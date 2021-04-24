State's cases surge by 7,411 after 5,464 day before; deaths' increase 53 vs. 63

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 7,411, the most since 9,068 April 13 and one day after 5,464, as deaths increased by 53 after 63 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 14 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 6.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 2 and in third place 118 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 2 -- one each in St. Lucie and Indian River. Okeechobee didn't change.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increase Friday. Increased U.S. deaths: 852. Increased cases: 62,399.

Florida has gone 28 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Friday were a two-week high 143,066, one day after 100,366 and 24,090 April 11 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.25 percent, one day after 5.94 percent, the lowest since 5.82 on March 25, six days after 8.55 percent, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.32 percent, one day after 5.32 the lowest since 5.07 April 1, six days after 8.25 percent, the highest since 9.55 March 14,.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.9 percent, one day after 6.98, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, five days after 10.88, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,203,913, including 141,250 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 415 days, the death toll has reached 34,812, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,497, which rose by 1 to 685

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Saturday's rise was 74.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County roses to 2,742 from 2,740 after 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 8 to 6,097 and Broward is second, rising by 1 at 2,860.

St. Lucie went to 621 from 620, Martin at 313, Indian River at 293 from 292 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,679 (6 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,592 (3 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,370 (6 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,295 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,231 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 9 Lee 954 (1 increase), No. 10 Marion 948 (no change).

With a net increase of 13 deaths in South Florida of the 53 state total, which is 24.5 percent, there are 13,014, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 408, an average of 58 and 1.2 percent, compared with 390 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 30 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.9 percent.

The 7,341 new cases are different than the with the 7,411 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Saturday, cases increased by 6,323. The last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16.

Over two consecutive days last week, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase Thursday, April 8 of 7,939 was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,496 compared with 1,055 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 557 one day after 312 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 859, St. Lucie 114 Martin 39, Indian River 24 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 477,782 and Broward is second at 232,598, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 40,846 for an average of 5,835 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 43,354 for an average of 6,193. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,245 per day in 420 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 22rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is ninth at 195.1 with Michigan No. 1 at 432.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 65 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 179 compared with 243 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,271 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 74. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,247,551, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.21 percent (day ago 6.7, two-week low 5.96 two days ago, two-week high 9.9 six days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.63percent (day ago 5.8, two-week low 5.75 four days ago, two-week high 8.32 April 12).

St. Lucie: 7.77 percent (day ago two-week low 2.27, two-week high 12.84 April 12). Martin: 6.53 percent (day ago 3.78, two-week low 2.87 two days ago, two-week high 10.69 April 15). Indian River: 4.25 percent (day ago two-week low 2.18, two-week high 8.06 April 10). Okeechobee: 5.0 percent on 152 negative tests (day ago two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,059 negative tests , two-week high 21.67 on 47 negative tests April 10).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4 (-0.1), Martin 2.6 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,622 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,768, world 398.6. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,680 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,852. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 198(1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,865 (12 increase)

Infant to 4: 45,246 cases (240 increase), 605 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 141,865 cases (781 increase), 597 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,569,723 of the 2,162,612 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,158 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,851,693 cases. Fatalities 5,994 (16 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Friday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,664 (108 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,741 (54 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,832 (18 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,415 (22 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,332(12 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,898 (68 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,310 (20 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,381 (10 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 943 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,598 (19 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 89,280 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 88,130. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,817 (12 increase). Martin 787 (7 increase), St. Lucie 1,784 (8 increase), Indian River 860 (2 increase), Okeechobee 427 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,239 are residents and staff of long-term care (9 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,066 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,012 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 571,197 Friday (852 increase, seven days ago 861). Five states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,931 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,086 (U.S.-high 94 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,850 (20 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,897 (69 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,938 (59 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 21 increase, No. 7 Illinois 27, No. 8 Georgia 33, No. 9 Ohio 89 (three days), No. 10 Michigan 29.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 22, No. 11 Massachusetts 17. No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 6..

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,660.

Cases

Total 31,991,750 Friday (62,399 increase, seven days ago 79,991, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,626,656 (1,818 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,858,485 (3,470 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,007,413 (4,901 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,316,091 (3,369 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 5,031, No. 6 Pennsylvania 4,188.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,098,948 Friday (14,249 increase, seven days ago 12,635, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.5 percent of increase and overall 18.9 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 87,038 (2.9 percent).

Cases: 146,222,041 (record 897,255 increase, surpassing 892,307 Thursday, seven days ago 839,901). India accounted for 37.1% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 386,623 (2,866 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,38,110 (64,717 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 214,504 (409 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,323,430 (3,911 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 186,928 (record 2,263, surpassing 2,104 mark Thursday). Cases 16,263,695 (world record 332,730, surpassing 314,835 mark Thursday).

Europe: 3,424 new deaths, 165,036 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,385 (40 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,401,109 (2678increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 118,699 (342 increase, record 993). Cases 14,761 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 107,501 (398 increase, record 635). Cases 4,744,961 (8,840 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 102,496 (332 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,440,946 (32,340increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 81,936(243 increase, record 1,244). Cases 23,710 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,591 (95 increase, record 996). Cases 11,731, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 64,707 (539 increase, record 954). Cases 10,858 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 41,700 (434 increase, record 481). Cases (14,277 increase, record 20,341).

Others

No. 14 Argentina 61,176 (556 increase, fourth in world, record 537 Thursday). Cases 27,884 increase, record 29,972.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,066 deaths (71 increase, record 839. Cases 1,637 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,883 (61 increase, record 257). Cases 8,753 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 9,885 (56 increase, record 120). Cases: 5,113 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Saturday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,812 (1 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 785 increase, record 1,241.

