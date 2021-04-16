WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 7,296, one day after 6,762 as deaths rose by 92 after 74 Thursday with the total toll including nonresidents hitting exactly 35,000, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 18 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 18.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 7 and in third place 53 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 2 -- both in Indian River. Okeechobee didn't change.

The only states to report triple-digit deaths increases Thursday were California and Michigan, with the latter surpassing more than 100 for the first time in two months. Increased U.S. deaths: 908. Increased cases: 74,289.

Florida has gone 21 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Thursday were 118,483, one day after 122,007 and four days after 24,093 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.83 percent, one day after 6.65, three days after 8.14, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, a two-week low 6.37 April 1 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.12 percent, one day after a two-week low 5.65, and 7.82 on April 4, the highest since 9.55 March 14.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.53 percent, one day after 7.91, three days after 10.47 percent, ties for the highest since 10.47 Feb. 7, a two-week low of 7.87 April 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,155,744, including 138,063in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, April 8 after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 407 days, the death toll has reached 34,330, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,000, which rose by `to 670.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Friday they rose by 62.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,715 from 2,708 after an increase of 4 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 15 to 6,029 and Broward is second at 2,762 with an rise of 21.

St. Lucie stayed at 609, Martin at 314, Indian River to 289 from 287 and Okeechobee remained at 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

(9 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,223 (2 increase), No. 9 Marion 943 (1 increase), No. 10 Lee 940 (no change),

With a net increase of 45 deaths in South Florida of the 44 state total, which is 47.8 percent, there are 12,805, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 362, an average of 52 and 1.1 percent, compared with 482 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 23 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The number of new cases 7,276 are different than the with the 7,296 increase because of an update from previous days.

Over the two consecutive days, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 one week ago. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

For two days, cases exceeded 7,000, imcluding then dropped 6,906 Friday then 5,520 Saturday

The increase one Thursday ago, 7,939, was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 20.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,464 compared with 1,443 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 511 one day after 420 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 936, St. Lucie 73, Martin 62, Indian River 34 and Okeechobee 13. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 467,464 and Broward is second at 226,990, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 43,937 for an average of 6,277 at 2.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 40,792 for an average of 5,827. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,232 per day in 412 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 200.3 with Michigan No. 1 at 551.8 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 57 on March 17.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 201 compared with 219 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,263 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 10. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,761,394, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.71 percent (day ago 7.2, two-week low 6.87 and April 3,. two-week high 9.05 three four days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.12 percent (day ago two-week low 6.06, two-week high 8.22 three days ago).

St. Lucie: 6.80 percent (day ago 6.74, two-week high 12.79 three days ago, two-week low 4.52 six days ago). Martin: two-week high 10.79 percent (day ago 5.64, two-week low 3.82 four days ago). Indian River: 5.68 percent (day ago6.57, two-week low 3.22 two days, two-week high 9.83 April 4). Okeechobee: 9.79 percent on 129 negative tests (day ago 3.49 on 249 negative tests, two-week high 26.23 on 45 negative tests six days ago, two-week low 1.6 percent on 246 negative tests April 7).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4 (-0.1), Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,599 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,749, world 385.7. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,656 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,821. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 192 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,742 (26 increase)

Infant to 4: 43,929 cases (203 increase), 592 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 136,164 136,929 cases (765 increase), 5885 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,531,082 of the 2,115,191 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,108 (6 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,808,079 cases. Fatalities 5,875 (33 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,832 (112 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,201 (76 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,461 (25 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,113 (51 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,126 (24 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,529 (48 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,136 (33 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,241 (23 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (1decrease) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,486 (19 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 87,943 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 86,706. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,704 (12 increase). Martin 774 (4 increase), St. Lucie 1,752 (4 increase), Indian River 848 (2 increase), Okeechobee 421 (6 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,171 are residents and staff of long-term care (18 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,063 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,010 (3 increase.

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 565,289 Thursday (908 increase, seven days ago 1,003). Six states reported at least 50 more deaths Thursday. One week increase: 4,997 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,508 (U.S.-high 136 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,369 (68 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,425 (84 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,566 (66 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 47 increase, No. 7 Illinois 40, No. 31, Georgia 58, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 112 (most since 104 on Jan. 30).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 14, No. 11 Massachusetts 5. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 5.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,646.

Cases

Total 31,495,649 Thursday (74,289 increase, seven days ago 79,888, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eleven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,608,898 (2,016 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,843,504 (3,680 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,964,435 (U.S.-high 6,884 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,292,515 (3,581 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 6 Pennsylvania 6,638, No. 12 Michigan 6,303, No. 9 New Jersey 3,411.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,998,904 Thursday (13,858 increase, seven days ago 13,555, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.5 percent of increase and overall 19.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 81,111 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 139,674,770 (845,148 increase, record 845,424 Jan. 8, seven days ago 747,009).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 365,954 (3,774 increase, record 4,211). Cases `13,758,093 (80,529 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 211,213 (401 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,295,435 (4,189 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 172,085 (1,038 increase, most since Oct. 18, record 1,283). Cases 13,875,825 (200,739, surpassing 184,372 Wednesday).

Europe: 3,864 new deaths, 199,467 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,191 (30 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,380,976 (2,672 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 115,937 (380 increase, record 993). Cases 16,974 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 104,398 (398 increase, record 635). Cases 4,675,153 (8,944 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 100,073 (296 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,187,879 (38,045, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 80,141 (328 increase, record 1,244. Cases 30,634 increase (record 32,546 Wednesday).

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,882 (126 increase, record 996). Cases 9,663 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 60,612 (682 increase, fourth most in world, record 954 Thursday). Cases 21,130 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,571 deaths (73 increase, record 839. Cases 1,372 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,500 (55 increase, record 257). Cases 9,564 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,559 (35 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,576 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Friday.

No. 84 South Korea: Deaths 1,790 (2 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 672 increase, record 1,241.

