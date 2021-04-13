State's cases surge by 9,068 day after 11,613; deaths' increase 64 vs. 35

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases' increase rose dramatically to 9,068, the most since 11,543 on Feb. 5 and one day after 1,613, the fewest since 1,533 on Oct. 12, as deaths rose by 64 after 35, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon. Also, positivity rates remained relatively high as daily tests exponentially increased to more than 135,000 from about 24,000.

Of the increased deaths reported, 13 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 4.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 1 and in third place 22 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 2 -- both in St. Lucie. Okeechobee didn't change.

No states reported a triple-digit deaths increase Monday. Increased U.S. deaths: 445. Increased cases: 67,487.

Florida has gone 18 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 135,511, the most since 149,936 March 1, with 33,466 on Feb. 28, which at the time was the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate 8.16 percent, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, one day after 7.98, a two-week low 6.14 April 1 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.13 percent, one day after 6.93, and 7.79 on April 4, the highest since 9.55 March 14, a two-week low of 5.05 April 1.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.44 percent, the highest since 10.47 Feb. 7, one day after 10.43, a two-week low of 7.33 April 1 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,134,914, including 136,675 in Palm Beach County with a rise of 469 a day after 98, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 404 days, the death toll has reached 34,120, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,784, which remained at 664.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Saturday, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Tuesday they rose by 70.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,701 from 2,700 after an increase of 10 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 13 to 5,993 and Broward is second at 2,723 with an rise of 2.

St. Lucie went to 606 from 604, Martin stayed at 310, Indian River at 287 and Okeechobee at 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,645 (8 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,570 (5 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,336 (2 decrease in data revision), No. 7 Polk 1,275 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,214 (no change), No. 9 Lee 938 (5 increase), No. 10 Marion 936 (2 decrease),

With a net increase of 18 deaths in South Florida of the 35 state total, which is 28.1 percent, there are 12,707, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 340, an average of 49 and 1.0 percent, compared with 442 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 25 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.2 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 9,130, which is different than the 9,068 increase because of an update from previous days.

Over two days, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 one week ago. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

For two days, cases exceeded 7,000 then dropped 6,906 Friday then 5,520 Saturday

Thursday's increase was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 25.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,324 compared with 388 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 469 one day after 98 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 1,190, St. Lucie 110, Martin 26, Indian River 29 and Okeechobee 10. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 463,365 and Broward is second at 224,546, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 44,052 for an average of 6,293 at 2.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 38,421 for an average of 5,489. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,220 per day in 409 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 10th at 192.3 with Michigan No. 1 at 515.8 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 72 on March 15

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 263 compared with 55 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,257 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 155. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,549,133 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.76 percent (day ago two-week high 8.99, two-week low 6.5 March 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week high 8.25 percent (day ago 7.52, two-week low 6.75 four days ago).

St. Lucie: two-week high 12.95 percent (day ago 12.64, two-week low 4.51 three days ago). Martin: 6.01 percent (day ago two-week low 3.79, two-week high 9.01 five days ago). Indian River: 5.22 percent (day ago 4.65, two-week high 9.83 April 4, two-week low 2.3 March 30). Okeechobee: 10.0 percent on 81 negative tests (day ago 5.56 on 34 negative tests, two-week high 25.81 on 46 negative tests three days ago, two-week low 1.59 percent on 247 negative tests five days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,589 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,742, world 380.4. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,646 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,803. Six months ago New York was 15.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 188 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,694 (7 increase)

Infant to 4: 43,275 cases (292 increase), 585 hospitalized at one time (4 increase). Ages 5-14: 134,904 cases (912 increase), 571 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,514,426 of the 2,094,670 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,094 (8 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,789,245 cases. Fatalities 5,815 (19 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,492 (21 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,968 (2 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,294 (54 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,989 (8 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,954 (11 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,359 (28 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,047 (7 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,180 (11 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,432 (1 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 87,287 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 86,065. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,567 (20 increase). Martin 768 (1 increasse), St. Lucie 1,744 (10 increase), Indian River 842 (3 increase), Okeechobee 411 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,136 are residents and staff of long-term care (1 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,062 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,007 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 562,533 Monday (475 increase, seven days ago 522. Only New York reported at least 50 more deaths in a single day. One week increase: 6,737 (1.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,249 (31 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,204 (U.S.-high 87, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,219 (8 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,406 (1 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 27 increase, No. 7 Illinois 18, No. 8 Georgia 35, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 8 (two days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 19, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 7 (three days)

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,638.

Cases

Total 31,268,107 Monday (70,234 increase, seven days ago 77,794, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,602,827 (2,649 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,829,529 (1,660 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,946,30 (U.S.-high 6,764 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,279,772 (U.S.-single-day high 4,926 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 10 Michigan 9,764 (two days), No. 6 Pennsylvania 3,088.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,958,416 Monday (8,803 increase, seven days ago 7,566). The U.S. represented 5.2 percent of increase and overall 19.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 78,953 (2.7 percent).

Cases: 137,268,4163 (591,566 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 483,097).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 355,031 (1,738 increase, record 4,211 Tuesday). Cases `13,521,409 (38,866 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 209,702 (364 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,281,840 (1,627 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 170,179 (904 increase, most since Oct. 18, record 1,283). Cases 13,527,717, passed Mexico for second (record 168,912, surpassing mark of 152,879 Sunday).

Europe: 2,743 new deaths, 108,924 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,100 (13 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,373,343 (3,568 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 114,612 (358 increase, record 993). Cases 9,789 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 103,263 (277 increase, record 635). Cases 4,649,710 (8,320 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 99,135 (385 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,067,216 (8,536, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 79,110 (146 increase, record 1,244. Cases 111,534 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,525 (65 increase, record 996). Cases 7,446 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 58,481 (61 increase, record 954 Thursday). Cases 12,013 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,356 deaths (34 increase, record 839. Cases 655 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,356 (41 increase, record 257). Cases 10,858 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,446 (24 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,107 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 9 increase Tuesday.

No. 84 South Korea: Deaths 1,775 (5 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 542 increase, record 1,241

