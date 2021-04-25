WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 4,671, dramatically less than 7,411 the day before, as deaths increased by 36 after 53 Saturday, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday afternoon. Also hospitalizations dropped by 846 in one day to 2,425, the lowest five months.

Of the increased deaths reported, 6 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 5.

Palm Beach County's deaths didn't change and in third place 123 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast and Okeechobee didn't change.

Only Michigan reported triple-digit deaths increase Saturday and 91 of the 121 were from a data review. Increased U.S. deaths: 724 though 15 didn't report data. Increased cases: 53,363.

Florida has gone 29 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 83,909, one day after a two-week high 142,822 and 24,091 April 11 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.85 percent, one day after 6.24, two days after 5.94 percent, the lowest since 5.82 on March 25, seven days after 8.50 percent, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.85 percent, one day after 6.24, two days after 5.94, the lowest since 5.07 April 1, seven days after 8.5 percent, the highest since 9.55 March 14,.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 9.23 percent, one day after 7.91, two days after 6.99, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, six days after 10.88, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,208,584, including 141,558 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 416 days, the death toll has reached 34,848, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,534, which rose by 1 to 686.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Sunday's rise was 35.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County remained at 2,742 after 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 15 to 6,112and Broward is second, rising by 5 at 2,865.

St. Lucie remained at 621, Martin at 313, Indian River at 293 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,680 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,592 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,371 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,296 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,231 (no change), No. 9 Lee 954 (no change), No. 10 Marion 948 (no change).

With a net increase of 20 deaths in South Florida of the 36 state total, which is 55.6 percent, there are 13,034, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 409, an average of 58 and 1.2 percent, compared with 418 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 25 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.9 percent.

The 4,716 new cases are different than the with the 4,671 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Sunday, cases increased by 6,384.

Before Saturday, the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Over two consecutive days last week, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 18.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 878 compared with 1,496rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 308 one day after 557 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 567, St. Lucie 59, Martin 23, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 85. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 478,660 and Broward is second at 233,165, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 39,683 for an average of 5,669 at 1.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 44,668 for an average of 6,381. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,246 per day in 421 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 22rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is ninth at 186.8 with Michigan No. 1 at 390.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 65 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 468 compared with 179 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently

2,455 hospitalized, with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a dramatic decrease of 836. The figure is the lowest since 2,370 on Nov. 1. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,340,621, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.93 percent (day ago 6.17, two-week low 5.99 three days ago, two-week high 9.75 seven days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.47 percent (day ago 5.6, two-week low 5.76 five days ago, two-week high 8.32 April 12).

St. Lucie: 6.59 percent (day ago 7.71, two-week low 2.27 two days ago, two-week high 12.84 April 12). Martin: 6.67 percent (day ago 6.39, two-week low 2.87 three days ago, two-week high 10.69 April 15). Indian River: 4.18 percent (day ago 4.25, two-week low 2.18 two days ago, two-week high 7.19 April 16). Okeechobee: 2.25 percent on 217 negative tests (day ago 5.07 on 150 negative tests, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,059 negative tests two days ago, two-week high 9.93 on 127 negative tests April 15).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,623 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,770, world 400.2. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,6834 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,856. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 198 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older:10,871 (6 increase)

Infant to 4: 45,601 cases (115increase), 607 hospitalized at one time (2increase). Ages 5-14: 142,374 cases (509 increase), 598 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,573,480 of the 2,167,190 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,162 (4 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,856,008 cases. Fatalities 6,002 (8 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Saturday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,815 664 (151 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,814 (73 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,918 (87 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,468 (53 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,375 (43 ncrease).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,965 (67 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,343 (33 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,398 (17 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 944 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,621 (23 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 89,848 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 88,213. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,820 (3 increase). Martin 787 (no change), St. Lucie 1,792 (8 increase), Indian River 860 (no change), Okeechobee 427 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,244 are residents and staff of long-term care (5 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,066 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,014 (2 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 571,921 Saturday (724 increase, seven days ago 682). Three states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,975 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,135 (49 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,951 (59 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,946 (49 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,983 (59 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 39 increase, No. 7 Illinois 25, No. 8 Georgia 47, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 121 (91 added in data review)

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 22, No. 11 Massachusetts 12. No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,660.

Cases

Total 32,045,113 Saturday (53,363 increase, seven days ago 60,865, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,627,885 (1,229 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,862,937 (2,449 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,011,577 (4,164 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,318,998 (2,907 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 4,698, No. 6 Pennsylvania 4,164.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,112,500 Saturday (13486 increase, seven days ago 11,750, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.5 percent of increase and overall 18.8 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 88,845(2.9 percent).

Cases: 147,052,784 (830,064 increase, record 897,849 Friday, seven days ago 805,221). India accounted for 42.2% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 389,609 (2,986 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,308,215 (70,105 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 214,853 (349 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,326,738 (3,308 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 186,928 (record 2,624 deaths, surpassing 2,263 mark Friday). Cases 16,610,481 (world record 346,786, surpassing 332,730 mark Friday).

Europe: 2,892 new deaths, 133,695 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,417 (32 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,403,170 (2,061 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 119,021 (322 increase, record 993). Cases 13,817 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 107,900 (399 increase, record 635). Cases 4,753,789 (8,828 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 102,713 (217 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,473,579 (32,633 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 82,117 (181 increase, record 1,244). Cases 15,897 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,591 (no data Saturday, 95 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 11,731 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 65,222 (513 increase, fourth most in world, record 954). Cases 9,505 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 42,092 (392 increase, record 481). Cases (12,711 increase, record 20,341).

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 54,125 deaths (59 increase, record 839. Cases 1,385 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,927 (44 increase, record 257). Cases 7,417 increase, record 11,383.

No. 42 Japan: Deaths 9,939, dropped behind Greece (54 increase, record 120). Cases: 5,606 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind North Macedonia (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 13 increase Sunday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,811 (1 increase Sunday, record 40). Cases: 644 increase, record 1,241.

