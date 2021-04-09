State's cases rise by 7,121 day after 7,939; deaths' increase 62 vs. 84

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 7,121, the second day in a row above 7,000, including 7,939 the day before as deaths rose by 62, the 14th day in a row under triple digits, including 84 Thursday, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon. Also, daily tests were above 125,000 for the second day in a row.

Of the increased deaths reported Friday, 21 were people 85 and older and long-term facilities rose by 5.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 7 and in third place 25 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast increased by 6 -- 5 in Indian River and 1 in St. Lucie. Okeechobee rose by 1.

Only California reported a triple-digit deaths increase Thursday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,000. Increased cases: 79,878.

Tests reported from labs Thursday were 129,392, the day after 141,131, the most since 149,936 March 1, one day after 98,530, 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9, and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.7351 percent one day after 6.73, a two-week high of 7.64 March 28, a two-week low 6.12 seven days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.84 percent, one day after 6.33, four days after 7.74, the highest since 9.55 March 14, seven days after a two-week low of 5.04 percent.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.86 percent, one day after 8.21, a two-week high of 10.1 on March 28, a two-week low of 7.33 seven days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,111,807 including 135,324 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is4009 days, the death toll has reached 33,968, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,626, which rose by 2 to 658.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 14 days ago, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

One Friday ago, they rose by 92.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,692 from 2,685 after 6 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 14 to 5,954 and Broward is second at 2,717 with 4 more.

St. Lucie went to 602 from 601, Martin stayed at 311, Indian River to 289 from 284 and Okeechobee up 1 to 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,634 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,565 (6 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,321 (3 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,292 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,210 (4 increase), No. 9 Marion 938 (5 increase), No. 10 Lee 937 (2 increase).

With a net increase of 32 deaths in South Florida of the 62 state total, which is 51.6 percent after 28.6, there are 12,652, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 382, an average of 55 and 1.1 percent, compared with 470 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 33 over seven days for 1.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.2 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 7,011, which is different than the 7,121 increase because of an update from previous days.

Thursday's increase was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Last Friday they rose by 6,490.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 three days ago. One week ago Monday, they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

A total of 22.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,601 compared with 1,912 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 470 one day after 517 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 884, St. Lucie 64, Martin 47, Indian River 33 and Okeechobee 11. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 457,918 and Broward is second at 221,623, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 40,792 for an average of 5,827 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,836 for an average of 5,405. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,2104 per day in 405 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 13th at 176.3 with Michigan No. 1 at 492.1 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 70 on March 11.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 207 compared with also 207 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,008 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 24. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,335,952 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.15 percent (day ago 7.3, two-week low 5.95 March 26, two-week high 7.63 March 28). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.77 percent (day ago 6.93, two-week high 8.08 March 29, two-week low 6.77 seven days ago).

St. Lucie: 5.92 percent (day ago 7.15, two-week high 11.95 three days ago, two-week low 5.66 four days ago). Martin: 7.84 percent (day ago two-week high 9.01, two-week low 4.14 six days ago). Indian River: 4.73 percent (day ago 7.45, two-week high 9.44 four days ago, two-week low 2.3 March 30). Okeechobee: 11.71 percent on 98 negative tests (day ago two-week low 1.59 percent on 247 negative tests, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests March 27).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,583 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,734, world 374.8. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,631 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,790. Six months ago New York was 15.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, which increased by 1 in data revision. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 187 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,674 (21 increase)

Infant to 4: 442,544 cases (197 increase), 580 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 131,970 cases (696 increase), 569 hospitalized at one time (4 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,496,609 of the 2,072,053 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,077 (2 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,768,260 cases. Fatalities 5,792 (18 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,180 (114 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,752 (132 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,126 (57 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,774 (40 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,853 (28 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,200 (59 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,983 (27 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,106 (27 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,387 (29 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 86,706 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 85,538. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,529 (16 increase). Martin 765 (3 increase), St. Lucie1,722 (10 increase), Indian River 837 (2 increase), Okeechobee 412 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,144 are residents and staff of long-term care (5 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,064 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,005 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 560,116 Thursday (1,000, seven days ago 1,067. Six states reported at least 50 more deaths in a single day. One week increase: 6,848 (1.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 58,788 (U.S.-high 129 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,898 (55 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,013 (92 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,327 (42 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 35 increase, No. 7 Illinois 34, No. 8 Georgia 59, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 73.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 32, No. 11 Massachusetts 8. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 10.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,636.

Cases

Total 31,002,264 Thursday (79,878 increase, seven days ago 79,030, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eleven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,588,157 (2,093 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,809,497 (4,699 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,918,343 (U.S.-high 8,379 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,269,196 (3,739 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 7,819, No. 7 Pennsylvania 4,746, No. 9 New Jersey 3,758.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,914,332 Thursday (13,881 increase, seven days ago 11,780). The U.S. represented 7.3 percent of increase and overall 19.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 72,610 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 134,511,997(746,612 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 708,873).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 345,025 (3,928 increase, record 4,211 Tuesday). Cases `13,279,867 (82,826 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 206,146 (548 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,267,019 (5,140 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 166,862 (685 increase, record 1,283). Cases 12,928,574 (record 126,789, surpassing 115,736 Wednesday).

Europe: 4,384 new deaths, 188,411 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,980 (53 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,370,321 (3,030 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 112,861 (487 increase, record 993). Cases 17,221 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 101,845 (365 increase, record 635). Cases 4,614,834 (8,672 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 98,065 (345 increase, record 1,437). Cases 4,939,258 (15,869, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 78,473 (299 increase, record 1,244. Cases 24,242 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,179 (142 increase, record 996). Cases 9,901 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 14 Poland: Deaths 56,659 (record 954 increase, surpassing past mark of 674). Cases 27,887 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,173 deaths (62 increase, record 839. Cases 1,366 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,211 (38 increase, record 257). Cases 7,982 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,351 (25 increase, record 120). Cases: 3,447 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Paraguay (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 21 increase Friday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,764 (1 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 671 increase, record 1,241.

