State's cases rise by 7,939, most in 2 months; deaths' increase 84 vs. 42 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 7,939, the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11 and one day after 5,885, as deaths rose by 84, the 13th day in a row under triple digits, including 42 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon. Also, daily tests were the most in more than one week.

Of the increased deaths reported Thursday, 16 were people 85 and older and long-term facilities rose by 25.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 6 and in third place 28 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast increased by 4 -- two each in St. Lucie and Martin. Okeechobee also didn't rise.

Only California reported a single-day, triple-digit deaths increase Wednesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 2,570 but 1,716 were reconciled data by Oklahoma; otherwise would be sixth day in a row under 1,000. Increased cases: 75,038.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 141,380, the most since 149,936 March 1, one day after 98,530, 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9, and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.73 percent one day after 6.95, a two-week high of 7.63 March 28, a two-week low 5.82 March 25 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.36 percent, one day after 6.88, three days days after 7.72, the highest since 9.55 March 14, six days after a two-week low of 5.03 percent.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.21 percent, one day after 8.11, a two-week high of 10.1 on March 28, a two-week low of 7.15 March 25 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,104,686, including 134,854 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 day for cases to pass more than 100,000 from 2 million, after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 399 days, the death toll has reached 33,906, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,562, which rose by 2 to 656.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 one week ago Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

One Thursday ago, they rose by 69.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,685 from 2,679 after 4 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 10 to 5,940 and Broward is second at 2,713 with 4 more.

St. Lucie went to 601 from 599, Martin to 311 from 309, Indian River stayed at 284 and Okeechobee remained at 86 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,630 (7 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,559 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,318 (5 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,292 (8 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,206 (8 increase), No. 9 Lee 935 (3 increase), No. 10 Marion 933 (no change).

With a net increase of 24 deaths in South Florida of the 84 state total, which is 28.6 percent, there are 12,620, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 412, an average of 59 and 1.2 percent, compared with 537 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 32 over seven days for 1.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,886 which is different than the 7,939 increase because of an update from previous days.

One Thursday ago cases rose by 6,790 which was the most since 7,129 on March 2.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 three days ago. One week ago Monday, they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

A total of 24.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,060 compared with 1,060 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 517 one day after 501 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 947, St. Lucie 84, Martin 61, Indian River 34 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 456,317 and Broward is second at 220,739, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 40,161 for an average of 5,737 at 1.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 39,096 for an average of 5,299. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,210 per day in 404 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 173.6 with Michigan No. 1 at 469,2 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 71 on March 11.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 207 compared with 227 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,032 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 73. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,258,867 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.32 percent (day ago 7.0, two-week low 5.34 March 25, two-week high 7.61 March 28). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.96percent (day ago 7.19, two-week high 8.08 March 28, two-week low 6.75 six days ago).

St. Lucie: 7.2 percent (day ago 6.78, two-week high 11.95 two days ago, two-week low 5.66 three days ago). Martin: two-week high 9.1 percent (day ago 8.35, two-week low 4.14 five days ago). Indian River: 7.45 percent (day ago 4.08, two-week high 9.83 three days ago, two-week low 2.3 March 30). Okeechobee: two-week low 1.59 percent on 247 negative tests (day ago 8.75 on 73 negative tests, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests March 27).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,579 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,732, world 373.0. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,628 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,786. Six months ago New York was 15.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, which increased by 2. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 187 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,653 (16 increase)

Infant to 4: 42,347 cases (194 increase), 577 hospitalized at one time (4 increase). Ages 5-14: 131,970 cases (714 increase), 565 hospitalized at one time (3 decrease).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,490,368 of the 2,065,122 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,095 (9 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,754,730 cases. Fatalities 5,749 (21 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,066 (111 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,630 (91 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,069 (69 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,734 (50 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,825 (50 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,141 (99 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,956 (9 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,079 25 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,358 (14 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 86,499 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 85,373. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,513 (23 increase). Martin 762 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,712 (5 increase), Indian River 835 (1 increase), Okeechobee 412 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,139are residents and staff of long-term care (25 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,063 (2 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,005 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 559,116 Wednesday (2,570 but 1,716 were in reconciled data in Oklahoma and otherwise sixth day in a row under 1,000, seven days ago 1,076. Four states reported at least 50 more deaths in a single day. One week increase: 6,914 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,659 (U.S.-high 128 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,818 (31 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,921 (99 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,285 (48 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 45 increase, No. 7 Illinois 28, No. 8 Georgia 67, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 30.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 27, No. 11 Massachusetts 21. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 7.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,635.

Cases

Total 30,922,386 Wednesday (75,038 increase, seven days ago 67,029, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Ten states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,586,059 (2,229 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,804,798 (4,524 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,909,964 (7,213 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,265,457 (3,790 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan U.S.-high 8,015, No. 7 Pennsylvania 4,643, No. 9 New Jersey 3,578, No. 15 Massachusetts 2,292, No. 8 Ohio: 2,064

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,900,397 Wednesday (12,996 increase, seven days ago 7,661). The U.S. represented 6.7 percent of increase and overall 19.8 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 70,484 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 133,683,194 (659,549 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 648,453).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 341,097(3,733 increase, record 4,211). Cases `13,197,031 (90,973 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 205,598 (596 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,261,879 (5,499 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 166,177 (630 increase, record 1,283). Cases 12,801,785 (record 115,736 cases, surpassing past mark of 103,558 Monday).

Europe: 4,348 new deaths, 132,181 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,927 (45 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,367,291 (2,763 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 112,374 (627 increase, record 993). Cases 13,708 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 101,480 (374 increase, record 635). Cases 4,606,162 (8,294 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 97,722 (433 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,841,308 (no data, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 78,174 (312 increase, record 1,244. Cases 14,936 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,037 (126 increase, record 996). Cases 8,788 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 14 Poland: Deaths 55,703 (638 increase, record 674). Cases 14,90 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,111 deaths (79 increase, record 839. Cases 756 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,173 (32 increase, record 257). Cases 7,148 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,326 (30 increase, record 120). Cases: 3,451 increase, record 7,882.

No. 56: China: Deaths 4,636, (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 24 increase Thursday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,758 (1 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 700 increase, record 1,241.

