate was nearly 4 percentage points more than 7.8 in the past week. The state has considered 5.0% or less the ideal rate.

The state, which is the third most-populous, reported 38,388 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation and there are 2,406,809 cases, which ranks third. Florida passed 38,000 deaths one week ago Sunday, taking 28 days to increase more than 1,000 and 23 days to pass 37,000 from 36,000.

California leads in both of these categories with 63,533 deaths and 3,743,714 cases. Texas earlier became the second state to surpass 3 million cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 172, after 213, 217, 290 and 280.

The new cases in the state over one week were 45,604, which is different than 43,449 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 23,697 new cases and it reached 43,576 in the weekend starting April 9 when the first-time rate was 8.0%.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 17.0%, up 0.1% in one week.

Deaths reached as high as 1,500 weekly last July.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

St. Lucie County: Cases: 29,095 resident (667 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 16.1%.

Martin County: Cases: 13,382 residents (357 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 16.3%.

Indian River County: Cases: 13,352 residents (216 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 10.0%

Okeechobee County: 4,349 residents (60 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 10.9%.

Broward County: 253,262 residents (3,850 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 8.1%.

Miami-Dade County: 515,810 residents (7,062 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 7.4%.

In other data, the state reported there are 7 deaths under 16 (no change) and 244,109 case (238,166 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 31,355 deaths (31,197 previous week), which is 81.7% of total) and 331,480 cases (327,406 previous week), which is 13.8% of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.6%, including 9.5% for 65 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 2.0% for 60-64. It is 1.8%in the United States and 2.2% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,784 (25th tie in nation), U.S. 1,886, world 517.2. New York, which represents 8.9% of the deaths in the nation, has 2,783 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,987.

Florida's deaths are 6.3% of the total infections in the U.S. and 7.0% of the cases. The state comprises 6.5% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 11.1% of the state's 21.48 million population, 15th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth at 183.2 with Arkansas No. 1 at 237.4 and Missouri second at 203.0, according to the CDC.

Florida is third in total tests at 31,748,827 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, according to CDC. Some people have taken more than one test.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 66.1% of the population 18 and older has had at least one dose (11,394,686) percent and 57.1% fully vaccinated (9,843,296). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 67.9. Totally vaccinated is 59.2%.

Twenty states achieving the 70% standard are Vermont (85.9%), Hawaii (84.1%), Massachusetts (83.2%), Connecticut (80.3%), Maine (78.4%), New Mexico (77.7%), New Jersey (77.4%), Rhode Island (76.6%), Pennsylvania (76.7%), California (76.2%), Maryland (75.9%), Washington (75.5%), New Hampshire (74.3%, New York (73.6%), Illinois (73.0%), Virginia (72.1%), Delaware (71.1%), Minnesota (70.7%), Oregon (70.3%), Colorado (70.7). The worst percentage is Mississippi at 47.7%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Puerto Rico (76.2%), the District of Columbia (73.8%), Guam (74.7%).

For those 12 and older in Florida, 63.3% had at least one dose (11,842,179) and the complete series is 54.4% (10,164,891). Only people 12 and older are allowed to receive the vaccine

For the total population, the percentage is 55.2 (11,849,710) and the complete series is 47.3% (10,166,351).

